ZeroStack Announces Completion of Continuance to Texas

Dallas, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – August 18, 2026) – ZeroStack Corp. (NASDAQ: ZSTK) (“ZeroStack” or the “Company”), the first Nasdaq-listed, AI-focused asset management company, today announced that, effective August 18, 2026, it completed its previously announced change of jurisdiction of incorporation from the Province of Ontario, Canada to the State of Texas, United States (the “Continuance”). In light of the completion of the Continuance, ZeroStack is now subject to the Texas Business Organizations Code, as amended.

The stock symbol of ZeroStack on the Nasdaq Stock Market will continue to be “ZSTK”.

The Continuance was approved by a special resolution of shareholders of ZeroStack passed at its 2026 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and subsequently by the board of directors of ZeroStack.

Complete details regarding the Continuance were outlined in the proxy statement/prospectus of ZeroStack dated June 17, 2026, a copy of which is available at ZeroStack’s profile on EDGAR and SEDAR+ at www.sec.gov and www.sedarplus.ca.

About ZeroStack Corp:

ZeroStack Corp. is the first Nasdaq-listed asset management company focused on providing exposure to decentralized AI. The Company also operates a global pharmaceutical distribution business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Phatebo GmbH. For more information, visit https://zerostack.ai/

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements,” as defined by U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect ZeroStack’s current expectations and projections about future events at the time, and thus involve uncertainty and risk. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “may,” “plan,” “estimate,” “intend,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” and the negatives of these words and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various and risks and uncertainties, including those described under section entitled “Risk Factors” in ZeroStack’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 27, 2026, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company’s periodic filings with the SEC, including the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 4, 2026, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov/edgar. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in ZeroStack’s filings with the SEC. While forward-looking statements reflect ZeroStack’s good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. ZeroStack disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based on information currently available to ZeroStack (or to third parties making the forward-looking statements).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310096