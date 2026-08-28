CIMC Group Announces 2026 Interim Results

Financial Highlights

RMB (million) 1H2025 1H2026 1Q2026 2Q2026 Quarter-on-Quarter Change Revenue 76,090 78,913 32,664 46,249 +42% Operating Profit 2,817 1,962 607 1,355 +123% Foreign Exchange Losses 47 803 228 574 The expanded loss is attributable to the expansion of business scale. Pre-FX Loss Operating Profit [1] 2,864 2,764 835 1,929 +131% Profit Before Income Tax 2,798 1,969 615 1,353 +120% Gross Profit 9,643 9,380 3,770 5,611 +49% Gross Profit Margin 12.67% 11.89% 11.54% 12.13% +0.6pct Net Profit 1,764 1,373 412 961 +133% Net Profit Attributable to Shareholders and Other Equity Holders of the Company [2] 1,278 740 209 531 +154% Notes: 1. Pre-FX Loss Operating Profit = Operating Profit + Foreign Exchange Losses

2. Net profit attributable to shareholders and other equity holders of the Company, with interest on perpetual bonds of approximately RMB47.8 million Results Highlights 1. Profitability of energy-related businesses continued to be released, with net profit increasing by RMB1.36 billion: The combined net profit of the offshore engineering segment and the finance and asset management segment (mainly drilling rig leasing) increased by approximately RMB1.339 billion, while that of the energy, chemical and liquid food equipment segment increased by RMB20 million. Among them, the gross profit margin of the offshore engineering segment increased by 10.1 percentage points year-on-year (“YoY”) to 20.9%, with net profit reaching RMB718 million, making it the Company’s largest profit-generating segment. The finance and asset management segment successfully turned losses into profits, with a net profit margin of 9.8%. As at the end of June, total orders on hand amounted to approximately RMB83.6 billion, with production schedules extending to 2030: orders on hand for the offshore engineering and energy, chemical and liquid food equipment segments amounted to US$7.62 billion and RMB31.77 billion, respectively. In particular, CIMC Raffles secured one FPSO and one FLNG EPCIC / EPC general contracting order during the year, making it the first offshore engineering enterprise in China with dual-project general contracting capabilities (EPCIC / EPC). Benefiting from rising demand for increased deepwater oil and gas production, new orders accelerated in the third quarter. 2. Double breakthroughs in modular data center deliveries and orders: The modular data center business recorded explosive growth, with revenue increasing by more than five times YoY. During the Reporting Period, new contracts were signed for 200MW of cloud computing and AI computing power data center projects. 3. Logistics-related businesses consolidated their industry positions, with demand bottoming out and recovering quarter-on-quarter: Core products including standard dry containers, reefer containers, chemical tank containers and semi-trailers maintained their global No. 1 positions. During the Reporting Period, the overall gross profit margin declined due to exchange rate fluctuations and pressure on demand, while demand for containers, road transportation vehicles, airport facilities and logistics equipment, and recycled load bottomed out and recovered quarter-on-quarter. 4. Interest expenses continued to be optimised, with a more robust financial structure: As at the end of Reporting Period, interest-bearing debt amounted to RMB34.8 billion, down RMB6.4 billion from the end of June 2025, with the interest-bearing debt ratio at approximately 20%. Benefiting from the optimisation of financing rates and scale, net interest expenses decreased by approximately RMB218 million YoY during the Reporting Period, and the financial structure continued to be optimised.

HONG KONG, August 28, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. (“CIMC Group” or the “Group”, stock code: 000039.SZ/02039.HK) is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2026 (the “Reporting Period”).

The management of CIMC Group stated that in the first half of 2026, global changes unseen in a century accelerated, geopolitical conflicts reshaped the energy and trade landscape, while global merchandise trade demonstrated resilience amid fluctuations. Against a backdrop of opportunities and challenges, the Group closely followed the main business tone of “focusing on high-quality development and cultivating new growth drivers”, coordinated the reasonable growth of “quantity” and the effective improvement of “quality”, and, leveraging its diversified business portfolio and global operating platform, mitigated fluctuations in individual regions to achieve steady and high-quality development. In the first half of 2026, the Group achieved revenue of RMB78.9 billion and net profit of RMB1.37 billion, while net profit attributable to shareholders and other equity holders of the Company amounted to RMB740 million. During the Reporting Period, domestic revenue accounted for approximately 53.62%, while overseas revenue accounted for approximately 46.38%, maintaining a balanced market structure.

