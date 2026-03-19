Guardian Angel Carers Founder and CEO Christina Handasyde Dick OLY MBE recognised as CEO of the Year at 2026 Business Awards

Chichester, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – August 17, 2026) – Guardian Angel Carers is celebrating after Founder and CEO Christina Handasyde Dick OLY MBE was named CEO of the Year at the 2026 Business Awards UK in the Women in Business Awards category, recognising her leadership over more than a decade and commitment to delivering exceptional home care.

Founded in 2012, the company has grown around the belief that compassionate, personalised care should enable people to continue living as they choose in their own homes, connected to their families and communities. Today, Guardian Angel Carers operates through a nationwide network of locally owned franchised branches, supported by a National Office based in Chichester.

Guardian Angel Carers CEO Honoured With National Business Award

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The Award-Winning Leadership Philosophy Behind Guardian Angel Carers

Before founding Guardian Angel Carers, CEO Christina competed as an Olympic sailor, an experience that has continued to influence her approach to leadership. Drawing on discipline, resilience and a mindset of continuous improvement, she has embedded a series of values that place professionalism, innovation and reliability at the heart of the organisation.

The company has a set of commandments that shape all aspects of Guardian Angel Carers’ approach, from the way each territory supports clients and their families, to investments in CareAngels’ professional development and adoption of new home care technologies. Those values include:

Compassionate, relationship-led care

Professionalism supported by ongoing learning

Friendly and approachable care teams

Dependable, high-quality services

Innovation that enhances care delivery

Receiving the CEO of the Year award reflects not only Christina’s success, but the expansion of the Guardian Angel Carers network, which today has a long-established reputation for quality at-home care. Established in response to demand for domestic help services from Christina’s earlier business, Task Angels, which she ran from a houseboat in Chichester Marina, the business has grown substantially since founding Guardian Angel Carers.

The organisation offers a comprehensive range of services, including visiting, live-in, overnight, companionship and specialist care support, enabling people with varying needs to remain at home across 18 separate territories.

Business Awards UK Recognise Guardian Angel Carers’ Growing National Presence

Demand for home-based care continues to increase across the UK, and Guardian Angel Carers has expanded consistently over the years, carefully selecting franchisees who share the organisation’s focus on person-centred, customised care support.

Following the award announcement, Christina says, ‘I’m incredibly honoured to receive this award, but it belongs to all of the remarkable CareAngels and support colleagues throughout the Guardian Angel Carers network who bring our values to their work every day.

When I started Guardian Angel Carers, my ambition was to create a home care service that combined genuine respect and kindness, professionalism and innovation. Seeing that vision reflected in the work of our carers, franchisee teams and National Office colleagues is something I’m very proud of.

This recognition serves as a reminder that amazing care starts with amazing people, and I’m grateful to each Guardian Angel Carers colleague for the difference that they make to the lives of the people they care for, and to their loved ones.’

Guardian Angel Carers CEO Honoured With National Business Award

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Guardian Angel Carers Work to Raise UK Home Care Standards

Alongside the CEO of the Year award from the Women in Business Awards, part of the 2026 Business Awards UK, Guardian Angel Carers has received numerous accolades over the years.

They include being named a finalist in the 2026 Home Care Awards across multiple territories and categories, and having been featured within the Top 20 HomeCare.co.uk Awards across numerous years.

This latest recognition shows how values-led leadership contributes to raising quality standards within the home care sector, and how providing personalised care at home can both improve quality of life for care clients and lead to commercial success.

Read more about Guardian Angel Carers – Guardian Angel Carers expands home care into Salisbury and Andover

About the company: Guardian Angel Carers is a leading home care provider dedicated to delivering compassionate, personalised care services. With a strong focus on independence, dignity, and quality of life, the company supports individuals in the comfort of their own homes, offering a range of services from companionship to complex care needs.

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