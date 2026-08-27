Modern Dental Group Announces 2026 Interim Results

RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS:

– The Revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2026 was approximately HK$2,032.5 million, representing an increase of approximately 10.8% as compared to the same period in 2025. The growth in revenue was primarily attributable to the continued organic growth of the Group—driven by the accelerating adoption of digitalization across the global dental industry, particularly in Europe and Australia—alongside the stabilization and operational turnaround of the Mainland China market. This expansion was partially offset by a revenue decline in North America, which was impacted by a softer macroeconomic environment affecting high-value discretionary procedures, as well as management’s strategic decision to rationalize loss-making Dental Service Organization (DSO) accounts to optimize customer mix and protect margins.

– The Gross Profit Margin for the six months ended 30 June 2026 was approximately 58.1%; the gross profit was approximately HK$1,180.9 million, reflecting an increase of approximately 17.4% as compared to the same period in 2025.

– The Group’s EBITDA for the six months ended 30 June 2026 was approximately HK$ 560.7 million, representing an increase of approximately 22.8% as compared to the same period in 2025.

– The Group’s Net Profit for the six months ended 30 June 2026 was approximately HK$ 377.6 million, representing an increase of 30.8% as compared to the same period in 2025.

– Basic earnings per share for the six months ended 30 June 2026 amounted to HK40.07 cents, representing an increase of approximately 31.9% as compared to the same period in 2025.

– The Board declared an interim dividend of HK14.0 cents per ordinary share for the six months ended 30 June 2026.

ADDITIONAL HIGHLIGHTS:

– For the six months ended 30 June 2026, the Group’s digital solution cases that are produced from its Mainland China, Thailand and Vietnam production facilities increased to approximately 627,773 cases, reflecting an increase of 29.2% as compared with the same period in 2025 as a result of our clients’ continued adoption of intra-oral scanners.

HONG KONG, August 28, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – 27 August 2026, Modern Dental Group Limited (“Modern Dental” or “the Group”, stock code: 03600.HK), a leading global dental prosthetic device provider, is pleased to announce the unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June, 2026 (“the Period”).

In the first half of 2026, the global macroeconomic environment remains uncertain, with geopolitical tensions and potential tariff changes continuing to create headwinds. However, the Group’s geographically diversified production footprint and global distribution network position us strongly to navigate these challenges. Unlike many competitors reliant on single-country manufacturing, our operations across China, Vietnam and Thailand (including the newly acquired Hexa Ceram) provide superior resilience and flexibility. This strategy, combined with our ability to adapt quickly to local market conditions, enables the Group to mitigate risks and capitalise on opportunities across regions.

The dental industry has continued to demonstrate remarkable resilience, underpinned by irreversible demographic trends, including aging populations and increasing awareness of oral health, which drive consistent long-term demand. Building on our well performance, the Group is well placed to sustain momentum and further strengthen its market leadership.

Digitalisation remains an irreversible industry trend that is accelerating consolidation of the dental prosthetics industry. We are at the forefront of this transformation, with digital solution cases now representing approximately 35–43% of total volume. Our centralized digital workflows, intra-oral scanner partnerships, proprietary solutions and global education centers have enhanced operational efficiency, reduced turnaround times and delivers superior customer experiences. These initiatives create high entry barriers and will continue to drive margin expansion and market share gains in the coming years.

European Businesses

During the period under review, the European market recorded a revenue of approximately HK$1,093.3 million, representing an increase of approximately HK$173.0 million as compared with the six months ended 30 June 2025. This geographic market accounted for approximately 53.8% of the Group’s total revenue. The increase of revenue from the European market was attributable to the increase in sales order volume driven by the launch of new products, such as digital dentures, and our state-of-the-art digital workflows.

North American Businesses

During the period under review, the North American market recorded a revenue of approximately HK$331.3 million, representing a decrease of approximately HK$34.4 million as compared with the six months ended 30 June 2025. This geographic market accounted for approximately 16.3% of the Group’s total revenue.

The top-line contraction in North America was primarily driven by a softer macroeconomic environment, which temporarily weighed on consumer sentiment and demand for high-value discretionary cosmetic procedures. In response, management proactively initiated a strategic rationalization of loss-making Dental Service Organization (DSO) accounts aimed at optimizing the customer mix, protecting gross margins, and focusing resources on higher-margin accounts.

