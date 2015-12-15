New five-minute diagnostic analyzes how sales professionals allocate their working week and highlights changes that may improve future pipeline health

San Francisco, California–(Newsfile Corp. – August 19, 2026) – OPPTIC Sales Method has launched a complimentary five-minute Time Audit designed to help sales professionals identify whether the way they allocate their working hours may be contributing to future pipeline shortfalls.

The diagnostic is based on a sales performance framework developed by OPPTIC founder Morgan Lim, a 30-year enterprise sales veteran. The framework focuses on what the company calls Time Intelligence, which examines how sellers divide limited working hours between closing current opportunities, prospecting, account management, administration, and other responsibilities.

According to Lim, pipeline problems can develop well before they become visible in traditional sales metrics.

“Every quarter asks a seller to do two opposing things at once,” Lim said. “Close what’s in front of them now, and build what closes next quarter. Both are mandatory. Both draw from the same finite week.”

OPPTIC Sales Method Launches Time Audit to Help Sales Teams Identify Pipeline Risk Earlier

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The Time Audit asks users to estimate how a representative working week is distributed across different activities. It then generates a Time Health Score based on the individual’s role and identifies what OPPTIC describes as the Single Most Impactful Change, a suggested adjustment intended to improve how the seller allocates time.

The assessment currently supports 11 sales and customer-facing role profiles, including account executives, sales managers, and customer success professionals.

New Diagnostic Focuses on Time Behind Pipeline Metrics

Sales organizations routinely track metrics such as revenue, pipeline coverage, forecast accuracy, and closed deals. OPPTIC developed the Time Audit to add another layer of analysis by examining the working hours that contribute to those outcomes.

Lim said the tool is intended to help sales professionals identify imbalances earlier rather than waiting until a quarterly pipeline review reveals a shortage of future opportunities.

“You can measure revenue, forecast accuracy, and pipeline coverage to the dollar,” Lim said. “But the resource that produces all three, how the selling week was actually spent, can remain invisible until the quarter is already decided.”

For example, the audit may identify that a seller is spending too little time on prospecting because immediate customer and closing activities have taken priority. In that situation, the tool may recommend protecting a defined number of prospecting hours each week.

OPPTIC emphasizes that the score is intended as a diagnostic rather than a performance rating.

“The number itself isn’t the point, and a low one isn’t a verdict,” Lim said. “The value is seeing the difference between the week you think you’re having and how your time is actually being allocated.”

OPPTIC Introduces Time Intelligence Framework

The launch also formalizes OPPTIC’s Time Intelligence framework, which the company distinguishes from conventional time-management approaches.

Rather than focusing primarily on completing more tasks, the framework evaluates whether working hours are being allocated to activities that support the seller’s role and commercial objectives.

“Time management asks how to fit more into the day,” Lim said. “We ask which hours are worth investing in at all. A full calendar and the right calendar are not the same thing.”

The Time Audit serves as the entry point to OPPTIC’s broader sales performance offering, which combines software, workshops, coaching, and advisory services.

The company says the combination is intended to help organizations move from identifying time-allocation problems to building more consistent working habits across sales teams.

“Most business apps don’t change behavior, and most sales training doesn’t build habits,” Lim said. “The app makes the behavior measurable, while coaching helps teams turn the discipline into a repeatable way of working.”

The complimentary Time Audit is now available through OPPTIC Sales Method atoppticsales.com.

About OPPTIC Sales Method

OPPTIC Sales Method is a sales performance consultancy founded by Morgan Lim. The company focuses on Time Intelligence and strategic time allocation for sales professionals and revenue teams. Its services include diagnostic software, workshops, coaching, and advisory support designed to help organizations understand how working time is allocated and how those patterns affect sales performance.

Morgan Lim has 30 years of experience in enterprise sales, beginning as an account executive before developing the OPPTIC methodology through his work with sales organizations.

For more information, visit oppticsales.com.

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