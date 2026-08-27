Overseas Growth Gathers Momentum as CanSinoBIO’s Global Strategy Unlocks New Opportunities

HONG KONG, August 27, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – CanSino Biologics Inc. (“CanSinoBIO,” 06185.HK/688185.SH) released its financial results for the first half of 2026. The Company reported revenue of approximately RMB 550 million, up 43.8% year on year, while its net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed significantly. Notably, while demand in China’s vaccine market remains challenging, CanSinoBIO’s international business maintained strong growth momentum, generating overseas revenue of RMB 150 million during the reporting period.

As established products accelerate their expansion into overseas markets, and collaboration models such as technology partnerships and localized industrialization continue to take shape, CanSinoBIO’s overseas business is evolving from a strategic initiative into an increasingly important contributor to the Company’s performance. This reflects the Company’s forward-looking understanding of global vaccine market trends and evolving demand in international markets.

At a time when the vaccine industry is facing changes in demand structure, the combination of domestic innovation capabilities and access to international markets is becoming an increasingly important measure of corporate growth resilience.

Overseas Growth Accelerates

In the first half of 2026, China’s vaccine industry continued to face demand-side pressure. As the target population for infant and young-child vaccination continues to decline, demand pressure on traditional pediatric vaccines has become increasingly visible. “Volume contraction and price decline” has emerged as a widespread challenge across the industry.

Based on disclosed financial results across the sector, this pressure appears to be industry-wide. In 2025, Zhifei Biological generated RMB1.187 billion in revenue from self-developed products, up 1.23% year on year. Walvax Biotechnology reported 2025 revenue of RMB2.418 billion, down 14.29% year on year; despite a 53.36% year-on-year increase in batch-release volume for its core 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, revenue remained under pressure. Kangtai Biological reported revenue of RMB1.273 billion in the first half of 2026, down 8.55% year on year.

Against this industry backdrop, the growth of CanSinoBIO’s international business is particularly noteworthy. The Company reported overseas revenue of RMB 150 million in the first half of 2026. This growth was driven, on the one hand, by the continued expansion of mature products into overseas markets and, on the other, by the further deepening of the Company’s international partnership models. For CanSinoBIO, this also means that its products, manufacturing processes and quality control capabilities, validated in the domestic market, are beginning to unlock value overseas through more diversified approaches.

Meanwhile, the Company continues to advance its international market footprint. Registration filings and commercialization efforts remain underway across Southeast Asia, South America and the Middle East. Menhycia(R) has obtained registration approvals in Indonesia and Argentina, and product supply has already commenced in Indonesia. As more products progress through overseas registration and commercialization, CanSinoBIO’s international business is expected to develop more diversified revenue streams and further strengthen its commercial resilience.

From this perspective, CanSinoBIO’s globalization strategy is evolving. Overseas markets are no longer merely destinations for mature products, but are increasingly becoming markets in which products, technologies and industrial capabilities can jointly create value. For an innovative vaccine company, this shift from “exporting products” to “exporting capabilities and systems” creates greater room for long-term growth in its overseas business.

Portfolio Upgrades Strengthen the Commercial Foundation

Sustained overseas expansion is underpinned by a stable product portfolio and strong technological capabilities.

According to the Company’s interim report, domestic revenue continued to grow despite factors such as changes in value-added tax, reflecting opportunities created by ongoing innovation. Menhycia(R), China’s first quadrivalent meningococcal conjugate vaccine, expanded its indicated population in February to children aged 3 months to 6 years, broadening its addressable population. Meanwhile, iPneucia(R), a 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine featuring dual-carrier technology (CRM197/TT), offers a differentiated option for pediatric pneumococcal disease prevention in China. Since its launch in September 2025, iPneucia(R) has continued to expand market access and is now available in nearly 30 provincial-level markets across China.

From meningococcal disease to pneumococcal disease, CanSinoBIO is using innovative products to address vaccine segments that continue to offer meaningful unmet demand. As traditional vaccine categories face pressure on volumes, structural growth driven by product and technology upgrades is providing important support for the Company’s commercial resilience.

More importantly, the product-development and industrialization capabilities established in the domestic market also provide a foundation for overseas expansion. For an innovative vaccine company, successful commercialization in China not only broadens revenue sources, but also validates the manufacturing, quality-control and supply systems required to replicate and extend those capabilities into international markets.

Domestic product upgrades and overseas business growth are thereforeclosely connected rather than separate. The former provides the foundation in products and technologies, while the latter expands the geographic boundaries within which those products can realize their value.

