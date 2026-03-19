Cybersecurity Excellence Awards 2026 Announces Dual Recognition for Principal AI Engineer Harsh Verma

San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, California–(Newsfile Corp. – August 18, 2026) – Harsh Verma, Principal Software Engineer for Artificial Intelligence at Palo Alto Networks, has received two recognitions at the 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, including AI Security Innovator of the Year, selected by an independent jury of cybersecurity practitioners, analysts, and CISOs and Community Choice Winner in AI cybersecurity based on community influence.

The 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards team recently announced Harsh Verma, Principal Software Engineer for AI, at Palo Alto Networks wins dual recognition at the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, one of the most established global recognition programmes in the cybersecurity industry. Verma was recognised in the AI Security Innovator of the Year category, selected by an independent jury of cybersecurity practitioners, analysts, and CISOs, and was additionally named a 2026 Community Choice Winner in the same category, determined by community voting across a programme that received 79,455 eligible votes during the 2026 awards season.

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards are presented by Cybersecurity Insiders, the trusted platform for CISO insight and strategic research, and are backed by a community of over 600,000 security professionals. The programme has recognised achievement across the cybersecurity community for more than a decade.

“We congratulate Harsh Verma for outstanding achievements in the AI Security Innovator of the Year category of the 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” said Holger Schulze, founder of Cybersecurity Insiders and organiser of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. “Selected by an independent jury of cybersecurity practitioners, analysts, and CISOs, this recognition highlights meaningful contributions that strengthen cybersecurity across organisations worldwide.”

The Work Behind the Recognition

Verma’s recognition reflects his work at Palo Alto Networks at the intersection of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and autonomous agent architectures. His contributions focus on how modern enterprises can evolve toward real-time, self-directed security systems through agentic AI, accelerating the industry’s shift toward intelligent, AI-native agents that collaborate to identify risks earlier, reduce exposure, and streamline complex security workflows.

His work in designing intelligent systems and response capabilities has focused on precision, resilience, and the future of autonomous security at the enterprise level. The AI Security Innovator of the Year category was among the areas that attracted the strongest community support across the 2026 programme, reflecting what the awards organisers describe as a rapid shift in cybersecurity priorities toward AI-native defence architectures. The category itself is among several focused on AI that did not exist in the programme two seasons ago.

About Harsh Verma

Harsh Verma is Principal Software Engineer for AI at Palo Alto Networks, where his work focuses on AI security architecture, agentic systems, and enterprise AI risk and governance. He is a dual 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recipient, including AI Security Innovator of the Year and Community Choice Winner in the same category. Connect with Harsh Verma on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/in/harshverma59.

About the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards are an established global recognition programme honouring companies, products, and professionals advancing cybersecurity worldwide. Presented by Cybersecurity Insiders and backed by a community of over 600,000 security professionals, the awards recognise innovation, leadership, and contributions shaping the future of cybersecurity. For more information visit cybersecurity-excellence-awards.com and https://cybersecurity-excellence-awards.com/candidates/ai-innovator-of-the-year-2026/

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