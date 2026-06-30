Nissin Foods Announces 2026 Interim Results

Financial Highlights For the six months ended 30 June 2026 (HK$ million) 2026 2025 Change Revenue 2,071.0 2,014.2 +2.8% Gross Profit 731.0 677.0 +8.0% Gross Profit margin 35.3% 33.6% +1.7pp Profit attributable to owners of the Company 175.2 157.0 +11.6% Net profit margin 8.5% 7.8% +0.7pp Adjusted EBITDA 330.8 303.2 +9.1% Earnings per share (HK cents) 16.79 15.05 +11.6%



HONG KONG, August 25, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – Nissin Foods Company Limited (“Nissin Foods” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”; Stock code: 1475) has announced its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2026 (“the reporting period”).

During the reporting period, the Group delivered solid profit growth, primarily driven by the resilient performance of its instant noodle business. Revenue increased by 2.8% year-on-year from HK$2,014.2 million in 2025 to HK$2,071.0 million in 2026, reflecting continued momentum in its core instant noodle business and broader store coverage in the Chinese Mainland. Gross profit increased by 8.0% year-on-year from HK$677.0 million to HK$731.0 million. Gross profit margin improved by 1.7 percentage points from 33.6% year-on-year to 35.3%, driven primarily by the continued expansion of the higher-margin core instant noodle business, the effective execution of raw material procurement strategies which helped mitigate the impact of raw material price volatility, and improved production efficiency.

Profit attributable to owners of the Company increased by 11.6% from HK$157.0 million in 2025 to HK$175.2 million in 2026, representing a net profit margin of 8.5% for the period. The Group’s basic earnings per share increased from 15.05 HK cents to 16.79 HK cents for the period. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 9.1% from HK$303.2 million to HK$330.8 million, representing the Adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.0% for the period, reflecting improved profitability at the operating level.

Review and Prospects of Different Business Regions

During the reporting period, revenue from the Hong Kong and other regions operations remained stable, increasing by 0.2% to HK$793.5 million (2025: HK$792.3 million), mainly attributable to the continued steady performance of the instant noodle business in the Hong Kong market and increased demand in other regions. Revenue from Chinese Mainland operations increased by 4.5% (in local currency: -0.1%) to HK$1,277.5 million (2025: HK$1,221.9 million), mainly attributable to the increased sales volume of instant noodles and the positive impact of foreign currency translation.

In Hong Kong, the instant noodles business delivered steady growth, driven by the resilient performance of flagship brands including Demae Iccho, Hokkaido Iccho, Cup Noodles and Cup Noodles BIG. To further enrich its instant noodle portfolio, the Group introduced a range of new SKUs, such as Nissin Stir Cup Noodles Seafood Flavour Instant Noodle and Nissin Viet Signature Beef Flavour Pho Noodle, and Demae Iccho Scallop and Salt Soup Flavour Instant Noodle. Continuing its IP promotion strategy, the collaboration with Japanese virtual singer “Hatsune Miku” also enhanced brand awareness and strengthened engagement with younger consumers.

As for non-noodle business, the Group expanded its premium frozen food portfolio with the launch of the “Doll Dim Sum” series. The Group also introduced a series of limited-edition products to capture seasonal demand and drive sales. Meanwhile, health-focused products, including the Hong Kong-made Nissin Granola and fresh-cut vegetable, continued to gain popularity, reflecting the Company’s commitment to health and wellness. In May 2026, the Group entered into a strategic partnership with Itochu Hong Kong Limited through a joint investment in Nissin Marketing and Sales (H.K.) Limited, which is expected to support the long-term development and competitiveness of the distribution business in Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland.

In other regions, the Company continued to strengthen its presence in Vietnam with a focus on the youth segment to support instant noodles brand growth and market penetration. In Korea, Gaemi Food’s business performance was stable during the period, with the strategic focus on the expansion of its e-commerce business, enhancement of consumer engagement through “KEMY Mall”, and continuous product innovation. Gaemi Food continued to expand its presence in overseas markets including Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Taiwan. In Australia, ABC Pastry recorded stable performance supported by the launch of a range of new premium products. Australia Nissin also maintained solid business momentum during the period, driven by increased sales of instant noodles across nationwide supermarket chains and Asian supermarket channels through ongoing market development efforts and product innovation.

In the Chinese Mainland, the Group continued to advance its premiumisation strategy and strengthen its business foundation, while increasing instant noodle sales volume through broader market coverage and more diversified distribution channels. It upgraded select Cup Noodles products by increasing ingredient sizes to deliver an improved tasting experience for consumers. To further enrich its product line-up, the Company also introduced new products such as Nissin U.F.O. Singapore Chilli Crab Flavour, reinforcing its premium and innovative brand positioning. The Company continued its collaboration with the Japanese virtual singer “Hatsune Miku” to raise brand awareness and strengthen connections with consumers. As for the non-noodle business, the Company continued to strengthen its snacks, beverage and frozen food businesses through product innovation to address evolving consumer demand.

Mr. Kiyotaka ANDO, Executive Director, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nissin Foods, said, “Despite continuing market volatility and geopolitical uncertainties, the Group delivered solid profit growth in the first half of 2026. This was supported by broader market coverage and the resulting increase in sales volume of our flagship brands. These results reflect the resilience of our business model and the effectiveness of our strategic initiatives. Our premiumisation strategy, diversified product portfolio and disciplined cost management have further strengthened our capability to navigate changing market conditions. As we continue to expand our presence in Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland and overseas markets, we remain focused on delivering quality products and strengthening our brands. We are committed to achieving sustainable long-term growth and creating value for our shareholders.”

About Nissin Foods Company Limited

Nissin Foods Company Limited (“Nissin Foods”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”; Stock code: 1475) is a renowned food company in Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland, with a diversified portfolio of well-known and highly popular brands, primarily focusing on the premium instant noodle segment. The Group officially established its presence in Hong Kong in 1984 and is the largest instant noodle company in Hong Kong. The Group primarily manufactures and sells instant noodles, high-quality frozen food products, including frozen dim sum and frozen noodles, and also sells and distributes other food and beverage products, including retort pouches, snacks, mineral water, sauce and vegetable products under its two core corporate brands, namely “NISSIN” and “DOLL” together with a diversified portfolio of iconic household premium brands. The Group’s five flagship product brands, namely “Cup Noodles”, “Demae Iccho”, “Doll Instant Noodle”, “Doll Dim Sum” and “Fuku” are also among the most popular choices in their respective food product categories in Hong Kong. In the Chinese market, the Group has introduced technology innovation through the “ECO Cup” concept and primarily focuses its sales efforts in first- and second-tier cities. In addition, Nissin Foods operates business in other regions including Vietnam, Taiwan, Korea and Australia markets.

Nissin Foods is currently a constituent of five Hang Seng Indexes, namely: Hang Seng Composite Index, Hang Seng Composite SmallCap Index, Hang Seng Composite Industry Index – Consumer Staples, Hang Seng SCHK Consumption Index and Hang Seng SCHK Consumer Staples Index. Nissin Foods is eligible for trading under Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect. For more information, please visit www.nissingroup.com.hk.

Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com