45th Watch & Clock Fair and 14th Salon de TIME open today

HONG KONG, Sep 1, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – The 45th Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and the 14th Salon de TIME, jointly organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), Hong Kong Watch Manufacturers Association Limited and The Federation of Hong Kong Watch Trades & Industries Limited, open today under the theme “Sparkling Moments Through Time”. The twin fairs have attracted more than 630 exhibitors from 16 countries and regions, creating the world’s largest one-stop watch and clock marketplace.

The 45th HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and the 14th Salon de TIME opened today. Guests at the opening ceremony included Algernon Yau (centre), Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the Hong Kong SAR Government; Sophia Chong (fourth from the right), HKTDC Executive Director; SK Chong (first from the right) and Frankie Lam (first from the left), Co-Chairmen of HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair 2026 Organising Committee; and various industry representatives

The physical fairs are taking place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) for five consecutive days from 1 to 5 September. Meanwhile, the Click2Match AI-powered business matching platform will remain open until 12 September, allowing exhibitors and buyers worldwide to continue their business discussions online.

The Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair showcases a wide variety of exquisitely crafted timepieces, accessories and components, offering a one-stop sourcing and trading platform for global buyers

Salon de TIME will once again open to both industry professionals and the public for free. Selected brands will offer on-site retail sales, allowing visitors to purchase their favourite timepieces during the fair.

A “Time Tunnel” has been specially created to celebrate the 45th edition of the Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair, allowing visitors to revisit three key stages in the fair’s development since its inception in 1982

The fairs officially opened today with an opening ceremony officiated by Algernon Yau, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the Hong Kong SAR Government. Joining him were Sophia Chong, Executive Director of the HKTDC, and SK Chong and Frankie Lam, Co-Chairmen of the HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair Organising Committee 2026.

Speaking at the ceremony, SK Chong said: “This year marks the 45th edition of the Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair, a remarkable milestone for both the fair and Hong Kong’s watch and clock industry. The fair boasts a truly international line-up featuring strong global participation, including group pavilions from Francéclat, the Swiss Independent Watchmakers Pavilion, Guangzhou and Taiwan, as well as a first-time pavilion from Hengyang, Hunan province. In addition, we are pleased to welcome new exhibitors from Norway, Singapore and the US, further reinforcing Hong Kong’s position as a premier international trading hub for the global watch industry.”

HKTDC Executive Director Sophia Chong said: “Amid the ongoing reconfiguration of global supply chains and changing market demand, the Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and Salon de TIME continue to provide the industry with an efficient business platform. By leveraging Hong Kong’s unique strengths as a superconnector and super value-adder, we help enterprises explore new markets and seize emerging opportunities. The fairs also support the watch and clock industry in moving up the value chain and strengthening brand development, further reinforcing Hong Kong’s leading position as an international hub for watch and clock trade.”

“Time Tunnel” celebrates 45th edition-Salon de TIME reaches a new high

The Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair features multiple thematic zones covering every segment of the watchmaking value chain. Among them, Pageant of Eternity showcases premium finished watches from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and original design manufacturers (ODMs).

One exhibitor, Time Grand Ltd, a Hong Kong company with more than 20 years of industry experience, provides product development, engineering design and manufacturing services for watch brands worldwide. The company also collaborates with Swiss watchmaking enterprises to offer one-stop watch production solutions, highlighting Hong Kong’s strengths in connecting local expertise with international markets.

Other exhibition zones cover a comprehensive range of products and services, including Complete Watches, Clocks, Machinery & Equipment, Packaging & Display, Parts, Components & Accessories, offering buyers a convenient one-stop sourcing platform.

A “Time Tunnel” has been specially created to celebrate the 45th edition of the Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair, allowing visitors to revisit three key stages in the fair’s development since its inception in 1982:

– 1980s to 1990s: The fair became a premier global sourcing platform for the watch and clock industry.

– 2000s to 2020s: As Hong Kong’s watch industry evolved from OEM manufacturing to brand development, the fair became a professional platform for promotion, networking and industry exchange.

– From 2020 onwards: The fair has further integrated manufacturing, sourcing and brand promotion, while expanding through cross-sector collaboration into a multifaceted platform that brings together craftsmanship, design, technology, lifestyle, culture and consumer engagement.

Salon de TIME has reached a new record this year, attracting more than 150 watch brands from around the world. The event features six thematic zones, including Microbrands, where both the number of participating countries and regions and the number of brands have more than doubled compared with last year.

A longstanding highlight of the fair, the World Brand Piazza returns for its 16th consecutive year, in collaboration with Prince Jewellery & Watch, showcasing luxury creations from six internationally renowned watch brands: Baume & Mercier, Corum, DeWitt, Franck Muller, Montblanc and Sarcar.

Other themed zones include Chic & Trendy, Craft Treasure, Renaissance Moment and Wearable Tech.

This year’s exhibitors are introducing distinctive new timepieces that reflect the latest market trends, leveraging the fair to gain exposure and capture new orders.

Featured innovative watches include:

Sports and outdoor trends drive demand for professional timepieces

To capitalise on the growing popularity of sports and outdoor lifestyles, exhibitors are showcasing professional sports watches that blend practicality with style.

