Nutri.Markets Launches AI-Powered Market Expansion Platform for Consumer Brands in Supplements, Sports Nutrition, Food & Beverage, Skincare, and Cosmetics

Miami, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – August 4, 2026) – Nutri.Markets today announced the launch of its AI-powered market expansion platform, designed to help consumer brands identify retail opportunities, discover retailers, distributors, importers, and buyer contacts that fit their products, evaluate regulatory requirements, and assess export readiness across 29 global markets.

Built for dietary supplements, sports nutrition, food and beverage, skincare, and cosmetics, the platform combines verified retailer and distributor contacts, AI-powered label compliance analysis, landed-cost modeling, and market expansion planning into a single workflow.

These capabilities have traditionally required multiple consultants, research providers, databases, and data sources. NutriMarkets unifies them into one platform, enabling brands to evaluate new markets faster, identify qualified distribution partners, and make more informed expansion decisions.

The platform is designed for consumer brands generating approximately $250,000 to $10 million in annual revenue, as well as export managers, international sales teams, and business development professionals responsible for identifying new retail and distribution opportunities. It helps organizations that have established product-market fit but need data-driven insights to expand into new markets more efficiently.

Rather than relying on static reports, it synthesizes retailer and distributor intelligence, regulatory requirements, landed-cost estimates, and market data into market-specific recommendations tailored to each product and destination.

Built on Market Intelligence Across 29 Markets

The platform draws on data spanning 29 international markets, with verified retailers, distributors, importers, wholesalers, and buyer contacts categorized by product category, retail channel, and geography. Regulatory intelligence covers labeling formats, ingredient restrictions, health and nutrition claims, import registration requirements, and front-of-pack labeling standards. Its AI engine transforms that information into market-specific insights designed to support expansion planning, retailer discovery, and distributor outreach.

Five Categories, One Platform

Dietary Supplements

Analyze market-specific labeling requirements, ingredient restrictions, and health claims while identifying retailers, distributors, and category buyers aligned with supplement products.

Sports Nutrition

Navigate stimulant disclosure requirements, anti-doping considerations, protein content claims, and identify retail and distribution partners for protein powders, pre-workouts, creatine, hydration products, and related categories.

Food & Beverage

Identify the most appropriate distribution channels-including grocery, specialty retail, foodservice, and e-commerce-while evaluating nutrition labeling requirements, landed costs, and distributors suited to their product category.

Skincare

Assess ingredient restrictions, cosmetic notification requirements, and safety obligations while identifying retailers and distributors that specialize in skincare and personal care products.

Cosmetics

Review packaging, ingredient compliance, and product claims against local regulatory requirements while discovering distributors and retail buyers for color cosmetics and beauty products before entering a new market.

The Blueprint: Actionable Market Expansion Intelligence

Nutri.Markets‘ flagship deliverable is the Blueprint-a structured market expansion report covering market size, competitive landscape, retailer and distributor opportunities, distribution channel recommendations, regulatory considerations, landed-cost estimates, and prioritized outreach recommendations.

Designed to deliver actionable market expansion intelligence in days rather than the weeks or months often associated with traditional consulting engagements, the Blueprint helps brands evaluate expansion opportunities before committing significant resources.

Label Intelligence Built In

Packaging and labeling mistakes can delay product launches and increase expansion costs. Every Blueprint includes a market-specific labeling requirements review covering mandatory panel formats, required languages, ingredient naming conventions, permitted claims, importer declaration requirements, and packaging considerations, helping brands prepare compliant products before production.

Free Quick Market Match Tool

Brands evaluating international expansion can use NutriMarkets’ free Quick Market Match tool to receive an instant ranking of potential export markets based on product category, current distribution footprint, and target retail channels.

The platform is now available to consumer brands, export managers, and international sales teams worldwide.

Learn more and access the free Quick Market Match tool at nutri.markets.

About NutriMarkets

Nutri.Markets is an AI-powered market intelligence and retail discovery platform that helps consumer brands and export professionals identify retailers, distributors, and international growth opportunities. Serving dietary supplements, sports nutrition, food and beverage, skincare, and cosmetics, the platform combines verified retail and distribution contacts, regulatory compliance guidance, landed-cost modeling, label analysis, and market expansion intelligence across 29 global markets.

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