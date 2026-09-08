Airwheel Robot Cabin Suitcase Launched – World’s First Full-Smart Luxury 20inch Electric Carry-on Hand Rideable AI Wheel Luggage

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, Sept 7, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – Airwheel Unveils Next-Generation AI Suitcases with Electric Riding, Smart Connectivity and Cabin-Ready Design.

As intelligent mobility and connected technology continue to reshape everyday life, the traditional suitcase is entering a new stage of evolution. Airwheel, a brand focused on intelligent mobility and smart travel solutions, is bringing electric drive systems, intelligent controls, connected functions and premium design into the luggage category, creating a new generation of AI Suitcase and Smart Suitcase products for modern travelers.

For decades, innovation in luggage has largely focused on improving wheels, handles, materials and storage. Airwheel is taking a different approach by making the suitcase an active part of the journey. Through integrated electric mobility and intelligent control technologies, the brand is transforming luggage from something travelers simply pull into something that can actively move with them.

From Pulling Luggage to Riding Suitcase

Airwheel’s intelligent luggage is built around a simple idea: technology should reduce effort rather than create additional complexity.

By integrating electric drive systems into its luggage platform, Airwheel enables users to ride with their suitcases through airports, railway stations, hotels and other travel environments. This evolution from conventional luggage to a Rideable Suitcase is designed to make long walks, transfers and busy travel environments more manageable.

The latest Airwheel SE3SXD takes this concept further with a one-touch riding system. With a simple press, the electric front wheel automatically deploys while the intelligent handle rises into position, allowing users to transition from pulling mode to riding mode with minimal effort.

The riding speed can reach 9.9 km/h, while the retractable motorized front-wheel structure increases the wheelbase during riding to help improve stability and control across everyday surfaces, including indoor floors, sidewalks, speed bumps and moderate inclines.

For Airwheel, the objective is not simply to create an Electric Suitcase that can be ridden, but to make intelligent mobility more intuitive and accessible in real-world travel scenarios.

The Airwheel SE3SXD — A Flagship AI Luxury Suitcase Designed for Intelligent Travel

As the flagship model in Airwheel’s latest intelligent travel portfolio, the Airwheel SE3SXD brings together electric mobility, intelligent interaction, connected travel functions and premium luggage design in a single platform.

The SE3SXD is designed around the idea that a modern suitcase should do more than carry belongings. Its one-touch riding system allows the electric front wheel to deploy automatically while the intelligent telescopic handle rises into position, creating a simplified transition from conventional luggage to rideable mobility.

With a riding speed of up to 9.9 km/h, the SE3SXD is designed to help travelers move more efficiently through large airports, railway stations, hotels and urban environments. The retractable electric front-wheel structure extends the wheelbase during riding, helping provide a more stable riding experience while maintaining a compact profile when the suitcase is used in conventional pull mode.

Its intelligent functions further distinguish the SE3SXD from traditional luggage. Through the dedicated Airwheel smart app, users can access riding-related controls and information, including speed adjustment, battery status, mileage, remote telescopic control and personalized lighting effects. Selected smart functions are designed to make the suitcase easier to monitor and customize according to different travel preferences.

The SE3SXD also supports Apple Find My functionality, allowing compatible users to locate their suitcase through the Find My app. This adds a practical layer of connected luggage management, particularly in crowded airports, stations and other environments where keeping track of personal belongings can be challenging.

Power management is another important part of the experience. The SE3SXD is equipped with a 73.26Wh removable lithium battery, with a modular design that allows the battery to be removed when required for transportation or security procedures. The suitcase body combines ABS+PC composite materials with a reinforced aviation-grade aluminum frame, providing structural support while maintaining a premium appearance. Together with its intelligent mobility system and connected functions, the SE3SXD represents Airwheel’s vision of an AI Suitcase that combines practical technology with the expectations of premium travel.

In this sense, the SE3SXD is not simply an Electric Suitcase or Rideable Suitcase. It brings together the functions of a Smart Suitcase, Cabin Suitcase and Luxury Suitcase, creating a more integrated approach to intelligent personal travel.