Multi-Layered Pipeline Takes Shape to Support Future Growth

For an innovative vaccine company, long-term growth depends not only on the commercial performance of existing products, but also on the ability to maintain a steady flow of new products. By pursuing continued ramp-up of marketed products, advancing products under regulatory review and developing next-generation candidates, CanSinoBIO is building a more sustainable and well-sequenced product pipeline.

Tripecia(R) (DT3cP Infant), CanSinoBIO’s three-component acellular diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis combined vaccine for infants, received NDA approval in April 2026, becoming the first approved three-component DTP vaccine in China. In August 2026, the first commercial batches received the Certificate for Batch Release of Biological Products. Provincial tendering and market-access processes are progressing in an orderly manner, and the product has begun entering the market supply stage.

While Tripecia(R) represents an upgrade in pertussis vaccination for infants, the Td5cp vaccine for adolescents and adults — which has also been granted Priority Review status — is expected to extend CanSinoBIO’s pertussis vaccine portfolio to a broader population. The New Drug Application for Td5cp has been accepted by China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA).

In addition, CanSinoBIO’s independently developed Adsorbed Tetanus Vaccine, Tetcia(R), has been formally approved, further strengthening the Company’s adult vaccine portfolio. From infants to adolescents and adults, and from individual products to a multi-product portfolio, this strategy is broadening the foundation for future commercial growth.

In pneumococcal vaccines, CanSinoBIO’s 24-valent Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Conjugate Vaccine (CRM197/Tetanus Toxoid) (PCV24) formally initiated Phase I/II clinical trials in May 2026, and participant enrollment across different cohorts is progressing as planned. At the same time, the Company continues to advance development of its DT3cP-Hib-MCV4 combination vaccine, extending its portfolio toward increasingly multivalent and combination vaccine formats.

Over the longer term, CanSinoBIO is continuing to build its mRNA platform and explore applications in preventive vaccines and therapeutic biologics. The Company is conducting early-stage research into mRNA applications for glioblastoma, rhabdomyosarcoma and cervical cancer, while also exploring in vivo CAR therapies. These programs remain at an early stage, with the Company continuing to assess the potential of mRNA and related technologies in disease treatment. Additionally, on August 25, CanSinoBIO announced that its subsidiary, CanSino Shanghai, had entered a strategic collaboration with deepGeneAI on mRNA therapeutic cancer vaccines. The two parties will leverage their respective strengths in mRNA vaccine technology and tumor neoantigen discovery and design to jointly advance the development and commercialization of personalized mRNA therapeutic cancer vaccines.

These pipeline programs represent extensions of CanSinoBIO’s existing technology platforms and product-development experience. The Company’s core platforms — including viral vector vaccines, synthetic vaccines, protein structure design and VLP assembly, mRNA vaccines, as well as formulation and delivery technologies — provide a foundation for continued product iteration and technology translation.

Innovation Supports Long-Term Development

Viewed in the context of its 2026 interim results, CanSinoBIO’s story is not simply one of revenue growth.

Against a changing domestic vaccine demand structure, innovative products have continued to deliver solid commercial performance, demonstrating the resilience created by product upgrades. Overseas business model expanded beyond finished-product exports to include technology collaboration and local manufacturing capabilities, indicating that international markets are becoming a new source of growth. At the same time, Tripecia(R) has entered the market supply stage, the Td5cp vaccine for adolescents and adults is progressing through regulatory review, and pipeline programs including PCV24, multivalent and combination vaccines, and mRNA technologies continue to advance, providing both product succession and technology reserves for the future.

These three pathways ultimately point to the same growth logic: domestic innovation capabilities form the product foundation, overseas expansion broadens the commercial opportunity, and sustained R&D determines whether growth can continue over the long term.

In an environment where demand for traditional vaccines is under pressure and industry competition is intensifying, growth is increasingly shifting away from reliance on product-volume expansion alone and toward a model jointly driven by product upgrades, technological innovation and global markets. For CanSinoBIO, continued growth in the overseas business is providing increasingly visible financial evidence of this transition.

As more innovative products enter the market, more mature products expand overseas and the Company’s technical capabilities extend further into international value chains, CanSinoBIO’s growth runway is expanding from a single domestic market to the global market. For the Company, internationalization is not only about broadening geographic reach; it is also an important pathway for innovative products and technologies to realize greater commercial value while contributing to global public health.

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