To effectively safeguard shareholder value and convey confidence in long-term development, the Company repurchased H Shares amounting to approximately HKD173 million during the first half of 2026, with approximately 19.28 million H Shares repurchased in aggregate. As at the end of June, the Company had completed the implementation of its 2025 H Share repurchase plan. Meanwhile, to further enhance shareholder confidence, the Company announced in July 2026 its plan to repurchase a portion of its H Shares, with the total repurchase amount not exceeding HKD173 million.

In respect of A Shares, the Company recently announced a proposal to change the use of the A Shares repurchased in 2023 and cancel such shares and reduce its registered capital, namely, to cancel the 24.65 million A Shares repurchased by the Company in 2023 and correspondingly reduce the registered capital of the Company, thereby adopting multiple measures to safeguard the interests of its investors.

Segments Results (RMB million)

1H2026 Business

Indicators Revenue % of Total

Revenue Gross

Profit % of Total Gross Profit Gross Profit Margin Net

Profit Container manufacturing 21,920 27.78% 1,827 19.48% 8.34% 272 Road transportation vehicles 10,737 13.61% 1,551 16.53% 14.44% 356 Energy, chemical, and liquid food equipment 13,396 16.98% 1,962 20.92% 14.65% 480 Offshore engineering 7,935 10.06% 1,659 17.69% 20.91% 718 Airport facilities and logistics equipment, fire safety and rescue equipment 3,357 4.25% 706 7.52% 21.03% 71 Logistics services 13,945 17.67% 910 9.70% 6.53% 240 Finance and asset management 1,710 2.17% 287 3.06% 16.77% 167 The above major segments 72,999 92.52% 8,902 94.90% 12.19% 2,304

Core Business Performance

1. In the Logistics Field

Container Manufacturing Business: During the Reporting Period, although global trade continued to face adverse factors such as high inflation and geopolitical frictions, the growth of global merchandise trade continued to maintain a certain degree of resilience. According to Container Trades Statistics, global container trade volume increased by approximately 5.2% YoY in the first half of 2026, mainly benefiting from the growth of trade related to the global technology industry. Meanwhile, the low efficiency of container shipping caused by the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz, disruption to the resumption of shipping routes in the Red Sea and port congestion supported demand for containers. During the Reporting Period, the growth in demand for container shipping together with the replacement and renewal requirements for the massive existing container fleet drove a steady rebound in new container sales across the industry in the second quarter, reversing the downward trend seen in the first quarter, while prices also stabilised simultaneously.

During the Reporting Period, the Group’s container manufacturing business achieved growth in both production and sales volume. In particular, the accumulated sales volume of dry containers reached 1.1385 million TEUs, representing a YoY increase of approximately 1.12%; meanwhile, benefiting from the bountiful harvest of fresh fruits in South America and the harvest season in the Northern Hemisphere, sales volume of reefer containers reached 108,200 TEUs, representing a YoY increase of approximately 17.61%. During the Reporting Period, the container segment recorded revenue of RMB21.920 billion, representing a YoY increase of 0.85%, and net profit of RMB272 million, mainly affected by the YoY decline in the price of standard containers and exchange rates.

Logistics Services Business: During the Reporting Period, the multimodal transport market environment gradually improved, particularly the container shipping market, where freight rates continued to rise since March. During the Reporting Period, the segment achieved revenue of RMB13.945 billion, representing a YoY increase of 2.70%, and net profit of RMB240 million, representing a YoY increase of 18.81%. CIMC Wetrans actively captured the upward trend by deepening customer relationship management, optimising product mix, accelerating overseas expansion and strengthening operational efficiency. During the Reporting Period, the proportion of direct customers in the sea transportation business continued to increase; the port logistics business added route, extra sailing and vessel space agency services for multiple leading shipping companies; the industry logistics business added new cold chain equipment deployment, with cold chain business volume increasing by 14% YoY; the customer structure of the air transportation business continued to be optimised, with business volume increasing by 11% YoY; and the service network of the land transportation business continued to expand. CIMC Wetrans ranked TOP 13 in the 2026 Top 50 Ocean Freight Forwarders list issued by Transport Topics, an authoritative magazine in the global logistics industry, up one place from last year and ranking fifth among Chinese enterprises.