Smart Connectivity Across the Travel Journey

Electric riding is only one part of Airwheel’s approach to smart luggage.

Through the dedicated Airwheel smart app, compatible products support iOS, Android and HarmonyOS, enabling users to view key information such as riding speed, mileage and remaining battery power while customizing selected functions.

Depending on the model, intelligent functions include variable speed adjustment, remote telescopic control, personalized lighting, low-battery alerts, distance alerts and intelligent cruise control.

USB charging functionality further expands the role of Airwheel luggage. By providing a convenient charging interface, the suitcase can help travelers keep smartphones, tablets, wireless earbuds and other essential electronic devices powered throughout the journey.

Together, these features transform the traditional suitcase into a more connected Smart Suitcase and Power Suitcase, designed around the increasingly digital nature of modern travel.

A Product Portfolio Designed for Different Travel Needs

Airwheel is expanding intelligent luggage across different sizes, users and travel scenarios rather than limiting the concept to a single suitcase format.

Airwheel SE3SL+ Airport Suitcase and SE3SX Cabin Suitcase — Smart Cabin Mobility

The SE3SL+ and SE3SX focus on the needs of frequent travelers seeking a balance between portability, riding functionality and cabin convenience.

Designed around a 20-inch Cabin Suitcase format, the models combine electric riding capabilities with intelligent controls and connected functions. Their compact form makes them particularly suitable for travelers who regularly move between airports, railway stations, hotels and business destinations.

With premium materials, integrated technology and rideable functionality, they also demonstrate how a Luxury Suitcase can evolve beyond appearance and storage to deliver practical intelligent mobility.

Airwheel SE3T Electric Suitcase — Smart Luggage for Longer Journeys

For travelers who need additional storage capacity, the Airwheel SE3T adopts a 24-inch format with approximately 48 liters of storage space.

It retains the core riding concept while providing additional room for longer trips, family travel and journeys requiring more luggage. The SE3T demonstrates that smart mobility does not have to be limited to compact carry-on luggage.

Airwheel SQ3 and SQ3S Kids suitcase — Intelligent Mobility for Family Travel

Airwheel also extends its smart mobility concept to younger travelers with the SQ3 and SQ3S intelligent riding suitcases.

Designed specifically for children, the models combine riding functionality with smart speaker features. With a maximum riding speed of up to 6.5 km/h and a maximum load of 40 kg, they bring entertainment and mobility together in a compact travel format.

By expanding intelligent luggage into family travel, Airwheel is exploring how smart mobility can become part of the travel experience for different age groups.

From compact cabin luggage to larger travel formats and family-oriented riding solutions, Airwheel’s expanding product portfolio reflects a broader effort to bring intelligent mobility into different stages of the travel journey.

Technology and Design Behind Intelligent Mobility

A rideable suitcase requires more than an electric motor. It combines electric drive technology, battery management, structural engineering, intelligent controls and human-machine interaction within a compact luggage platform.

Airwheel has built an intellectual property portfolio of more than 600 patents and 168 trademarks worldwide. Its products have received more than 39 international design awards, with recognition from design organizations and competitions in Germany, the United States, France, Berlin and Asia.

The brand says its intelligent luggage products have also generated more than 20 billion media impressions worldwide, reflecting growing interest in the emerging category of smart and rideable travel products.

From the Electric Suitcase to the connected Smart Suitcase, from the premium Cabin Suitcase to the emerging AI Suitcase, Airwheel is continuing to explore how technology can make travel more effortless.

The vision is ultimately simple: when luggage becomes easier to move, easier to control and easier to track, travelers can spend less energy managing their belongings and more time enjoying the journey.

Airwheel is redefining the role of luggage — from something travelers carry to an intelligent companion designed to move with them.

Media Contact

Company: Airwheel

Contact: Media Team

Email: Jonas@airwheel.net

Website: https://www.airwheel.net

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