– EDOX presents the “The Water Champion” Delfin 1973 Automatic, featuring a double O-ring crown and pusher system that enhances water resistance to 200 metres. (Booth: 3F-H20)

– Making its debut at the fair, Norwegian brand Micromilspec showcases the MILGRAPH, a timepiece developed for special operations forces. Its offset crown design helps reduce the risk of wrist injuries, while the QuadGrip bezel ensures easy operation even when wearing full tactical gear. (Booth: 3F-F22)

– A variety of brands are also introducing sports and outdoor performance watches, including ALBA and LORUS by Seiko (Booth: 3G-E18), CAUGHT (Booth: 3F-D05), Quantum (Booth: 3G-C03), SPINNAKER (Booth: 3G-D02) and Slazenger (Booth: 3G-C03).

Sustainability trend drives growth in eco-friendly timepieces

As environmental protection and corporate social responsibility (ESG) continue to gain importance, the fair once again highlights exhibitors offering sustainable watch products through its Green Solutions Suppliers label, making it easier for buyers to identify environmentally conscious suppliers.

– Local microbrand Sunrex showcases the Sunrex 611, powered by the brand’s proprietary VILUMINUS™ solar movement. Equipped solely with a solar-powered battery, the watch harnesses light as its energy source and continues to operate even in the absence of light. (Booth: 3F-F17)

– Microbrand Robotfigs presents the Cubot watch, crafted from upcycled materials such as metal wires, copper and acrylic. Transforming everyday surplus materials into imaginative robot-inspired creations, each watch comes with a dedicated robot display stand and three exclusive designer toy accessories: a baseball bat, skateboard and dumbbell, redefining the concept of a “time companion”. (Booth: 3F-H24)

– Several exhibitors are also showcasing environmentally friendly watches and accessories, including Hip Shing Leather Watch Straps Mfy Ltd (Booth: 1B-C35) and Gordon C & Co Ltd. (Booth: 1E-C09).

Cross-sector collaborations and limited editions appeal to niche consumer segments

Many brands are enhancing the value and artistic appeal of their timepieces through cross-industry collaborations and limited-edition releases.

– LINK2CARE has partnered with Swiss watch brand MARVIN to launch a luxury smartwatch featuring a fishing-inspired relief dial and a bi-directional mechanical gear system that showcases MARVIN’s exquisite watchmaking craftsmanship. The watch features LINK2CARE’s patented leather strap, which incorporates medical-grade vital signs sensors, enabling wearers to monitor their health. (Booth: 3G-A07)

– Memorigin presents the “Verdant Resonance Tourbillon Watch”, featuring a luminous carbon-fibre case designed to evoke the glow of fireflies under the night sky. A three-dimensional guzheng-inspired small-seconds display at the 9 o’clock position, complemented by green luminous incense-burner motifs, recreates the elegant atmosphere of traditional Chinese scholars’ gatherings. (Booth: 3F-C05)

– The Swiss Independent Watchmakers Pavilion showcases the “Corleone Mini Collection” by Pilo & Co Genève, created to celebrate the brand’s 25th anniversary. Reinterpreting the classic Corleone design as a ladies’ watch, each colour variant is limited to just 10 pieces, making it highly collectible. (Booth: 3F-H07).

Microbrands win over younger consumers with creative designs

In recent years, microbrands have emerged as a new force in the watch industry, attracting younger consumers with their distinctive designs and competitive pricing.

– Making its debut at the fair, US brand BREDA is showcasing the “Pulse Locket” Gold and Metal Bracelet Watch. Featuring a unique locket-style design, the watch dial remains concealed when closed and is revealed only when the wearer chooses to open it. (Booth: 3F-D16)

– Other participating microbrands include CIMIER (Booth: 3F-H26), Fayy (Booth: 3F-G19), Leger A. Fah (Booth: 3F-H20), No Identity (Booth: 3F-H25), AISION (Booth: 3F-H20), INANLOU (Booth: 3F-F15), as well as the strap-focused microbrand Monves (Booth: 3F-F16).

Exciting activities open to the public

Salon de TIME will present a wide range of signature activities and watch showcases open to the public. On 4 September, renowned watch artist and collector Labeg will host a workshop on crafting watch models from corrugated cardboard.

A special “Time Arena” zone has also been introduced this year, blending sports and fine timepieces to offer visitors a fresh, interactive experience. One highlight, “Watch2Care Smart x Lifestyle Experience Days”, will take place from 4 to 5 September and feature a variety of hands-on activities, including yoga and mobility training sessions. Visitors can try their hand at pickleball, one of the fastest-growing sports in recent years.

Other highlights include a series of watch parades and new product launch events. Memorigin will welcome several celebrity guests, including celebrity Vic Teo, Hong Kong basketball star Alfred Wong Lut Yiu, and renowned face-changing performer Hathor Wai. A lucky draw will be held daily throughout the fair, offering visitors the chance to win premium watches.

Industry leaders share insights on market trends

This year’s Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair features more than 40 events, including forums, seminars and networking sessions designed to foster industry exchange and knowledge sharing.

