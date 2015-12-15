ESET Showcases Cutting-Edge AI Security at Black Hat 2026

ESET’s latest AI investments help customers embrace AI with confidence by securing the entire AI ecosystem

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced cutting-edge security AI solutions at Black Hat 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. ESET is expanding its AI capabilities across threat detection, investigations, threat protection, and security operations, delivering added value to customers through built-in innovations rather than separate add-on solutions.

“AI is a new class of actor inside the company – reading, writing, making decisions and executing. As such, it deserves the same security attention as users and endpoints, because it behaves like both at once,” said Kamil Pšenák, Senior AI Product Manager at ESET. “It is all converging around the endpoint. What used to be a neglected part of the cybersecurity stack is now primed to shine anew thanks to the proliferation of AI tools at a business level.”

As a pioneer in AI and machine learning for more than two decades, ESET has long used AI to strengthen threat prevention and detection. As organizations rapidly adopt AI tools and autonomous agents—often without IT oversight—ESET is expanding its portfolio to help customers secure AI itself, reducing the security and compliance blind spots created by shadow AI. Available September 30 across the ESET PROTECT portfolio, new features include:

ESET AI Agent Security : As autonomous AI agents access files, download components, call external services, use repositories, interact with code, or rely on skills and plugins, they may introduce malicious or compromised elements into the customer environment. AI Agent Security helps protect against this risk by inspecting AI-related components across the entire AI supply chain.

: As autonomous AI agents access files, download components, call external services, use repositories, interact with code, or rely on skills and plugins, they may introduce malicious or compromised elements into the customer environment. AI Agent Security helps protect against this risk by inspecting AI-related components across the entire AI supply chain. ESET AI Behavioral Monitoring : Where AI Agent Security helps inspect components and supply-chain activity, AI Behavioral Monitoring focuses on the behavior and actions of autonomous agents. It is designed to detect and block malicious or suspicious activity from AI agents, such as agents that attempt to access inappropriate resources, run unsafe actions, or behave outside the expected scope of their task.

: Where AI Agent Security helps inspect components and supply-chain activity, AI Behavioral Monitoring focuses on the behavior and actions of autonomous agents. It is designed to detect and block malicious or suspicious activity from AI agents, such as agents that attempt to access inappropriate resources, run unsafe actions, or behave outside the expected scope of their task. ESET AI Conversation Security: Designed for organizations using generative AI tools, this capability helps reduce the risk of unsafe prompting or accidental data leakage by inspecting uploaded files and metadata for sensitive content. It also helps protect users from malicious AI-generated responses by flagging content originating from phishing, malicious, or unwanted websites.

Built on ESET’s best-in-class prevention system and decades of AI expertise, these new capabilities help organizations manage AI risk without adding complexity. ESET owns the technology, models, and intelligence behind these protections, embedding them directly into ESET AI Technologies rather than bolting on third-party solutions, or requiring customers to manage separate tools and platforms.

By extending protection to AI agents, behaviors, and conversations, ESET empowers channel partners and IT teams to secure the AI era and defend against emerging threats at scale through a single, unified solution that delivers stronger protection with less operational overhead and no additional cost.

“AI is changing the conversations our partners are having with customers,” said Ryan Grant, Country Manager, U.S. and Canada at ESET. “Instead of simply reacting to new AI risks, partners can lead with a prevention-first strategy that helps businesses adopt AI securely while reducing operational complexity. That’s a meaningful opportunity to deepen customer relationships and grow recurring security services.”

At Black Hat 2026, visitors to ESET’s booth #4917 can learn more about the company’s AI-driven cybersecurity innovations, threat intelligence and managed detection and response (MDR) capabilities. Throughout the event, ESET researchers, partners, product leaders and cybersecurity experts will present on the impact of AI on cybersecurity, real-world MDR incident response and how to build resilience through intelligence-led defense.

Highlights at Black Hat 2026 include:

Thursday, Aug. 6, 2:05–2:25 p.m. – Kamil Pšenák will present The Shock of AI Impact and How to Absorb It at Pulse Stage 5, examining how organizations can responsibly adopt AI while defending against emerging cyber threats.

– Kamil Pšenák will present The Shock of AI Impact and How to Absorb It at Pulse Stage 5, examining how organizations can responsibly adopt AI while defending against emerging cyber threats. Thursday, Aug. 6, 3:15–3:35 p.m. – Tony Anscombe will join Dark Reading panel discussion, Cyber Extortion Hacked, at Pulse Stage 5 to discuss the rise of data extortion attacks and practical response strategies.

– Tony Anscombe will join Dark Reading panel discussion, Cyber Extortion Hacked, at Pulse Stage 5 to discuss the rise of data extortion attacks and practical response strategies. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 3:00 p.m. & Thursday, Aug. 6, 1:00 p.m. – Celebrity book signing with Tanya Janca, internationally recognized application security expert, author, and founder of SheHacksPurple, featuring signed copies of Alice and Bob Learn Secure Coding while supplies last.

– with Tanya Janca, internationally recognized application security expert, author, and founder of SheHacksPurple, featuring signed copies of Alice and Bob Learn Secure Coding while supplies last. ESET x Intel: Intelligence-Led Defense – ESET’s Kamil Pšenák and Intel’s Tyler Welt will showcase how ESET PROTECT leverages Intel DTECT, using processor-level execution telemetry and AI models to identify sophisticated threats, alongside advanced Cloud Workload Protection capabilities that improve visibility, simplify security operations and transform SOCs from reactive to proactive.

– ESET’s Kamil Pšenák and Intel’s Tyler Welt will showcase how ESET PROTECT leverages Intel DTECT, using processor-level execution telemetry and AI models to identify sophisticated threats, alongside advanced Cloud Workload Protection capabilities that improve visibility, simplify security operations and transform SOCs from reactive to proactive. Interactive experiences including the Cybersecurity Trivia Showdown and The Great Escape: Cyber Challenge, where attendees can test their cybersecurity knowledge and skills.

Discover more about ESET’s presence at Black Hat 2026. Learn more about AI and ESET.

About ESET

ESET® provides cutting-edge cybersecurity to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of emerging global cyberthreats, both known and unknown—securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it’s endpoint, cloud, or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. The ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow our social media, podcasts, and blogs .

Media contact:

Jessica Beffa

jessica.beffa@eset.com

720-413-4938