Road Transportation Vehicles Business: During the Reporting Period, CIMC Vehicles achieved revenue of RMB10.737 billion, representing a YoY increase of 10.09%, and net profit of RMB356 million. Among them, the global semi-trailer business achieved revenue of RMB7.602 billion, representing a YoY increase of 9.79%. In 2026, CIMC Vehicles continued to extend the production and marketing models of the StarLink Project to more product lines and regions, deepening ecosystem cooperation while improving efficiency and reducing costs. The core production efficiency of the semi-trailer business under the StarLink Project continued to improve, and its domestic market share remained No. 1 for seven consecutive years. In overseas markets, revenue and sales volume in the Global South increased significantly, while gross profit margin remained basically flat due to fluctuations in ocean freight rates; production in the European market recovered, while freight rates and equipment orders in the North American market showed marginal improvement in the second quarter. The market share of core DTB products further increased, with a total of 13,238 truck bodies products products sold. Meanwhile, sales volume of EV-DTB truck bodies products for new energy heavy-duty trucks increased significantly, with deliveries of EV-DTB dump truck and mixer truck truck bodies products continuing to rise. The pure electric tractor and trailer business officially established the world’s first EV-RT offline experience center.

Airport Facilities & Logistics Equipment / Fire Safety & Rescue Equipment Business: During the Reporting Period, revenue amounted to RMB3.357 billion, representing a YoY increase of 7.58%; net profit amounted to RMB71 million, representing a YoY decrease of 11.25%, mainly due to exchange rate fluctuations. During the Reporting Period, orders on hand maintained steady growth. The airport facilities and logistics equipment business secured a series of major benchmark orders, including boarding bridge projects worth hundreds of millions of RMB for Paris Airport and Orly Airport in France, as well as bulk orders for A380 catering vehicles in Singapore, further enhancing its global competitiveness. The logistics automation business successfully implemented multiple e-commerce projects in Southeast Asia, and also secured new orders and contracts in newly expanded industries such as State Grid and China Tobacco. The operating results of the fire safety and rescue equipment business showed significant improvement, with the successful securing of a major procurement order for 13 dual-boom water tower fire trucks under the national government subsidy-funded project for hazardous chemical emergency rescue teams. Cumulative new orders reached RMB1.675 billion, achieving steady growth.

II. In the Energy Industries Field

In respect of the energy, chemical and liquid food equipment business, revenue amounted to RMB13.396 billion, representing a YoY increase of 2.98%; net profit amounted to RMB480 million, representing a YoY increase of 4.35%. Among them, CIMC Enric achieved revenue of RMB12.87 billion, representing a YoY increase of 2.0%; newly signed orders amounted to RMB13.71 billion, representing a significant YoY increase of 27.7%; and as at the end of June, orders on hand amounted to RMB31.77 billion, representing a YoY increase of 8.9%.

Specifically, revenue of the clean energy segment grew steadily. Benefiting from expanding demand in areas such as semiconductors and off-grid distributed power generation, the segment delivered electronic specialty gas clean gas cylinders (Y-type cylinders) and specialty tube skid containers in batches, and launched new hydrogen-rich power generation module products. CIMC Enric successfully delivered an integrated LNG liquefaction plant in Indonesia, while implementing its third benchmark steelmaking coke integrated project — the Shougang Shuicheng Steel project in Liupanshui, Guizhou. It also secured newly signed domestic Panzhihua Iron and Steel projects and its first overseas steelmaking coke integrated project with Tsingshan in Indonesia. In the hydrogen energy field, it contributed to the construction of Hong Kong’s first commercial building hydrogen energy charging station and launched China’s first 20-foot Type IV cylinder hydrogen tube skid container. During the Reporting Period, the clean energy segment recorded newly signed orders of RMB10.61 billion, representing a YoY increase of 18.3%, among which newly signed orders for waterborne clean energy reached RMB4.535 billion, representing a significant YoY increase of 40.1%, with shipbuilding orders scheduled through 2029. The chemical and environment segment benefited from the recovery of the chemical industry and high-growth industries such as semiconductors, with demand for tank containers improving, while the medical equipment components business maintained steady growth. As at the end of June 2026, orders on hand increased by 86.8% YoY to RMB1.57 billion. The liquid food segment focused on the non-alcoholic beverage and new consumption sectors, successfully securing and signing multiple turnkey projects, including projects for Japanese breweries and Chinese whisky distilleries. Cumulative newly signed orders reached RMB1.44 billion, representing a strong YoY increase of 108.4%.

