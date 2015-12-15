Act Security Launches Amphi, a Free, Open-Source Toolkit to Take the Guesswork Out of Managing Cloud Access Policies

Amphi is built on Cloud Copilot, the open-source AWS IAM tool created by David Kerber, and recently acquired by Act Security

TEL AVIV, Israel — [September 2, 2026] — Act Security, the action-centric cloud security company, today announced the launch of Amphi, a free and open-source suite of tools that take the guesswork out of managing cloud access policies. The suite covers the full policy lifecycle, from reading, testing, simulating, shrinking, converting policies, and querying reachability across the cloud. Amphi is built on Cloud Copilot, the popular open-source AWS IAM tool created by David Kerber, which was recently acquired by Act Security.

Access is the foundation of cloud security. If permissions are misconfigured, every other control put in place can be bypassed. Yet the developer tooling to work through cloud access with any confidence has mostly been missing, which keeps the whole process slow and manual. Amphi reflects Act’s broader commitment to driving open, community-led innovation in cloud access control, giving the engineers who own access full clarity into complex policies and the freedom to manage them without the manual overhead.

“Every CISO we talk to already wants to fix access sprawl, but it’s their infrastructure and platform teams who actually have to manage the access behind that decision,” said Jonathan Langer, co-founder and CEO of Act Security. “Cloud Copilot earned trust with those engineers already, one policy at a time, without ever asking for a login. We acquired Cloud Copilot to support the community that actually operates the cloud, because that’s where the real access decisions happen.”

With Amphi, teams can:

Understand: See what every policy actually permits, at a glance.

Simulate: Test policy impact safely before deployment.

Optimize: Compress policies to fit character limits without widening access.

Enforce: Export directly as infrastructure as code.

Query: Map reachability across your entire cloud environment.

Every tool in Amphi ships three ways: a CLI that runs fully offline, a browser version that runs entirely on client-side code, and full source on GitHub. Installation takes one npm command, and each project takes issues and pull requests straight from the community, the same way Cloud Copilot operated before the acquisition.

“I built Cloud Copilot tools because I wanted straight answers the AWS docs couldn’t give me. It helps engineers understand actual, effective permissions across principals, resources, and accounts,” said David Kerber, Cloud Software Architect at Act and the creator of Cloud Copilot. “As part of Act Security, Amphi carries that same practitioner-facing discipline forward as a free, open-source toolkit for the engineers who secure cloud environments every day.”

Act Security emerged from stealth in July 2026 with $60 million in funding. The company eliminates the access paths that make cloud breaches and AI-driven attacks possible, scoping down what every application, workload, and AI agent can reach and enforcing those limits at the infrastructure layer.

Amphi is free today and stays free, with no account and no email required to use it. For more information, visit here, and cloud teams can find the full toolkit here.

About Act Security

Act Security is an action-centric cloud security company. Rather than surfacing findings, Act eliminates the conditions that make them exploitable, systematically reducing the access surface across cloud infrastructure by enforcing boundaries for humans, workloads, and AI agents. Grounded in how the business actually operates and enforced through the cloud-native controls customers already own, Act helps organizations eliminate attack paths, safely scale AI adoption, and maintain continuous, audit-ready compliance. Act has raised $60 million from investors, including Team8, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Notable Capital, and was founded by the team behind Medigate, the medical-device security company acquired by Claroty for $400 million. For more information, visit: https://act.security/

Act Security Media Contact

Raanan Loew

Headline Media

raanan@headline.media

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