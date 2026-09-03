3DG Jewellery Celebrates Its 23rd Anniversary in Dazzling Style

HONG KONG, Sept 18, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – 3DG Holdings (International) Limited (“3DG Holdings” or the “Group”) (Stock Code: 2882) is pleased to celebrate the 23rd anniversary. To commemorate this milestone, the brand has invited renowned designer and illustrator Mr. Alex Gan, known for his delicate style and dreamlike brushwork, to create an exclusive anniversary-themed artwork. This crossover collaboration embodies the brand’s “Young at Heart” philosophy through jewellery. Drawing inspiration from 3DG Jewellery’s signature products, the artist has transformed classic design elements into imaginative illustrations. These include the Eight Treasures Compass from the “Classic Gold” collection, the four-leaf clover from the “Golden Allure GA” collection and the feather from the “Bling Bling Gold” collection, offering a new artistic interpretation of jewellery aesthetics. Taking centre stage in the celebration is the newly launched “Bling Bling Gold” Phalaenopsis Orchid Collection. The collection combines graceful, three-dimensional contours with the brand’s exclusive Bling Bling Gold craftsmanship and technology, allowing the gold surface to refract a spectrum of colours as the light shifts. Designed to complement both wedding occasions and everyday styling, the collection seamlessly combines romantic sophistication with modern versatility, allowing wearers to express their individuality with confidence and elegance. In addition, a range of exclusive co-branded merchandise, including gift boxes, tumblers and stylish scarves, will be launched during the campaign, offering customers an artistic experience that engages both sight and touch. A host of limited-time offers will also be rolled out, with selected jewellery pieces available at a special appreciation price of HK$2,388, as a token of gratitude for customers’ continued support.

Cross-Industry Collaboration: Art-Inspired Jewellery, with Dreamlike Elements Woven into the Designs

Renowned designer and illustrator Mr. Alex Gan drew his creative inspiration from a romantic starry sky, using gold and holographic silver as the dominant tones. Gold symbolises the precious metal, while holographic silver represents the dazzling brilliance of jewellery. The artwork adopts a swirling, encircling composition that evokes a sense of fluid movement. Shooting stars streak across the sky as graceful hummingbirds and fluttering butterflies act as guides, accompanied by soft velvet ribbons and exquisite jewellery. Together, these elements create a light and dynamic sense of moving towards something longed for. Gilded flowers burst into bloom while pristine feathers unfurl and dance across the sky, intertwining as they converge into a glittering vortex of swirling light, surrounded by delicate sparkles of starlight. The layered interplay of light and shadow creates a refined and dreamlike atmosphere, with the silhouette of a beautiful young woman appearing subtly amid the starlight. Each visual element echoes the others, giving concrete form to romantic imagery. Through symbols such as starlight, blossoms, wings, butterflies and birds, the artwork conveys the vibrant and ever-renewing inner vitality of love, resulting in an artistic visual expression that combines aesthetic beauty with emotional meaning.

This cross-industry collaboration embodies the brand’s “Young at Heart” philosophy, demonstrating how jewellery can transcend the boundaries of age and time, empowering every woman to discover her own moment to shine. Inspired by 3DG Jewellery’s signatureCollections, Mr. Gan has woven the brand’s classic designs into the artwork. The curves of the butterfly’s outstretched wings echo the silhouette of the “Bling Bling Gold” butterfly designs; the lightness of the feathers mirrors the ethereal elegance of the “Bling Bling Gold” feather design; and the four-leaf clover and Eight Treasures Compass motifs directly reference the classic designs of the “Golden Allure GA” and “Classic Gold” collections. Through this creative dialogue between art and jewellery, each discipline inspires and elevates the other, bringing timeless designs to life through a fresh and imaginative perspective.

“Classic Gold” Collection – Eight Treasures Compass Design

Gold Pendant with Ruby and Diamonds

Design, craftsmanship and features The Eight Treasures Compass brings together eight auspicious symbols, representing the fulfilment of blessings and wisdom, and enduring good fortune. The vajra represents firm and incisive wisdom that dispels ignorance and overcomes obstacles. Crafted using traditional goldsmithing techniques and set with rubies and diamonds, the design features a rotating vajra at its centre, allowing auspiciousness and everlasting fulfilment to flow through everyday life.



“Golden Allure GA” Collection – Four-Leaf Clover Design

Gold Pendant with Diamonds

Design, craftsmanship and features A diamond-accented four-leaf clover, with luck woven into its leaf veins. Its delicate veins interlace and spread like the effortless beauty of nature, outlining a vibrant sense of vitality. Studded with diamonds, the design quietly blends the pure beauty of nature with artisanal craftsmanship. Every 5G gold vein carries the classic blessings of the four-leaf clover, with happiness hidden within its leaf patterns and vitality captured in its design. The piece not only echoes the harmonious coexistence of nature and art, but also ensures the wearer is constantly surrounded by good wishes.

“Bling Bling Gold” Collection – Feather Design

Gold Pendant

Design, craftsmanship and features A single feather of breathtaking grace, born bathed in light. This 5G gold feather is the embodiment of lightness, symbolising the guidance of light and the favour of good fortune, like an invisible pair of hands silently bestowing protection and blessings. Adorned in colour, the feather takes on an even deeper meaning, giving every aspiration for growth a vibrant and warm undertone.



