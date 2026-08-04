Six Students, Six Countries: Award-Winning Documentary The Moon is Yours Screens in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – An award-winning documentary about six international students finding theirfooting in Shanghai drew students, academics and filmmakers to the Golden Screen Cinema (GSC) MyTOWN on 1August 2026, for its special Malaysian screening presented by Fudan University and YoyWow.

From left 1) Mr Wu Bei, Director; Fudan University alumnus 2) Professor Tang Jun, Producer; Department of Journalism, Fudan Univer. Yu Chuchu, a student from School of Journalism, Fudan University; Production Crew

The Moon Is Yours – follows students from Italy, Zimbabwe, Croatia, Russia, the United States and Thailand through18 months at Fudan University. It is less a film about studying abroad than about what surrounds it: the languagestumbles, the homesickness, the friendships formed across six different first languages, and the slow work of making an unfamiliar city feel like home.

The screening arrives at a moment of deepening educational ties between the two countries. More than 5,000Malaysian students were enrolled at Chinese higher education institutions as of April 2026, according to the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Malaysia.

Over 80 guests attended the screening event, including faculty and students from Kuala Lumpur University of Science and Technology, which has been instrumental in promoting the documentary, as well as representatives from various local and international universities in Malaysia, all coming together to witness the film’s premiere in Malaysia.

Rather than dwelling on academic achievement, the documentary lingers on ordinary moments – a shared meal, adifficult phone call home, a small breakthrough in a lecture hall – through which its six protagonists build independence and a working understanding of one another.

Mr Wu Bei, Director; Fudan University alumnus, said the film set out to show international education through thepeople living it: “The students in this documentary come from very different places, but they carry the same hopes and the same uncertainties as young people anywhere,” he said.

“We wanted to show that studying abroad is not only an academic journey. It is also one of self-discovery, of friendship, and of learning to see the world through someone else’s experience. Bringing the film to Malaysia gives students, academics and audiences here a chance to exchange perspectives, and to consider how education andstorytelling can bring societies closer together.”

Professor Tang Jun, Producer; Department of Journalism, Fudan University, said that the documentary reflectsthe human side of international education beyond academic achievements: “A university is often described through its rankings and its research output. That tells you very little about what actually happens inside it.

“Documentary work lets us show the human side of a campus – the friendships, the misunderstandings, the small adjustments people make for each other. For a School of Journalism, this is also how we teach. Our students learn to observe and to tell someone else’s story with care.”

Yu Chuchu, a student from the School of Journalism at Fudan University, served as a full-time crew memberfor the documentary commented on the filmmaking approach: “We filmed for over a year, and most of what madethe final cut was not planned. It was the students cooking together at midnight or sitting quietly after an exhausting day. Those were the moments that told us who they were becoming.

“We did not want a documentary about how impressive it is to study overseas. We wanted a film about the ordinary difficulty of it, because that is the part people recognised.”

Mr. Wang Zheng, General Manager, YoyWow Communications, said the documentary aims to spark conversations about international education and cultural exchange in Malaysia: “We brought this film to Kuala Lumpur because the conversation it opens is already happening here. Thousands of Malaysian families are weighing up where their children should study, and what that decision will mean for them.

“This documentary does not answer that question, but it shows honestly what the experience looks like from the inside. That felt worth putting in front of a Malaysian audience.”

With more than 5,000 Malaysians now studying in China, the questions raised in The Moon Is Yours are no longer abstract ones for audiences here. This screening offered a version of that experience told from the inside – not as a case for studying abroad, but as an honest account of what it asks of you.

About Fudan University

Fudan University was established in 1905 as Fudan Public School in Shanghai China. It was the first institution of higher education to be founded by a Chinese person.

The two characters, fù (“return”) and dàn (“dawn”) were borrowed from A Commentary on The Classic of History（《尚书大传·虞夏传》）, of which the part on the Yu and the Xia dynasties mentions: “Brilliant are the sunshine andmoonlight, again the morning radiance returns at dawn.” In 1917, the institution was renamed Fudan University, which has been kept ever since.

About YoyWow Communications

Shenzhen YoyWow Communication Co., Ltd. (YoyWow) is a leading global cross-border digital communications agency specialising in international content distribution, cultural exchange and brand communications.

Since 2013, the company has helped entertainment, cultural and tourism projects expand their global reach throughintegrated services spanning social media marketing, content production, IP commercialisation and data-driven communications. Leveraging its proprietary technology and AI-powered solutions, YoyWow connects brands, content and audiences across markets, fostering meaningful cultural exchange and global engagement.

About the documentary

The Moon Is Yours is a 101-minute documentary produced by Fudan University, directed by Mr Wu Bei and writtenby Ms Yu Chuchu. It won the Golden Seagull Recommendation Award in the International Communication category at the 2025 Chinese Documentary Film Festival.

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