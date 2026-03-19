Safety Training Seminars continues to offer more lifesaving educational classes with its newest opening in Auburn, California.

Auburn, California–(Newsfile Corp. – August 17, 2026) – Safety Training Seminars, a trusted leader in emergency response education, is proud to announce the opening of its newest CPR certification training center in Auburn, California. This expansion marks another step in the company’s mission to make high-quality, lifesaving training more accessible to individuals, healthcare providers, and businesses throughout Northern California.

Safety Training Seminars Expands Lifesaving Education with New CPR Certification School Opening in Auburn, CA

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The new Auburn location will offer a full range of first aid and CPR certification classes, including Basic Life Support (BLS), Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS), Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS), and First Aid training. These courses are designed to equip students with the critical skills and confidence needed to respond effectively in emergency situations.

With flexible scheduling, hands-on instruction, and experienced certified CPR instructors, Safety Training Seminars continues to set the standard for engaging and practical training. The Auburn facility is equipped with modern training equipment, like CPR verification stations, to ensure students receive realistic, scenario-based learning experiences.

“Expanding into Auburn allows us to bring essential lifesaving skills to even more communities,” said Laura Seidel, owner of Safety Training Seminars. “Our goal is simple – empower people with the knowledge and confidence to act in emergencies and ultimately help save lives.”

The Auburn training center will serve a wide range of students, including healthcare professionals requiring certification, teachers, dentists, childcare providers, corporate teams, and members of the general public who want to be prepared for emergencies at home or in their community.

Safety Training Seminars has built a strong reputation for delivering efficient, same-day CPR and First-aid certification courses that meet national standards while maintaining a supportive and approachable learning environment.

Enrollment is now open, with classes available daily.

About Safety Training Seminars

Safety Training Seminars is a leading provider of certified courses across California, offering BLS, CPR, ACLS, PALS, and First Aid training. The company is dedicated to providing high-quality, accessible education that empowers individuals to respond confidently in emergencies.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309940