In respect of the offshore engineering business, benefiting from the cost advantages of deepwater locations, the deepwater offshore engineering market for FPSO/FLNG continued to strengthen. CIMC Raffles, the main operating entity, achieved an important breakthrough in the international high-end offshore engineering general contracting market by signing China’s first FPSO EPCIC general contracting contract, further enhancing its industry competitiveness. During the Reporting Period, revenue amounted to RMB7.935 billion, representing a YoY decrease of 0.98%; net profit amounted to RMB718 million, representing a YoY increase of 155.52%. In terms of market orders, new orders amounted to US$3.2 billion during the Reporting Period, a substantial increase from US$106 million in the same period last year. As at the end of June, CIMC Raffles had cumulative orders on hand of US$7.62 billion, reaching a record high. In terms of project construction and delivery, in January, the PCTC with a capacity of 7,000 vehicles, “NOCC ADRIATIC”, constructed for a Norwegian shipowner, was delivered 70 days ahead of its contractual delivery schedule; in February, the Norse Energi, the world’s largest fully DC wind turbine installation vessel in terms of lifting capacity, completed its seaworthiness delivery; in March, construction commenced on the first vessel of a new generation of seabed rock dumping vessels built for Van Oord, a leading Dutch offshore engineering company; in April, the fore-body module of the P85 hull was slid onto a barge at the Haiyang base, laying a solid foundation for the subsequent successful major assembly of the P85 project; in May, construction of the VLCC tanker officially commenced, entering the substantive construction stage; and in June, the main upper module structure of the project constructed for Golar was successfully capped, marking a key milestone in the project’s construction.

In respect of the offshore engineering asset operation and management business, all offshore engineering assets of the Group currently under lease have been operating normally under their respective lease contracts, and the Group continued to provide high-quality services to customers. Benefiting from the successful lease of the Blue Whale No. 1 platform, increased prices upon the renewal of contracts for multiple drilling platforms, and lower operating costs resulting from refined management, operating profit improved during the Reporting Period. During the Reporting Period, the sixth-generation semi-submersible drilling platform “Deepsea Yantai” secured a new drilling contract, injecting momentum into revenue growth; the semi-submersible lifting/life support platform Blue Gretha successfully arrived at its designated operating area to provide high-quality services to clients. Meanwhile, several semi-submersible drilling and life support platforms and other offshore engineering assets of the Group actively pursued new contracts.

Future Development and Prospects

The management of the Group stated, “2026 is the first year of the ‘15th Five-Year Plan’. The Group will be based on the new development stage, closely follow national policy guidance, and closely focus on ‘focusing on high-quality development and cultivating new growth drivers’. With a more proactive strategic approach, we will cultivate new opportunities and open up new prospects amid complex changes, striving to build ‘a high-quality and respected world-class enterprise’.”

About China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd.

The CIMC Group is a world-leading equipment and solution provider in the logistics and energy industries, and its industry clusters mainly cover the logistics and energy fields. In the logistics field, the Group has established a general transportation equipment portfolio covering “sea, land and air”: its container manufacturing business provides key circulation equipment for the container shipping industry; its road transportation vehicles business connects the arteries of land transportation; its airport facilities and logistics equipment/fire safety and rescue equipment businesses expand into aviation hubs and specialised scenarios; its logistics services business provides professional services across the entire-value chain; and its recycled load business provides professional supporting services. In the energy field, the Group is principally engaged in the energy, chemical, and liquid food equipment business and offshore engineering business. Meanwhile, the Group also continuously develops emerging industries and has finance and asset management businesses that serve the Group itself. As a diversified multinational industrial group serving the global market, CIMC has over 300 member enterprises across Asia, North America, Europe, and Australia, with a total of four listed companies, and customers and sales networks covering more than 100 countries and regions worldwide. In 2025, the Group recorded revenue of RMB 156.6 billion, ranking 154th on the 2025 Fortune 500 China list. The Group has maintained the world’s No.1 position for many consecutive years in core products such as standard dry containers, reefer containers, tank containers and semi-trailers. For more information, please visit http://www.cimc.com/.

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