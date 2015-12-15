The FUTR Corporation Affirms Pre-Released Q2 Results with Quarter-over-Quarter Revenue up 16.5% and Record June Monthly Revenue

Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2026

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – August 31, 2026) – The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) (FSE: QA20), creator of the FUTR Agent App which enables users to store, manage, access, and monetize their personal information and make intelligent payments (the “Company” or “FUTR”), today reported financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2026 (the “Quarter”). Except where noted, period-over-period comparisons are made to the three-month period ended June 30, 2025.

Q2 2026 Financial Highlights (All figures in CAD)

June 2026 revenue of $0.81 million was the Company’s highest monthly revenue since the closing of the FUTR/Hank Payments transaction in February 2025, representing an annualized run rate of approximately $9.67 million.

Ongoing operations revenue was $1,886,446 compared to $1,580,400 in Q2 2025, an increase of 19.4%, and an increase of 16.5% over the $1,619,045 recorded in Q1 2026;

Lead generation fees of $294,276, reflecting one month of revenue from FUTR Planning following its commercial launch in June, 2026;

Bank processing fees of $989,083, an increase of 1.3% over Q2 2025;

Enrollment fees of $559,286, compared to $555,635 in Q2 2025;

Total revenue of $1,886,446, compared to $2,088,732 in Q2 2025; the decrease was driven entirely by the discontinuation of Canadian Licensing revenue ($nil in Q2 2026 versus $508,332 in Q2 2025) following the impairment recorded in December 2025 as previously disclosed;

Gross profit of $1,539,873; gross margin of 82%;

Adjusted loss from operations of $(1,852,048), compared to $(857,110) in Q2 2025, excluding stock-based compensation of $504,785, amortization of $340,636 and transaction costs of $100,000;

Net loss of $(2,696,021), or $(0.02) per share, compared to a net loss of $(4,035,948), or $(0.04) per share, in Q2 2025;

Operational Highlights

The Company signed 51 dealer contracts during the Quarter, comprising 15 net-new dealer agreements and 36 re-engaged dealers, the strongest quarterly dealer-signing performance in the Company’s history, building on the 22 dealer agreements signed in Q1 2026. The active dealer network stands at 180 dealers as at the date of this release, and the Company is targeting 500 active dealers by the end of 2027;

On June 5, 2026, the Company completed the acquisition of a North American financial planning platform, now operating as FUTR Planning, an AI-powered financial planning platform serving consumers and financial advisors across North America. FUTR Planning has produced nearly 1.0 million consumer financial plans since its original launch in 2016;

FUTR Planning users completed 6,618 financial plans in June 2026, including 1,590 plans identifying an auto loan need and 4,136 plans identifying a mortgage need, which the Company considers potential candidates for its loan payments product under Revenue Stream 1;

On May 27, 2026, the Company closed a non-brokered private placement of 23,750,000 units at $0.20 per unit for gross proceeds of $4,750,000, improving total shareholders’ equity to $1,560,346 at June 30, 2026 from $1,227,584 at December 31, 2025.

Outlook and Strategic Priorities

In mid-July 2026, the FUTR Agent App became available for download in the App Store, representing the Company’s first live consumer release of the App following its closed beta period. The App is currently available to consumers onboarding through the Company’s auto dealer network for FUTR Payments, and broader availability is expected to follow as the Agent’s other capabilities are built out;

On July 14, 2026, the Company closed a non-brokered private placement of 1,250,000 units at $0.20 per unit for gross proceeds of $250,000 from its strategic partner, Feenix Payment Systems;

Following the Quarter, the Company completed two phases of management and overhead streamlining in July and August 2026, achieving estimated gross cost reductions of $150,000 to $160,000 per month, representing an estimated annualized reduction of approximately $1.8 million to $1.9 million based on the Company’s August 2026 cost structure held constant over a twelve-month period. The Company expects the benefit of these reductions to be reflected in the second half of 2026 and beyond;

On July 29, 2026, the Company granted 875,000 incentive stock options to employees and consultants of the Company at an exercise price of $0.18, vesting at a rate of 1/48th per month with a term of five years. All options were granted pursuant to the Company’s Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan;

“Total revenue grew 16.5% over Q1 2026, and June was our highest revenue month since the closing of the FUTR/Hank Payments transaction in February 2025. FUTR Planning contributed to both in its first thirty days. This is not a company operating two businesses. It is one platform with two front doors, and every consumer who comes through either one enters the same lifelong data relationship. What excites me most is that both revenue streams contributed in the same quarter for the first time, which is the compounding we have been building toward. Our loss reflects what it cost to get here, and since the Quarter closed we have taken approximately $1.8 million of annualized cost out of the business without touching what drives growth. We expect the second half to look materially different as a result.”

Alex McDougall, CEO, The FUTR Corporation

Investor Webinar

The Company will host an investor update webinar on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at 11:45 AM ET to review its Q2 2026 financial results and provide an operational update on FUTR Payments and FUTR Planning. CEO Alex McDougall will walk through the Quarter’s results, the first month of FUTR Planning contribution, the Company’s dealer activation pipeline and the post-Quarter cost reductions, followed by a question and answer period.

Webinar Details

Title: Q2 2026 Financial Results and Operational Update

Date: Thursday, September 3, 2026

Time: 11:45 AM ET

Format: Live webinar

Registration: Register Here

Shareholders and interested parties are encouraged to register in advance. A replay will be made available following the event.

About The FUTR Corporation

The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) (FSE: QA20), creator of the FUTR Agent App which enables users to store, manage, access, and monetize their personal information and make intelligent payments, operates FUTR Payments, a live US auto dealer payments business operating across approximately 180 active dealerships, and FUTR Planning, an AI-powered financial planning platform serving consumers and advisors across North America. For more information, visit www.thefutrcorp.com.

A comprehensive discussion of FUTR’s financial position and results of operations is provided in the financial statements and MD&A for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2026, filed on SEDAR+.

Contact

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the anticipated growth and contribution of FUTR Planning, the annualized run rate derived from June 2026 revenue, the Company’s dealer activation pipeline and its target of 500 active dealers by the end of 2027, the expected impact of the Company’s cost reduction measures, and broader availability of the FUTR Agent App. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the limited operating history of FUTR Planning, reliance on a single month of FUTR Planning revenue, no assurance that FUTR Planning users identifying an auto loan or mortgage need will engage with or convert to a FUTR Payments product, macroeconomic conditions in the US auto market, and the Company’s ability to obtain additional financing. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law.

Non-IFRS Measures: Adjusted Loss from Operations excludes stock-based compensation, impairment of contract receivable, amortization of intangible assets, and transaction costs associated with the acquisition of FUTR Planning. Ongoing operations revenue and the annualized run rate derived from June 2026 revenue are supplementary financial measures with no standardized meaning under IFRS. The annualized run rate is calculated by multiplying June 2026 revenue by twelve; it is an extrapolation of a single month and is not a forecast or projection of future revenue. A full reconciliation of Adjusted Loss from Operations is provided in the Company’s MD&A for the period ended June 30, 2026.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Source: The FUTR Corporation

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312285