Xunce 2026 Interim Results: Revenue Up 389%, Net profit of nearly 100 million yuan, Token Revenue Emerges as a New Growth Engine

HONG KONG, July 31, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – On July 31, Xunce Technology (03317.HK) announced a profit forecast for its interim results as of June 30, 2026. The company expects revenue for the first half of 2026 to reach 967 million yuan, a significant year-over-year increase of 389%, setting a new record high for the same period; net profit attributable to shareholders is projected at 72.51 million yuan; compared to a net loss attributable to shareholders of 89 million yuan in the same period last year, this marks the company’s first profitable half-year; Adjusted net profit stood at 67 million yuan, compared to a net loss of 105 million yuan in the same period last year, marking a significant turnaround from loss to profit and the full realization of profitability.

Just six months after listing on the capital market, Xunce Technology’s revenue has nearly quadrupled year-over-year, marking the first time in its ten-year history that the company has achieved profitability in the first half of the year. The results far exceeded market expectations, signaling the company’s official transition from the “investment phase” to the “profit realization phase” and the exploration of new avenues for AI profitability.

In the first half of 2026, demand for enterprise AI implementation surged as companies accelerated their transition from traditional data processing to real-time AI-driven decision-making, leading to a sharp increase in the need for high-quality, structured, and scenario-specific real-time data. Facing this strategic opportunity, Xunce Technology—China’s leading provider of real-time AI data infrastructure and analytics services—has expanded its end-to-end data processing capabilities to cover the entire chain from data acquisition to large-model fine-tuning.

Currently, Xunce Technology has applied its real-time AI data processing capabilities to eleven high-value, high-barrier industries, with penetration rates continuing to rise across these sectors. The company has refined three core technological advantages: millisecond- and second-level real-time response, 100% accurate data processing, and data tokenization—helping clients reduce costs, improve efficiency, and achieve more agile, data-driven decision-making.

Five Key Drivers Fuel Strong Earnings Growth; Token Revenue Emerges as a New Growth Engine

Behind this strong growth in performance lies the combined synergy of five key drivers: corporate demand for AI implementation, accelerated penetration across diverse industries, the accelerated deployment of TokenOS products, the implementation of the Token business model, and the accelerated expansion of international operations and ecosystem development.

First, demand for enterprise AI implementation has surged. Enterprise AI is shifting from “training” to “inference” and from “general-purpose capabilities” to “industry-specific applications.” Companies urgently seek to embed AI into core business processes, driving an exponential rise in demand for high-quality, structured, and scenario-specific data. However, the deployment of general-purpose large models faces three major hurdles: data governance, real-time data supply, and security and compliance. Leveraging its decade-long expertise in millisecond-level response times and 100% accuracy, Xunce is now emerging as the most scarce infrastructure capability in the AI era. The accelerated deployment of real-time data infrastructure and analytics for enterprise AI is driving revenue growth in Xunce’s core business.

Second, penetration into diverse industries is accelerating, and the company’s ability to replicate solutions across sectors continues to be validated. Since the beginning of this year, Xunce has successfully expanded into multiple new industries, including smart vehicles and the low-altitude economy, accelerating the integrated development of the full “computing power–data–Token–model–application” value chain. Recently, the company has partnered with Botai Vehicle Connectivity and Saimu Technology to enter the field of smart connected vehicles, establishing a closed-loop system for training physical AI and world models based on tokens; it has also formed partnerships with three leading domestic GPU manufacturers—Muxi, Tianshu Zhixin, and Biren—to expand its integrated “computing power + data” capabilities; and it has joined forces with Hongtai Fund to explore token commercialization solutions for vertical scenarios, building a new paradigm for AI-native and token-native funds; In partnership with Shenzhen Kaikong, the company is driving the tokenization of data within the HarmonyOS ecosystem and exploring new frontiers in world models and physical AI.

Third, the accelerated deployment of the TokenOS product.In May of this year, the company launched the world’s first TokenOS operating system, which converts enterprises’ multi-source, heterogeneous data in real time into standardized, measurable, and priceable scenario-specific tokens, enabling the large-scale industrial production of scenario tokens and fundamentally resolving the core bottleneck of insufficient high-quality scenario data supply.

Fourth, the volume of token calls has surged, becoming a new engine for revenue growth. The implementation and optimization of the token business have transformed the company’s revenue structure, shifting from project-based linear growth to a growth model driven by token call volume; the commercialization of the token economy has far exceeded expectations.

Fifth, the expansion of international business and the development of the ecosystem are accelerating. The company is actively expanding its overseas operations, having signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a European digital and AI service provider to jointly develop a token factory for the European market, marking a substantial step forward in its global expansion. Additionally, the company has entered into strategic partnerships with the Shenzhen Data Exchange and the Beijing International Big Data Exchange, laying the regulatory compliance and ecosystem foundations for its global business expansion.

In addition, the company’s gross profit margin has remained consistently high over the years. This earnings growth was primarily driven by three key factors: First, the profit share from the high-margin fee-based business model continued to expand, leading to an optimization of the revenue structure and an improvement in profitability; second, the platform-based and modular product architecture unleashed economies of scale, further optimizing the ratios of R&D, sales, and general and administrative expenses compared to the same period last year, and accelerating the realization of operating leverage; third, improved cash management efficiency contributed to incremental investment income, further boosting profits for the period. The combination of these three factors provided solid support for Xunce Technology’s performance turnaround in the first half of the year.

The Data Sector Faces a Historic Opportunity, with Promising Long-Term Value Ahead

Recently, at a relevant press conference, the National Development and Reform Commission clearly outlined the strategic direction for China’s artificial intelligence industry during the 15th Five-Year Plan period, in which “strengthening research and development of key technologies such as models, computing power, and data” was listed as the top priority.

The data sector is entering a historic period of growth. As China’s leading provider of AI real-time data infrastructure and analytics solutions, Xunce Technology has outlined a strategic roadmap for the four-stage evolution of AI data infrastructure over the “next decade”:

Phase 1.0: Starting in the financial asset management sector, the company honed its millisecond-level real-time data processing capabilities and replicated them across ten industries with high entry barriers, thereby comprehensively validating its cross-industry data governance capabilities; Phase 2.0: Using the TokenOS operating system, the company refined enterprise private data into scenario-based tokens that are measurable, priceable, and exchangeable, opening up a growth channel for token-based business; Phase 3.0: Utilizing a token exchange platform to facilitate cross-enterprise data exchange and circulation, expanding growth opportunities to the entire ecosystem and platform; Phase 4.0: Leveraging enterprise-specific small models to bridge the “last mile” of AI implementation, providing enterprises with domain-specific small models that can be deployed on-premises and continuously evolved, thereby forming a complete closed-loop of “computing power—data—tokens—models—applications” and driving the transformation of AI from a general-purpose capability into enterprise productivity.

The positive mid-year 2026 earnings forecast is not an endpoint, but a new starting point. Over the past decade, Xunce has deeply cultivated data governance through projects and subscription models, validating the feasibility of its technology and business model. For the new decade, Xunce has mapped out a clear three-step strategy: using the TokenOS operating system as the foundation, leveraging TokenRouters to facilitate cross-enterprise value exchange, and utilizing enterprise-level small models to bridge the “last mile” of AI implementation. By taking the lead in establishing a full-chain layout spanning from data governance to TokenOS, TokenRouters, and enterprise-level small models, Xunce will usher in a new cycle of exponential growth.

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