IC Group Announces Q2 2026 Earnings Release Date and Investor Webinar

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – August 19, 2026) – IC Group Holdings Inc. (TSXV: ICGH) (“IC Group” or the “Company”), a technology-enabled consumer engagement company driving commerce and data for global brands and professional sports teams, will announce its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, after market close.

The Company will host an investor webinar at 10:00 AM ET (7:00 AM PT) on Thursday, August 27, 2026, to discuss its financial and business results, as well as its strategic priorities for the remainder of 2026.

IC Group invites shareholders, analysts, investors, media representatives, and other stakeholders to attend the webinar, where Duncan McCready, Chief Executive Officer, and John Penhale, Chief Financial Officer, will review Q2 2026 results, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Questions can be submitted during the session or in advance to deborah@adcap.ca.

Investor Webinar Registration

Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0e9sw9SkSKCzhExZccyqOaw

A recording of the webinar and supporting materials will be made available in the Investor section of the Company’s website at: https://www.icgroupinc.com/investor-relations/

About IC Group Holdings Inc.

IC Group (TSXV: ICGH) is a technology-led consumer engagement company helping the world’s leading brands, sports teams, leagues, and live events grow revenue and build stronger customer relationships. With more than 35 years of experience, the company provides an integrated suite of customer engagement, communications, and risk management solutions that help clients attract new customers, sell more products, capture valuable first-party customer data, increase loyalty, and manage operational risk. With solutions delivered in more than 30 countries, IC Group enables organizations to engage consumers at scale while simplifying the complexities of multiple channels, technologies, and local market requirements.

For more information regarding IC Group, please contact:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310552