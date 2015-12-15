Shadow AI Is the New Shadow IT

By Muhammad Ali Khan, ICS/ OT Cybersecurity Specialist and Researcher AAISM | CISSP | CISA | CISM | CEH | ISO27001 LI | CHFI | CGEIT

A decade ago, security and audit teams worried about employees spinning up unsanctioned SaaS apps and parking corporate files in personal cloud accounts.

We called it Shadow IT, and we answered with discovery tooling, acceptable-use policies, and tighter procurement. That challenge never fully went away but it has been eclipsed by a faster, stealthier successor: Shadow AI.

Shadow AI is the use of generative AI tools without the knowledge, approval, or oversight of IT, security, or governance functions. Unlike the SaaS sprawl of the 2010s, it requires no installation, no budget, and no administrative rights, only a browser tab and a deadline. The scale is already significant.



In its 2025 Cost of a Data Breach Report, IBM found that most organizations either lack an AI governance policy or are still drafting one. ISACA’s 2026 research is equally sobering: roughly a quarter of organizations report no active AI policy at all, and many professionals admit they could not say how quickly they could shut down an AI system during a security incident.

Why The Old Playbook Does Not Work Anymore

In the past, Shadow IT was easier to control because software typically had to be purchased, installed, and connected before it could pose a security risk. Generative AI does not play by those rules. A free public chatbot is reachable from any personal device, and sensitive data can leave the organization in a single copy-and-paste.



Network-based discovery, software asset inventories, and annual attestations were never designed for a tool that lives in the browser and answers in seconds.

The risks compound quickly. Pasting source code, customer records, or strategy documents into a public model can constitute data leakage and intellectual property exposure, the lesson Samsung reportedly learned when employees fed proprietary code into ChatGPT.



Personal data entered into consumer tools can trigger privacy and compliance violations under regimes such as the GDPR and the EU AI Act, whose transparency obligations begin applying on 2 August 2026 and carry penalties of up to €35 million or 7% of global turnover. Models also hallucinate, producing confident but inaccurate outputs that flow unchecked into decisions, code, and client deliverables.



And every prompt sent to an external provider introduces third-party AI risk that sits well outside conventional vendor due diligence.

Why Bans Fail

The instinctive response, prohibition rarely works. Surveys consistently show that a large share of employees use AI even when they believe it violates policy, because the productivity gains are immediate and the barriers to access are nonexistent.



Bans do not eliminate Shadow AI; they push it further into the shadows, onto personal accounts and devices where security has no visibility at all. The goal is not to stop AI use but to channel it into governed, observable pathways.

Governing AI Instead of Banning It

A practical program rests on a few reinforcing moves:

Stand up an AI governance framework.



Anchor it in established structures such as the NIST AI Risk Management Framework, ISO/IEC 42001, and ISACA’s Digital Trust Ecosystem Framework rather than reinventing controls.

Publish clear acceptable-use policies.

State plainly which tools are approved, for which purposes, and who to ask when in doubt.

Classify your data.

Define what may and may not be entered into AI tools, mapped to existing data classification tiers so the guidance is concrete.

Apply risk-based monitoring and controls.

Provide vetted, enterprise-grade alternatives and use proportionate technical controls rather than chasing every prompt.

Educate employees.

Treat responsible AI use as continuous awareness, not a one-time training module.

Integrate across functions.

Align AI governance with cybersecurity, privacy, audit, and enterprise risk management so accountability is shared, not siloed.

Assess and audit periodically.

Fold AI into the risk assessment and internal audit cycle, with recurring reviews as tools and regulations evolve.

What This Actually Comes Down To

Shadow AI is a governance problem. As AI tools become more powerful and widely available, organizations must decide whether to embrace them with clear governance or leave their use unmanaged.



Organizations that govern AI proactively can unlock its benefits while keeping operational, legal, and reputational risks under control. Those that ignore it risk discovering the problem only after sensitive data has already left the organization.