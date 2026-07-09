Sky Century Investment, Inc. Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets’ Request

Las Vegas, Nevada–(Newsfile Corp. – August 27, 2026) – Sky Century Investment Inc. (OTCQB: SKYI) (the “Company”) is issuing this press release in response to a request from OTC Markets Group Inc. (“OTC Markets”) concerning recent promotional activity relating to the Company and its securities. This press release supplements and updates the Company’s press release dated August 21, 2026, regarding recent promotional activity.

The Company provides the following disclosure based on its review of the relevant information currently available to management and its inquiries of the Company’s officers, directors, control persons, controlling shareholders and relevant third-party service providers.

Promotional Activity

The Company became aware of the promotional activity on or about July 15, 2026, following correspondence received from OTC Markets.

Based on the information currently available to the Company, the promotional materials were distributed by third parties and contained references to the Company, its business and/or previously publicly disclosed corporate information. The Company is not aware of the complete source, distribution network, or compensation arrangements, if any, associated with such promotional materials.

The Company cannot determine whether or to what extent the promotional activity caused or contributed to the increased trading activity.

Company and Management Involvement

The Company does not conduct or provide promotional campaigns for its securities and has not authorized any third party to conduct an unauthorized stock-promotion campaign on its behalf.

The Company and, to the best of its knowledge, its officers and directors were not involved, directly or indirectly, in the creation, distribution, or payment of the promotional materials identified by OTC Markets.

The Company engaged Interactive Offers LLC pursuant to a written Services Agreement dated July 9, 2026, for marketing and investor communications services. This engagement was for legitimate corporate communications purposes and did not authorize or direct Interactive Offers LLC to make false, misleading, or deceptive statements concerning the Company or its securities.

The Company did not exercise editorial control over any third-party promotional materials that were not prepared or issued by the Company.

Accuracy of Promotional Materials

The Company has reviewed the information available to it and believes that the Company’s own publicly issued press releases and corporate communications were issued in good faith and, to the best of the Company’s knowledge, are true and correct and do not contain materially false or misleading statements.

The Company is not responsible for, and does not endorse, statements independently made by third parties that were not authorized or issued by the Company.

Inquiry of Management, Directors, Control Persons and Service Providers

Following inquiry of the Company’s management, officers, directors and control persons, the Company confirms that, to the best of its knowledge, none of these persons have been directly or indirectly involved in the creation, distribution, or payment of unauthorized promotional materials concerning the Company or its securities.

The Company has also reviewed its third-party service provider relationships and is not aware of any third-party provider being authorized by the Company to conduct misleading, deceptive, or unauthorized stock promotion.

Purchases or Sales During the Previous 90 Days

Following inquiry of management, directors, control persons and relevant third-party service providers, the Company confirms that none of the Company, its officers, directors, controlling shareholders, or relevant third-party service providers have purchased or sold the Company’s securities during the preceding 90 days.

Based on the information provided by OTC Markets to the Company, Interactive Offers LLC separately engaged and compensated Equiscreen LLC in connection with the promotional materials identified by OTC Markets. The Company was not aware of this engagement or related compensation prior to receiving this information from OTC Markets.

The Company was not a party to any arrangement between Interactive Offers LLC and Equiscreen LLC and did not authorize or participate in the promotional activities.

Third-Party Service Providers

During the past twelve months, the Company has engaged the following third-party provider for investor communications, marketing, public relations, or related services:

Interactive Offers LLC

Date of engagement: July 9, 2026

Agreement: Written Services Agreement dated July 9, 2026

Services: Marketing and investor communications services.

The Company does not engage third parties to conduct unauthorized promotional campaigns for its securities.

Issuance of Shares and Convertible Instruments at a Discount to Market Price

The Company has reviewed its issuances of equity securities and convertible instruments to determine whether any such securities were issued or provided for conversion at a price constituting a discount to the then-current market price of the Company’s securities.

Based on the Company’s review, the Company has identified certain issuances of shares and convertible instruments that are responsive to Item 7 of OTC Markets’ Promotion Request. The relevant issuances and outstanding convertible instruments are summarized below:

The Company provides the following information in response to OTC Markets’ request concerning issuances of shares or convertible instruments at prices constituting a discount to the prevailing market price of the Company’s securities at the applicable time:

On July 1, 2026, the Company issued 3,000,000 restricted shares of common stock at a fixed issuance price of $0.05 per share to its Chief Executive Officer, President, Director, Nataliia Petranetska, as bonus compensation, pursuant to approval by the Company’s Board of Directors. The issuance constituted a new issuance of shares by the Company and was not made pursuant to a purchase or sale of securities by the recipient, nor did it result from the conversion of any outstanding debt, note, or other balance owed by the Company. No consideration was paid by the recipient to the Company in connection with the issuance. The shares were issued as restricted securities and are subject to applicable restrictions on resale under U.S. federal securities laws, including Rule 144 under the Securities Act of 1933, as applicable.

On August 7, 2026, the Company issued 563,880 restricted shares of common stock to Fydel LLC (the “Holder”), an unrelated third party, pursuant to the Holder’s request to partially convert the outstanding balance under the Promissory Note dated December 20, 2025. The Holder requested the conversion of $25,000 of the outstanding principal amount of the $100,000 Promissory Note, together with $3,194 of accrued interest calculated at the applicable annual interest rate of 5%. Accordingly, a total amount of $28,194, consisting of $25,000 of principal and $3,194 of accrued interest, was converted into 563,880 restricted shares of the Company’s common stock at a fixed conversion price of $0.05 per share, in accordance with the terms of the Promissory Note. Following this partial conversion, $75,000 of the original principal amount of the Promissory Note remained outstanding, subject to the applicable terms of the Note. The shares were issued as restricted securities and are subject to applicable restrictions on resale under U.S. federal securities laws, including Rule 144 under the Securities Act of 1933, as applicable.

Other

The promotional materials discussed herein were not sanctioned by the Company and any editorial statements contained therein should not be relied upon for investment decisions. The Company advises investors and shareholders to consult our publicly filed reports, including all previous press releases, available at www.sec.gov for further information regarding the Company and our activities.

The Company remains committed to providing accurate and transparent information to its shareholders and the investing public through its authorized disclosure channels and will continue to cooperate with OTC Markets regarding this matter.

About Sky Century Investment Inc.

Sky Century Investment Inc. is a digital media and information technology company focused on RSS-based content distribution, syndicated media solutions, and scalable digital publishing services across multiple online sectors. Additional information about the Company is available at https://skygcbd.com and through the Company’s filings and disclosures available through the SEC’s EDGAR system and OTC Markets.

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