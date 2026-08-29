From Non-Electric to Smart Toilets: Australian Bidet Brand Conor Expands Into New Zealand

MELBOURNE, Aug 29, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – Conor Australia Pty Ltd (“Conor”), an Australian-owned bidet and smart toilet company, today reaffirmed its position as a leading bidet brand in Australia, marking four years of growth across its product range – from entry-level non-electric bidet seats to smart bidet seats, an integrated smart toilet, and portable bidet sprayers for on-the-go hygiene. Conor has also launched conors.co.nz, extending its range into New Zealand for the first time.

Founded in 2022 in St Kilda, Victoria, Conor set out to challenge Australia’s low awareness of bidets at a time when the country lagged far behind Japan, South Korea and much of Europe in bidet adoption. Since then, the company says it has served more than 15,400 customers and, through its sustainability initiatives, supported the planting of more than 11,000 trees – tying directly into its core mission of reducing Australia’s reliance on toilet paper, which the company notes requires significant water and timber resources to produce.

“When we started, most Australians had never used a bidet and many assumed they weren’t even legal here,” a Conor Australia spokesperson said. “Four years on, we’ve built a full ecosystem of bidet products – non-electric, smart electric, integrated smart toilets and portable sprayers – so that every Australian household, regardless of budget or bathroom setup, has an easy way to make the switch to a cleaner, more water-efficient way of life.”

A Range Built for Every Australian Bathroom

Conor’s product lineup spans four core categories, all WaterMark certified for compliance with Australian plumbing standards.

Non-electric bidet seats replace a standard toilet seat with one that includes a built-in water spray function, using the home’s existing cold water supply line. No electrical wiring or power outlet is required, which keeps installation simple and makes non-electric seats the lowest-cost entry point into bidet ownership for renters and homeowners alike.

Smart bidet seats connect to a standard power outlet and use heated water with adjustable temperature and pressure, typically controlled via a remote or side panel. Conor’s smart range adds features such as heated seats, warm-air drying, and – on select models – auto open/close lids, offering a level of customisation non-electric seats don’t provide. Conor positions its smart bidet seat range as a locally supported alternative to imported models, with Australian-based installation guidance and after-sales service.

Integrated smart toilets combine the toilet bowl and bidet function into a single manufactured unit rather than a seat retrofitted onto an existing toilet. Conor’s range now includes two such models, the FlushGreen Smart Toilet Integrated and the recently added Viora Smart Bidet Toilet, which adds an auto-open lid and infrared UV hygiene function. These typically suit full bathroom renovations or new builds rather than a quick upgrade.

Portable bidets are compact, rechargeable devices designed to replicate a bidet wash away from a fixed bathroom fixture, for travel, camping or office use. Conor’s Rinora and Lumora portable ranges are filled from any tap or bottle before use and are aimed at travellers and campers who have historically had no bidet option away from home.

Conor also offers a handheld bidet spray range – the product that started the company in 2022 – alongside toilet accessories that round out its bathroom hygiene offering.

Certified, Compliant and Built for Australian Homes

All Conor bidet products are WaterMark certified, meeting Australian regulatory requirements for plumbing and water-use products. The company says this compliance, combined with local installation support and Australian-based customer service, has been central to building trust with Australian consumers in a category still newer to the local market than in Asia and Europe.

On sustainability, Conor frames bidet adoption as a resource-use decision as much as a hygiene one, citing the water and timber required to manufacture toilet paper as part of the rationale it uses across its product marketing and sustainability reporting.

About Conor Australia

Founded in 2022 and based in St Kilda, Victoria, Conor Australia Pty Ltd is an Australian-owned company specialising in bidet seats, smart bidet seats, smart toilets, portable bidets and bathroom hygiene accessories. Conor’s mission is to make bidet adoption simple, affordable and accessible for every Australian household, while reducing the environmental footprint associated with traditional toilet paper use. The company has served more than 15,400 customers to date and supported the planting of more than 11,000 trees as part of its ongoing sustainability commitments. Conor has recently extended its range to New Zealand via conors.co.nz.

Media Contact

Conor Australia Pty Ltd,

29 Mitford St, St Kilda VIC 3182, Australia

Email: info@conors.com.au

Website: https://conors.com.au/

SOURCE: Conor Australia Pty Ltd

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