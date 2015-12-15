Snail Games to Unveil 9 Yin Sutra: Immortal, a New Internally Developed AAA Title, at ChinaJoy 2026

CULVER CITY, Calif., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the “Company”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, will officially unveil 9 Yin Sutra: Immortal, an upcoming internally developed AAA open-world sandbox cultivation title, at ChinaJoy 2026. Alongside the headlining title, Snail Games will showcase a robust portfolio of released and upcoming titles at Booth N1 G306.

Making its public debut at ChinaJoy, 9 Yin Sutra: Immortal is a next-generation open-world sandbox cultivation game where players forge their own path to immortality through mystical arts, exploration, and survival. 9 Yin Sutra: Immortal is an internally developed project that aims to deliver a new cultivation genre experience that aligns with the current gaming market. Coinciding with the reveal, Snail Games has released a new trailer and officially launched the game’s Steam page, allowing players worldwide to wishlist the title and follow its development ahead of its release.

Wishlist 9 Yin Sutra: Immortal on Steam!

Visitors to the Snail Games booth can also get an early hands-on look at PixARK: Terracrypt, the recently announced first-ever paid DLC expansion for the voxel survival adventure. The playable demo offers a first look at new content, environments, creatures, and gameplay systems planned for the expansion.

Wishlist Terracrypt on Steam !

In addition, The Survival of The Fittest is set to return as a reimagined standalone competitive experience for ARK: Survival Ascended , debuting its first public demo at Chinajoy. Attendees will get an exclusive first-hand experience with the reimagined competitive mode, featuring faster-paced matches, refined gameplay systems, and high-stakes PvP action. Built for speed, strategy, and replayability, the updated experience delivers more tactical decision-making while allowing players to jump back into battle faster than ever before.

ChinaJoy attendees can explore a lineup that reflects both Snail Games’ established publishing success and its upcoming release pipeline.

Playable titles currently available include:

In addition, Snail Games will spotlight several highly anticipated titles scheduled to launch later this year:

Together, these titles demonstrate Snail Games’ continued investment in expanding its publishing portfolio with a diverse mix of internally developed experiences and third-party partnerships across multiple genres.

Attendees can visit Snail Games at Booth N1 G306 throughout ChinaJoy 2026 to experience live gameplay, watch the latest trailers, and meet members of the development teams behind the Company’s growing portfolio.

For media interested in interviews, please reach out to press@snailgamesusa.com

For creators interested in collaborations, please reach out to creatordirect@noiz.gg

About Snail, Inc.

Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) is a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. For more information, please visit: https://snail.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “may,” “predict,” “continue,” “estimate” and “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of Snail Games’ business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Snail Games officially unveiling 9 Yin Sutra: Immortal at ChinaJoy 2026; Snail Games showcasing a robust portfolio of released and upcoming titles at Booth N1 G306; and Snail Games spotlighting several highly anticipated titles scheduled to launch later this year. Further information on risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect Snail Games’ financial results and business include Snail Games’ ability to strengthen its gaming portfolio’s visibility; Snail Games’ ability to unveil 9 Yin Sutra: Immortal at ChinaJoy 2026, launch several titles when scheduled, expand and grow its franchise and increase its revenue; retain its key employees and maintain its Nasdaq listing; and the risks that are included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to Snail Games, and Snail Games does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Contact:

John Yi and Steven Shinmachi

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

SNAL@gateway-grp.com