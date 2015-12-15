OutboundIQ’s Ryan Shatzkamer Releases Open-Source Tool That Builds Genesys Cloud Call Flows From Plain English

genesys-mcp composes, diagrams and publishes Architect call flows from a written request, with every change held for human approval before it goes live

Boca Raton, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – August 24, 2026) – Ryan Shatzkamer, Director of Technical Services at contact centre technology firm outboundIQ, has released genesys-mcp, an open-source tool that lets Genesys Cloud administrators build and publish call flows by describing them in plain English to an AI assistant such as Claude.

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In a demonstration published alongside the release, Shatzkamer asked for a flow that greets callers, offers weekend support on one keypress and ends the call on another. The tool created the queue he had referenced, drew the complete flow as a diagram inside the chat window and held it there until he gave his approval. The finished flow was live in Genesys Architect around ten seconds later, validated and published by the platform itself.

“I never opened the console,” Shatzkamer said.

The release ships with 25 tools covering queues, skills, users, wrap-up codes and full Architect call flows. It can also generate diagrams of flows an organisation already runs, which Shatzkamer describes as instant documentation for systems that are rarely mapped well.

Much of the design answers the obvious objection to handing an AI administrative access. Nothing is published until a human approves the diagram, and the tool contains no delete functions at all; even its raw API layer refuses delete requests. Permissions are scoped through the organisation’s own OAuth client role and enforced by Genesys, and the software runs inside the user’s own Cloudflare account, meaning credentials never leave the organisation’s infrastructure.

“An AI with admin access should make you ask questions,” Shatzkamer wrote in the announcement. “Nothing publishes until you approve the diagram, and it cannot delete anything. There are no delete tools.”

Under the surface, the flow builder writes native Archy YAML and pushes it through the same flow-jobs pipeline that powers Genesys’ own CX as Code tooling, with text to speech defined inline so there is nothing to record or upload. The project carries no external dependencies, supports OAuth 2.1 so it connects to Claude and ChatGPT as a standard connector, and deploys in one click through an in-browser setup wizard rather than a terminal.

genesys-mcp is free, MIT licensed and available now at https://github.com/ryanshatz/genesys-mcp. Shatzkamer has said the public issue tracker will serve as the project’s roadmap.

About Ryan Shatzkamer

Ryan Shatzkamer is Director of Technical Services at outboundIQ, a contact centre technology firm serving 1,000 customers across North America. He leads a team of account owners and consultants while building open-source tooling for the contact centre industry, including natural-language integrations for Five9 and Genesys Cloud and an IVR visualisation tool. He writes and publishes short-form industry commentary on LinkedIn and appears on industry podcasts.

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