Concurrently, the Group’s diversified production footprint across the US, China, Vietnam, and Thailand continues to afford significant supply chain agility to navigate trade and tariff complexities—a key differentiator in the market. Demonstrating the resilience of this strategy, our US import business unit delivered a 1.4% period-on-period sales growth in the first half of 2026. This performance underscores how the accelerating trend toward clinical digitalization and the cost-competitiveness of our imported product lines have effectively mitigated and offset the impact of US tariffs.

Greater China Businesses

During the period under review, the Greater China market recorded a revenue of approximately HK$300.0 million, representing an increase of approximately HK$6.8 million as compared with six months ended 30 June 2025. This geographic market accounted for approximately 14.8% of the Group’s total revenue.

Regional performance reflected diverging market dynamics across territories. In local currency terms, sales in Mainland China increased by approximately 0.9% year-on-year, signalling that the market has largely bottomed out from the initial impact of Volume-Based Procurement (VBP) policies and prolonged price competition. To protect sustainable profitability, the Group deliberately pivoted away from low-margin segments to focus on serving mid- to high-value customers. Conversely, sales in the Hong Kong market decreased by approximately 8.5% in local currency year-on-year. This contraction was primarily driven by a temporary reduction in local patient visits, as cross-border dental consumption increased due to aggressive promotions for dental treatments offered by Mainland China clinics targeting Hong Kong residents.

Despite these near-term shifts, the Group remains optimistic about the mid- to long-term outlook for the Greater China region. Government procurement measures in Mainland China are expected to standardize prosthetic pricing and enhance market transparency, creating a more level playing field where the Group’s leading brand reputation, production scale, and operational efficiency serve as distinct competitive advantages. To capture evolving market demand, the Group is actively expanding its product portfolio, particularly in mid-end offerings and products.

Australian Businesses

During the period under review, the Australian market recorded a revenue of approximately HK$162.8 million, representing an increase of approximately HK$24.9 million as compared with the six months ended 30 June 2025. This geographic market accounted for approximately 8.0% of the Group’s total revenue. The increase in revenue from Australia was primarily driven by strong adoption of digital dental products and anti-snoring devices, and wins in dental service organization (DSO) customers.

Other Markets

Other markets primarily include Indian Ocean countries, Malaysia, Taiwan, Singapore and Thailand. For the six months ended 30 June 2026, these markets recorded a revenue of approximately HK$145.2 million, representing an increase of approximately HK$27.4 million as compared with the six months ended 30 June 2025. This geographic market accounted for approximately 7.1% of the Group’s total revenue. The increase in revenue from Other markets was primarily driven by the strong revenue contributions from Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia. The scaled manufacturing hubs in Thailand and Vietnam have enhanced regional supply efficiency, broadened product availability, and strengthened the Group’s competitive footprint in the region.

Future Prospects and Strategies

Looking ahead, the Group remains committed to reinforcing its worldwide leading position through a multi-dimensional approach. We will continue to pursue selective acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships to expand and complement our product offerings, particularly in our high-growth clear aligner, Trioclear, while strengthening our distribution and sales networks. Ongoing investments in mass-scale production facilities, AI, automation, research and development, and digital innovation will drive efficiency gains and secure our position at the forefront of the industry.

With the Board’s extensive experience and prudent governance, the Group is well positioned to seize new business opportunities while remaining strict financial discipline to safeguard Shareholders’ interests. The Board expresses its sincere gratitude to our dedicated employees, loyal customers, suppliers, and business partners for their unwavering commitment. Their collective efforts have been instrumental in delivering another year of record results and will continue to support the Group’s long-term success.

About Modern Dental Group

Modern Dental Group Limited (Stock code: 03600.HK) is a leading global dental prosthetics provider, distributor and consultant with a focus on providing custom-made prostheses to customers in the growing prosthetics industry. Our product portfolio is broadly categorized into three product lines: fixed prosthetic devices, such as crowns and bridges; removable prosthetic devices, such as removable dentures; and other devices, such as orthodontic devices, sports guards, clear aligners, and anti-snoring devices.

Modern Dental Group has a global portfolio of respected brands, including Labocast, Permadental and Elysee Dental in Western Europe, YZJ Dental in China, Modern Dental Lab in Hong Kong, Modern Dental USA and MicroDental in the United States, Modern Dental Pacific in Australia and New Zealand, Modern Dental SG in Singapore, Modern Dental TW in Taiwan, Apex Digital Dental in Malaysia and Hexa Ceram in Thailand. We have grown these brands by providing premium and consistent quality products and superior customer service. We have more than 80 service centers in over 30 countries and serve over 35,000 customers.

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