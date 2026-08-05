Kleen Hy-Dro-Gen Inc. Is Pleased to Announce Dual ISO 9001:2015 and TSSA Certifications, Bolstering Operational Quality and Technical Safety Governance

TORONTO, ON, Aug 5, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – Kleen-Hy-Dro-Gen Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE:KLN) is pleased to announce that it has officially achieved both ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System certification and regulatory Technical Standards and Safety Authority (“TSSA”) certification for its flagship product KLEEN HEAT On-Demand Hydrogen Heating System.

These dual accreditations mark a major operational milestone for the Company, establishing independent third-party verification of the Company’s quality assurance framework, engineering standards, and regulatory safety compliance across its Kleen Heat technology, advancing the Company’s goal of safely utilizing the system in Zero Carbon Emission heating application.

REGULATORY & QUALITY ACCREDITATIONS:

ISO 9001:2015 Certification: Fully certified under international standards for Quality Management Systems (QMS), encompassing risk-based operational planning, rigorous client quality frameworks, and continuous process optimization.

Fully certified under international standards for Quality Management Systems (QMS), encompassing risk-based operational planning, rigorous client quality frameworks, and continuous process optimization. TSSA Certification: Compliant with applicable statutory codes and technical safety standards mandated by Ontario’s Technical Standards and Safety Authority, granting official regulatory authorization for specialized technical systems and pressure equipment operations with a Canadian Registration Number.

The ISO 9001:2015 certification was awarded following a comprehensive independent audit of the Company’s corporate processes, engineering workflows, supply chain management, and quality control systems. ISO 9001:2015 is globally recognized as the gold standard for quality governance, requiring demonstrated leadership accountability, risk management, and continuous improvement.

Complementing the ISO designation, the TSSA certification authorizes the Company to design, operate, install, and service regulated Kleen Hydrogen generator systems and technical equipment under Ontario’s Technical Standards and Safety Act, 2000. TSSA compliance ensures strict adherence to statutory safety codes, worker safety frameworks, and environmental protection mandates.

“Securing both ISO 9001:2015 and TSSA certifications represents a transformative advancement for Kleen-Hy-Dro-Gen Inc. and for our commercial partners, municipal leaders, and capital markets stakeholders. These accreditations provide rigorous, independent validation of our operational discipline and technical safety standards. As a publicly traded entity on the Canadian Securities Exchange, establishing certified quality and regulatory safety infrastructure confirms our competitive advantage when bidding on enterprise-scale clean energy tenders, supporting Zero Carbon Emissions and shareholder value.”

– [Thomas Fairfull], [President / Chief Executive Officer], Kleen-Hy-Dro-Gen Inc.

Strategic & Commercial Impact

Pre-Qualification for Enterprise & Municipal Tenders: ISO 9001:2015 and TSSA certifications fulfill mandatory vendor pre-requisites for major industrial, institutional, and municipal clean technology RFPs.

ISO 9001:2015 and TSSA certifications fulfill mandatory vendor pre-requisites for major industrial, institutional, and municipal clean technology RFPs. Standardized Operational Risk Governance: Establishes audited, enterprise-wide quality and safety controls, mitigating operational risk and ensuring applicable statutory compliance across all operational sites.

Establishes audited, enterprise-wide quality and safety controls, mitigating operational risk and ensuring applicable statutory compliance across all operational sites. Scalable Infrastructure for Growth: Structured QMS protocols support seamless scaling across ongoing technology deployments and geographic expansion initiatives.

Structured QMS protocols support seamless scaling across ongoing technology deployments and geographic expansion initiatives. Enhanced Capital Markets Rigor: Provides current and prospective shareholders with verified proof of structural discipline, regulatory adherence, and corporate execution.

About Kleen-Hy-Dro-Gen Inc.

Kleen-Hy-Dro-Gen Inc. (CSE:KLN) is a Canadian publicly traded clean energy technology enterprise focused on developing and commercializing advanced energy solutions, specialized technical systems, and sustainable infrastructure. Committed to technical excellence, regulatory compliance, and environmental stewardship, the Company serves commercial, industrial, and municipal markets. For more information, please visit the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or the corporate website at www.KleenH2.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT

KLEEN HY-DRO-GEN-INC.

Thomas Fairfull

Telephone: +1 905-619-9413

Email: Thomas@kleenH2.com

Website: www.KleenH2.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as “anticipate”, “expect”, “plan”, “believe”, “intend”, “project”, “budget”, “forecast”, “foresee”, “target”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s qualification for major commercial and municipal tenders, the potential for accelerated commercialization, the potential for major enterprise contracts, the deployment of the Company’s systems in a safe Zero Carbon Emission heating application, market expansion, operational scalability, technology deployments, and corporate growth prospects resulting from ISO 9001:2015 and TSSA certifications. Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions made by management as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding market demand, regulatory continuity, technical capabilities, and general economic conditions. However, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Key risk factors include regulatory policy changes, competitive pressure, commercial execution risks, economic downturns, and other risks detailed in Kleen-Hy-Dro-Gen Inc.’s public regulatory filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Exchange Disclaimer: Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: KLEEN HY-DRO-GEN INC.

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