AcroMeta to Enter Ambient Temperature Cellular Logistics Through Strategic Partnership with Macro HRD SG Pte. Ltd.

AcroMeta to acquire a strategic stake in Macro-ATCLS Pte. Ltd., for the Ambient Temperature Cellular Logistics business.

Option to acquire an exclusive licence to deploy the Ambient Temperature Cellular Logistics platform across Southeast Asia.

The Group will continue to evaluate strategic opportunities that support its long-term growth.

[L-R] Signing ceremony between Mr Toh Ker How, Executive Director of AcroMeta Group Limited, and Ms Kawinyarat Mardpiratchata, CFO and Managing Partner of Macro-HRD Pte. Ltd.

SINGAPORE, Sept 7, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – AcroMeta Group Limited (“AcroMeta”, or the “Company”, and together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) today announced that it has entered into a non-binding term sheet (“Term Sheet”) with Macro HRD SG Pte. Ltd. (“Macro”), a Singapore-based provider of management consultancy services to the healthcare sector. The Term Sheet sets out the principal terms for a strategic partnership between AcroMeta and Macro-ATCLS Pte. Ltd. (“Macro-ATCLS”), the company through which Macro’s Ambient Temperature Cellular Logistics technology is being commercialised.

Mr Lawrence Toh, Executive Director of AcroMeta Group Limited, said, “This proposed strategic partnership gives us the opportunity to build a position in an industry where cell and gene therapy logistics are expected to grow at double-digit rates in the years ahead. We see this as a natural extension of our strategy to grow our portfolio beyond our core operations, and we’re excited about the potential to build a meaningful presence in bringing this technology into Southeast Asia.”

About Ambient Temperature Cellular Logistics (ATCLS)

Ambient Temperature Cell Logistics (ATCLS) is an emerging technology licensed by Macro HRD, designed to fundamentally transform the transportation and distribution of living cells and other temperature-sensitive biological materials by eliminating reliance on conventional refrigerated and cryogenic cold chains. ATCLS uses proprietary ambient-temperature preservation and reactivation technologies, supported by its proprietary Gradient Equilibrium Decision Modeling (GEDM) platform for real-time governance, chain-of-identity and process control, enabling dormant living cells to be transported at ambient temperature and reactivated at the point of use.

The opportunity addresses rapidly expanding markets including stem cells, CAR-T/immune-cell therapy, gene therapy, regenerative medicine, organ and tissue transplantation, and cell-and-gene-therapy logistics; the underlying markets cited in the project materials range from US$5.2 billion for immune-cell therapy to US$47 billion for organ transplantation, while the global cell-and-gene-therapy 3PL market is estimated at US$1.81 billion in 2025 and projected to reach US$16.95 billion by 2035 (25.1% CAGR).

Based on defined ambient-addressable segments, ATCLS estimates a Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM) of approximately US$14.5 billion by 2032, positioning the technology as a potential category-creating solution capable of reducing the cost, fragility and geographic limitations of conventional cold-chain logistics. (See Footnote 1)

Proposed Exclusive Licensing Arrangement for Southeast Asia

AcroMeta will have an option to acquire an exclusive licence to deploy the ATCLS technology across agreed territories in Southeast Asia, including the right to appoint sub-licensees. The proposed exclusive licensing arrangement is intended to provide AcroMeta with the rights to develop and commercialise the ATCLS business within Southeast Asia.

This structure allows AcroMeta to secure exclusive rights across the Southeast Asian markets, together with a first right to acquire additional territories, significantly expanding the Group’s potential commercial reach for the ATCLS technology.

Building AcroMeta’s Platform Growth Strategy

The Group intends to continue evaluating strategic opportunities to support its long-term value creation for shareholders. The Board remains focused on disciplined capital allocation as the Group progresses through its next phase of development.

Footnote 1: This information was provided by Macro’s management and has not been verified by the board of directors. The directors have not audited or verified the data supplied by the company.

About AcroMeta Group Limited (SGX: 43F)

AcroMeta Group Limited (“AcroMeta” or the “Company”, and together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), is in the business of facility management services. The Company has been listed on the Catalist board of the Singapore Exchange since 2016. For more information, please visit www.AcroMeta.com.

About Macro HRD SG Pte. Ltd. (Macro HRD)

Macro HRD is a Singapore-based biotechnology and therapeutics company established in 2024, focused on developing scalable, precision-medicine solutions for high-burden infectious diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The company integrates advanced biology, therapeutic platform technologies and AI/ML-enabled decision systems to accelerate drug discovery and translational development from scientific research through clinical application. Its development portfolio includes innovative approaches targeting HIV/AIDS, HPV and other enveloped viruses, supported by proprietary therapeutic and drug-delivery platforms.

Macro HRD brings together an international network of scientific, clinical, regulatory, investment and technology expertise, with the mission of translating breakthrough science into novel therapeutics with meaningful global healthcare impact.

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