Featured Collection: “Bling Bling Gold” Phalaenopsis Orchid Collection Radiates Timeless Brilliance

As the flagship highlight of the 23rd anniversary celebration, the “Bling Bling Gold” Phalaenopsis Orchid Collection makes a striking debut. The Collection combines phalaenopsis orchids with graceful butterflies. Through the use of 5G Bling Bling Gold craftsmanship and Italian filigree techniques, the surface achieves a dazzling lustre with distinct layers, radiating timeless brilliance. Available in large, medium and small versions, the thematic designs combine versatile fashion appeal with the symbolism of beauty and happiness, breaking free from the conventions of traditional bridal jewellery to present a modern bridal style for a new generation. From weddings to everyday attire, the pieces can be effortlessly styled to enable the wearer to shine at every moment.

“Bling Bling Gold” Collection – Phalaenopsis Orchid Design

Design, craftsmanship and features Gradated phalaenopsis orchids and graceful butterflies create a rhythmic sense of dynamic beauty, capturing a vivid moment in a spring garden. 5G Bling Bling Gold and Italian handcrafted filigree outline the petals, with fine gold wires shaped precisely to follow the contours of each flower, recreating the beauty of the layered, unfurling blossoms. The shimmering gold surface complements the openwork filigree, perfectly blending bridal festivity with the natural grace of flowers. Gold Necklace Gold Earrings

Gold Ring Gold Bangle



More from the “Bling Bling Gold” Butterfly Collection

Gold Pendant

Design, craftsmanship and features Inspired by the butterfly as a symbol of love, this piece conveys a heartfelt wish for enduring devotion between lovers. Crafted with 5G gold as its foundation, the butterfly silhouette is precisely cast and enhanced with a combination of CNC sparkle-cut gold and Bling Bling Gold techniques, complemented by hand-wound filigree detailing to create three-dimensional layering and dazzling lustre. Perfect for both daily wear or as a festive gift. Design, craftsmanship and features A versatile range of affordable-luxury designs inspired by the beauty of a butterfly’s metamorphosis, featuring lightweight butterfly silhouettes crafted in 5G gold. The deluxe necklace features butterflies in graduated sizes extending from both sides of the neckline toward the centre. Small butterflies flutter delicately while larger ones unfold their wings in full splendour, as if a flock of butterflies were following a trail of light and shadow, symbolising the beauty and hope found in life’s transformations. Design, craftsmanship and features Crafted using gold wire-wrapping techniques, the fluttering butterfly wings shimmer with iridescent hues, capturing the breathtaking moment a butterfly emerges from its cocoon and takes flight, accompanying the wearer through every wonderful moment.



23rd Anniversary Exclusive Privileges and Special Offers

To celebrate its 23rd anniversary, 3DG Jewellery is presenting a series of exclusive privileges starting from 19 September 2026, adding extra joy and excitement to customers’ jewellery shopping experience:

Offer 1: Celebrating with Woven Flowers

Customers who visit any 3DG Jewellery store and scan the in-store QR code will receive one complimentary handmade woven flower, sharing blessings through this little gift.

Click here to play the online game. Upon completion, participants will receive a complimentary redemption coupon for a multi-functional luggage tag with mirror, as well as a 25% off diamond purchase coupon.

Offer 2: Anniversary Special

Selected jewellery pieces are available at a special appreciation price of HK$2,388, as a heartfelt token of gratitude for customers’ support.

Offer 3: Anniversary Gifts

Receive a complimentary “3DG Jewellery Gift Box” with any purchase; a “3DG Jewellery Fashion Scarf” with a purchase of HK$5,300 or above; and a “3DG Jewellery Tumbler” with a purchase of HK$8,300 or above. Gifts are available in limited quantities, while stocks last.

Offer 4: Exclusive Member Benefits

Members purchasing products from the “Bling Bling Gold” collection will receive double bonus points. Members can also redeem designated gifts using 30% fewer points, allowing them to enjoy exclusive privileges.

The above offers are subject to the relevant terms and conditions. For details, please refer to in-store promotional materials or visit the official website.

For more high-resolution photos, please click here to download

About Mr. Alex Gan, Designer and Illustrator

Illustrator Mr. Alex Gan graduated from the Academy of Arts & Design at Tsinghua University, China. He has long been engaged in the study and practice of illustration inspired by the artistic language of copperplate engraving. Skilled at controlling the rhythm of simple lines and their complex interweaving, he creates richly detailed and delicate visual effects, and uses this approach to present intricate compositions imbued with a vintage flair and strong narrative. He is also adept at exploring and applying a wide range of cultural symbols, giving his works a sense of sophistication and refinement. Mr. Gan has provided illustration services for numerous prestigious brands, and his work has won multiple international awards, including the Silver A’ Design Award (Italy), Pentawards Silver, MUSE Design Awards Platinum (USA) and the iF Design Award (Germany).

About 3DG Holdings (International) Limited (Stock Code: 2882)

3DG Jewellery is a distinguished jewellery brand from Chinese Mainland and a member of the Luk Fook Group. The brand is mainly engaged in design, product development, and retailing of gem-set jewellery products under the “3DG Jewellery” name and gold and platinum jewellery, it also provides customized corporate gift services.

Since 2003, 3DG Jewellery has established a retail network in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong S.A.R., Thailand and Australia, with nearly 300 shops, its brand image is deeply recognized and affirmed. Embracing the brand philosophy of “Young at Heart,” 3DG Jewellery crafts stylish and distinctive pieces. With its unique product charm and “3DG Prestige Service”, the brand has won the recognition of consumers and celebrities, while also receiving widespread praise throughout its development.

For more information, please visit the official website of 3DG Jewellery at:

https://www.3dg-group.hk/

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