The Sanctuary has strengthened its family-centered memory care approach in South Charlotte, emphasizing regular communication, personalized resident plans, and consistent caregiver relationships for seniors living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

Charlotte, North Carolina–(Newsfile Corp. – August 27, 2026) – The Sanctuary, a boutique memory care and assisted living provider serving South Charlotte, has strengthened its family-centered care approach across its residential communities. The initiative places additional emphasis on regular family communication, individualized care planning, and consistent caregiver relationships for residents living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

The Sanctuary Strengthens Family-Centered Memory Care in South Charlotte

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/311830_thesanctuary.jpg

For many families, deciding to move a parent, spouse, or other loved one into memory care brings a major emotional transition. The Sanctuary’s updated approach is intended to help families remain actively involved in care decisions while professional caregivers provide around-the-clock support in an intimate, home-like setting.

The Sanctuary operates boutique residences in South Charlotte neighborhoods, including Stonehaven, Carmel, and SouthPark. Rather than a large institutional environment, each residence is designed to feel more like a private home, with shared living areas, family-style dining, private furnished suites, accessible bathrooms, and outdoor spaces.

A central part of the model is building familiarity between residents and caregivers. The Sanctuary maintains a 1:3 caregiver-to-resident ratio, allowing staff to spend meaningful time with residents and learn the individual details that can make daily care more comfortable. These details may include preferred routines, favorite snacks, communication styles, hobbies, and meaningful ways to engage each person.

“Memory care is not only about meeting daily needs,” said Jessica Saiks, Co-Owner at The Sanctuary. “It is also about preserving connection between residents, their families, and the caregivers who support them. Our smaller home settings make it possible for families to stay informed, ask questions, and remain part of their loved one’s journey.”

The Sanctuary’s care teams work with families to develop and update individualized plans based on a resident’s health needs, cognitive abilities, preferences, and changing circumstances. Support may include assistance with bathing, dressing, mobility, meals, medications, and daily routines, alongside activities intended to encourage engagement and social connection.

The organization also emphasizes communication with relatives before, during, and after a move-in. Families are encouraged to visit, participate in celebrations and events, and communicate with the care team as their loved one’s needs change. The Sanctuary’s family-run structure gives relatives direct access to management and key personnel, helping ensure concerns can be addressed promptly.

Consistency is particularly important for people living with dementia. The Sanctuary’s staffing approach focuses on fostering long-term relationships between residents and a small group of caregivers. Familiar caregivers can better recognize changes in behavior, mood, appetite, mobility, or routines and communicate those observations to families and healthcare providers when appropriate.

The Sanctuary’s care model also supports families who may have spent months or years providing care at home. As dementia progresses, caregiving responsibilities can become increasingly complex, especially when safety concerns, medication needs, falls, wandering, isolation, or changing behaviors are involved. The Sanctuary provides a structured residential setting where trained staff can manage daily support, allowing relatives to spend more time as a spouse, son, daughter, or friend.

In addition to specialized memory care, The Sanctuary offers assisted living support for older adults who need help with daily activities but may not yet require dementia-specific services. This enables the organization to support residents as care needs evolve while maintaining a personalized approach.

The Sanctuary’s South Charlotte residences offer safety features integrated into a residential environment, including accessible layouts, clear visual cues, wheelchair and walker access, safety monitoring, and secured entry and exit systems. These features are designed to support resident safety while preserving comfort and familiarity.

The family-centered care initiative is available now across The Sanctuary’s South Charlotte memory care communities. Families seeking information about availability, care needs, or tours can contact The Sanctuary to begin a confidential conversation about their loved one.

For more information or to schedule a tour, call 704-233-3374, email jessica@sanctuarysenior.com, or visit The Sanctuary Senior Care.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311830