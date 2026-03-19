Visa and SFHK Unlock Tap to Pay, Elevating Doorstep Pickup and Delivery Payment Experience

– Customers can now make Visa card payments directly when using SFHK’s doorstep pickup and delivery services, adding a more secure and convenient card payment option to SFHK’s service.

– From today until 30 November 2026, Visa cardholders can enjoy an exclusive HKD3 cash rebate for every HKD30 spent on eligible single SFHK transactions after registering on the designated rewards platform, applicable to both doorstep delivery payments and parcel shipments at SF Stores.

HONG KONG, August 14, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – 13 August 2026, Visa, a global leader in digital payments, today announced a partnership with S.F. Express (Hong Kong) Limited (“SFHK”), to bring secure, seamless and contactless card payment experiences to everyday sending and receiving services, enabling customers to pay conveniently and confidently throughout their logistics journey. Building upon Visa acceptance currently available at SF stores, this collaboration extends contactless payment to more touchpoints, allowing customers to pay with Visa directly at their doorsteps when sending or receiving parcels via couriers. By integrating Visa’s safe and efficient payment capability from purchase to delivery, the partnership delivers a smoother, safer and more flexible experience for consumers.

Enhancing logistics payment flexibility to meet evolving consumers and merchant needs

As eCommerce continues to grow, delivery has become one of the most frequent consumer touchpoints. While cash on delivery has traditionally remained popular by giving buyers a sense of comfort and reassurance when receiving physical goods, there is a growing preference for digitalised payment options. As cashless habits take hold, the market is transitioning from traditional cash on delivery to modernised digital payment on delivery at the point of handover.

To meet this demand, Visa provides a trusted, secure payment method that consumers already rely on daily. By expanding Visa card acceptance across SFHK’s network, customers can now use their preferred Visa cards when receiving or sending parcels at their doorsteps. SFHK couriers equipped with smart handheld devices – enabled by The Payment Cards Group (Yedpay)’s digital payment solution – can process payments directly upon delivery or pickup, covering a full range of payment scenarios including freight charges and Cash-on-Delivery (COD). This preserves the reassurance of paying only when the package arrives, while delivering the speed, security, and convenience of digital payments.

Furthermore, as a major global trade hub, Hong Kong is experiencing rising demand for doorstep payment options when consumers purchase from international merchants. By extending Visa acceptance across the delivery process, Hong Kong consumers can shop from overseas merchants and boutique brands with greater ease, enjoying a familiar and trusted payment option upon delivery.

“As one of the world’s most important trading hubs, Hong Kong depends on the efficient movement of goods, services and payments,” said Paulina Leong, General Manager of Visa Hong Kong and Macau. “SFHK plays a vital role across logistics customer touchpoints, making it an ideal partner as we work to deliver a seamless and secure end-to-end commerce journey. By integrating Visa’s global payment capabilities with SFHK’s extensive delivery network, we are helping to modernise how payments are accepted across logistics touchpoints, streamlining operations, reducing cash handling, and bringing greater efficiency, convenience and security to courier and delivery services. As digital trade continues to grow, we believe this model can be scaled across markets to benefit logistics providers, merchants and consumers alike.”

SFHK’s extensive service network drives seamless integration of digital payments across delivery touchpoints

As one of Hong Kong’s leading logistics providers, SFHK operates an extensive network with service coverage across Hong Kong supported by over 140 SF Stores, providing convenient access points across the city. With high daily parcel volumes and multiple consumer touchpoints, SFHK has evolved into a high-frequency platform connecting customers with delivery services across both physical and digital environments.

Mr. Steve Shum, Head of Hong Kong and Macau Regions at SF Express, stated, “We are pleased to partner with Visa to bring greater payment flexibility to our customers across Hong Kong. At SF, we are constantly looking for ways to enhance the logistics and delivery experience, and offering more payment choices is an essential part of that commitment. This collaboration extends Visa payment beyond our SF stores directly to customers’ doorsteps, enabling a seamless contactless payment experience when sending and receiving parcels. We look forward to exploring further opportunities with Visa to seamlessly integrate digital payment into smart logistics, continuously elevating the overall logistics service experience in Hong Kong.”

Exclusive promotional offers for Visa cardholders in Hong Kong

To celebrate the partnership, Visa and SFHK are launching an exclusive limited-time promotional offer for customers across Hong Kong. From today until 30 November 2026, Visa cardholders can enjoy HKD3 cash rebate for every single HKD30 spent on eligible SFHK transactions.

To participate, customers can register via the Visa Select Rewards platform prior to making a transaction. Eligible rebates will be credited directly to the cardholder’s statement, providing a seamless and rewarding payment experience.

For registration and more details, please visit the Visa Select Rewards Platform:

https://visaselectrewardhk.com/campaign/C202607290001

Please click here to download the high-resolution images.

[1] Eligible Cardholders can enjoy the Promotion up to four 4 times during promotional period. Terms and Conditions apply.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

About SFHK

SFHK leverages its robust logistics network to provide customers with a diverse range of courier services and one-stop integrated logistics solutions. Our core business in Hong Kong encompasses local, cross-border, and international express and logistics services, cold chain delivery, warehouse management and distribution, as well as SF Locker services for last-mile delivery.

For more details, please visit our website: https://htm.sf-express.com/hk/en

Media Contact

Visa Visa Stefanie Wong Melody Kung Corporate Communications Manager Senior Account Executive Visa Hong Kong and Macau Hoffman Hong Kong Tel: +852 2842 2314 Tel: +852 6056 7860 Email: stefanie.wong@visa.com Email: mkung@hoffman.com

SFHK Jessie Chan Assistant Manager, Public Affairs S.F. Express (Hong Kong) Limited Tel: +852 3123 5106 Email: sfnws@sf-express.com

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