The Hong Kong International Watch Forum, held today, brought together leaders of watch associations from the Chinese Mainland, Germany, France, Switzerland, Japan and Korea to share the latest trade statistics and industry developments in their respective markets. Discussions also explored new opportunities arising from integrating traditional watchmaking craftsmanship with emerging technologies.

The Asian Watch Conference, to be held tomorrow (2 September), will be themed “Hong Kong as the hub of International Watch Trades”. The conference will feature a senior analyst from international research firm Euromonitor International (Hong Kong), who will provide insights into the latest developments in the global watch market. Representatives from online watch resale platform Chrono24 will discuss how to connect with demand across global markets, while a representative from Lazada Hong Kong will share strategies for leveraging e-commerce platforms to accelerate market expansion.

On 3 September, FIYTA will hold an aeronautics launch event for a watch specially designed in honour of Lai Ka-ying, Hong Kong’s first female payload specialist. The company’s Chief Designer, Sun Lei, will also share the inspiration and design concepts behind the timepiece.

Also taking place that day is the Tick-Tock Showtime: The Media Spotlight Pitch, jointly organised by Watch CataVlog. The event will feature presentations by 10 microbrands, with a judging panel comprising media representatives from Indonesia, the Middle East and Hong Kong, each selecting their favourite brand.

On 4 September, the seminar “Off the Beaten Path: Indie Watchmakers vs. Independent Brands – Trends & Trajectories” will explore the distinctions, evolution and future trends of independent watchmaking and independent brands. Speakers include Noel Wong, Founder of Watch The World, Watch Collector & Discerning Commentator; Benjamin Hui, Watch Collector & Founder of Independent Watcher; and Lu Jinzhi, Chairman of ZBIOLAND.

Throughout the fair, watch brands including Watch2Care, SAGA, Peacock, Sea-Gull, Shanghai Watch, Franck Muller, Quantum and INANLOU will host a series of new product launch events, unveiling their latest timepieces to an international audience.

The 43rd Hong Kong Watch & Clock Design Competition, jointly organised by the HKTDC, the Hong Kong Watch Manufacturers Association Ltd and the Federation of Hong Kong Watch Trades & Industries Ltd, aims to promote watch design exchange and nurture local talent. This year, the themes for the Open Group and Student Group are “Transcending Time” and “Contours of the Breeze” respectively. The competition will continue to feature The Made-to-Sell Award, recognising student entries with outstanding commercial potential. The award presentation ceremony will be held on 5 September at the fair’s event stage, with celebrity Joey Thye attending as a guest.

In addition, CENTRESTAGE, another flagship event organised by the HKTDC, will be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 2 to 5 September. Bringing together fashion brands and designer collections from around the world, the event will create strong synergies with the watch fairs and offer visitors a one-stop destination to source prestigious timepieces and stylish fashion apparel from across the globe.

Photo download: https://bit.ly/3UOXqBY

The 45th HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and the 14th Salon de TIME opened today. Guests at the opening ceremony included Algernon Yau (centre), Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the Hong Kong SAR Government; Sophia Chong (fourth from the right), HKTDC Executive Director; SK Chong (first from the right) and Frankie Lam (first from the left), Co-Chairmen of HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair 2026 Organising Committee; and various industry representatives The Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair showcases a wide variety of exquisitely crafted timepieces, accessories and components, offering a one-stop sourcing and trading platform for global buyers A “Time Tunnel” has been specially created to celebrate the 45th edition of the Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair, allowing visitors to revisit three key stages in the fair’s development since its inception in 1982 Salon de TIME features over 150 international brands and comprises six major themed zones, all of which are open to the public Sponsored for the 16th consecutive year by Prince Jewellery & Watch, the World Brand Piazza showcases six world-class watch brands This year’s Salon de TIME features a strong lineup of Guochao-inspired brands and Chinese watchmakers, showcasing their craftsmanship and creativity. Among them is Zbioland, which presents the Barcelona ZBL1009 timepiece. The watch is powered by the brand’s first in-house developed Calibre 961 movement and draws inspiration from the works of renowned Spanish architect Antoni Gaudí, reflecting distinctive architectural aesthetics in its design This year’s exhibition features an impressive collection of award-winning timepieces. Among them is CIGA Design’s AVENTUR·Blue Planet, which features a three-dimensional rotating globe on the dial. The watch was honoured with the “Challenge Watch Prize” at the 2021 Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG), widely regarded as the “Oscars” of the watchmaking industry During the fair period, a series of watch launch events and watch parades are being held, featuring models showcasing exquisite timepieces and bringing these remarkable creations to life on the runway The winning and shortlisted entries of the 43rd Hong Kong Watch and Clock Design Competition are currently on display in the foyer of Hall 1, showcasing local creative talent



Media enquiriesPlease contact the HKTDC’s Communications & Public Affairs Department:

Johnny Tsui Tel: (852) 2584 4395 Email: johnny.cy.tsui@hktdc.org

Websites

Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkwatchfair/en

Salon de TIME: https://www.hktdc.com/event/te/en

HKTDC Media Room: mediaroom.hktdc.com

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong’s trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.

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