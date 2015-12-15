WarmySender AI Outreach Lets Marketers Run Cold-Email, LinkedIn, and Instagram Outreach on Autopilot With AI Agents Such as ChatGPT and Claude

Let ChatGPT, Claude, and other MCP-compatible assistants build, launch, and adjust cold-email, LinkedIn, and Instagram campaigns within safe sending limits — and new platform data shows the approach pays: verifying recipients before sending cuts bounce rates by more than 96.67%%.

New York, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WarmySender, the all-in-one outreach platform, today detailed how marketers can run their outreach on autopilot with AI agents. By connecting an assistant such as ChatGPT or Claude through WarmySender’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) server and public API and describing what they want in plain language, users can have the platform run cold emailing, email warmup, LinkedIn and Instagram outreach, multichannel sequences, and email verification for them — across a 200M+ B2B lead database — while it paces every message within safe sending limits.

The MCP server exposes more than 60 tools across eight capability groups, letting an assistant build, launch, pause, and adjust campaigns on every channel. Users connect once — by signing in with their WarmySender account or adding a workspace key — or run a single command to link assistants including Claude Desktop, Claude Code, Cursor, Windsurf, and Zed. The server is listed in the public Model Context Protocol registry, and a public REST API with an OpenAPI specification is available for teams that prefer to build their own integrations.

Through natural-language instructions, an AI assistant can create and launch a cold-email sequence, enroll prospects, run LinkedIn connection campaigns and posts, manage Instagram direct-message campaigns, verify an email list before sending, search the built-in lead database, and check account health — work that previously meant navigating the dashboard by hand.

Automation stays inside guardrails by design. Every action an agent requests is handed to the same scheduler the WarmySender app uses, which paces sends within daily, weekly, and hourly limits and a gradual ramp. The agent cannot send messages directly, cannot raise or waive a limit, and cannot connect or disconnect accounts — so a faster instruction does not become riskier sending, and account safety is preserved.

Alongside the agent capabilities, WarmySender published new findings from its own platform data showing why the automated groundwork matters. Across tens of thousands of cold-email sends between June and August 2026, messages sent to addresses the platform’s verifier flagged as valid bounced roughly 0.2%, compared with about 6% for sends to unverified addresses — a reduction of more than 96.67% from a single pre-send step an AI agent can run automatically. Bounce rate is one of the strongest signals mailbox providers use to judge a sender, and a high one quietly erodes deliverability for every future campaign.

The same data points to timing: cold emails sent in the late-morning window — roughly 9:00 to 11:00 UTC — drew about 50% more replies than the daily average, with performance falling off sharply overnight. WarmySender notes the pattern reflects send-time in its own aggregate data rather than a universal rule, since optimal timing shifts with each recipient’s time zone. Figures reflect aggregate, anonymized platform data over the stated period, describing outcomes for campaigns run on WarmySender rather than a controlled industry-wide study.

“Outreach is moving into the agent era, and people want to run it by just telling an assistant what to do,” said Numan, Founder of WarmySender. “We’ve connected our whole stack — cold email, LinkedIn, Instagram, warmup and verification — to ChatGPT, Claude, and any MCP-compatible agent, but with the same safety limits doing the pacing. And our own data shows why the groundwork matters: verifying the list before sending cut bounces by more than 96.67%. The agent decides what to do; WarmySender makes sure it’s done safely.”

Connecting an AI assistant is available to WarmySender customers on paid plans; current plans are listed on the company’s pricing page, and full setup instructions are on the WarmySender AI-agents and developer-documentation pages.

About Warmysender AI Outreach

Run your outreach on autopilot with AI agents. Connect your AI agent and just say what you want. It runs cold emailing, email warmup, LinkedIn and Instagram outreach, multichannel sequences, and email verification for you. 200M+ B2B leads.

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Numan Hamza

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