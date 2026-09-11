Airwheel SE3SX AI Wheel Luxury Suitcase Wins 2026 WGA for Smart Electric Riding Carry-On Hand Luggage

HONG KONG, Sept 11, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – The SE3SX Cabin Suitcase recently received the Silver Award in Product Design at the 2026 WGA Wonder Global Design Award, standing out among numerous international entries. The recognition highlights not only its distinctive industrial design, but also Airwheel’s continued exploration of how intelligent technology can be integrated into real-world travel.

Rather than treating luggage as a passive container, Airwheel is developing it as an active mobility device—combining electric drive technology, intelligent controls, connected features and premium design in a compact carry-on format.

From Traditional Luggage to Intelligent Mobility

For decades, the fundamental concept of luggage has remained largely unchanged: pack belongings, pull the handle and walk.

Airwheel approached the problem differently.

The company recognized that the most physically demanding part of many journeys does not necessarily happen during a flight or train ride. It often occurs while travelers move through expansive airports, railway stations, exhibition centers, hotels and transportation hubs, carrying or pulling luggage over long distances.

The result was a new product category that combines luggage with personal mobility.

The Airwheel SE3SX Electric Riding Cabin Suitcase allows users to transition from conventional pulling to powered riding. Equipped with a high-performance brushless motor, the suitcase can reach a riding speed of up to 9.9 km/h, providing an alternative way to move through appropriate travel environments.

Its intelligent riding handle integrates key riding controls, allowing users to manage acceleration, braking, steering and reverse functions with a relatively intuitive control layout. This approach reduces the learning curve while making the riding experience feel more like a compact personal mobility device.

For Airwheel, the objective is not simply to make a suitcase that can move. It is to make luggage more useful once travelers leave the airport gate, hotel lobby or railway platform.

SE3SX: Where Intelligent Design Meets Practical Engineering

The SE3SX combines mobility with a structure designed around both riding and luggage protection.

Its motorized front wheel uses a retractable structure that can extend the wheelbase by approximately 180 mm when riding. The longer wheelbase is designed to enhance stability and handling, helping the suitcase maintain a more controlled riding experience across suitable indoor and outdoor surfaces.

The suitcase body uses an ABS+PC composite construction, reinforced with an integrated aviation-aluminum frame structure. With a maximum load capacity of 95 kg, the design balances the requirements of riding stability with the everyday demands of carrying personal belongings.

This engineering approach reflects a broader philosophy behind the SE3SX: intelligent functionality should not come at the expense of practicality.

A Smart Suitcase still needs to function as luggage. A Luxury Suitcase still needs to look refined. And an Electric Riding Suitcase still needs to provide a reliable and intuitive riding experience.

SE3SX brings these elements together in one 20-inch travel platform.

Intelligent Interaction Beyond the Physical Ride

The evolution of the SE3SX does not stop with electric mobility.

Through its dedicated intelligent APP, users can access key operating information such as riding speed, battery level and accumulated mileage. Riding speed can be adjusted within a range of 0.1–9.9 km/h, allowing users to select a more suitable pace for different environments.

The APP also extends control beyond basic riding.

Users can remotely control the suitcase’s retractable structure, customize its lighting experience and access additional intelligent functions. The built-in ambient lighting supports 8 colors and 9 lighting effects, allowing the suitcase to develop a distinctive visual identity while reinforcing its technology-oriented design language.

Additional functions include low-battery reminders, Bluetooth disconnection alerts, cruise control, intelligent remote control and programming-oriented features.

Together, these capabilities transform the suitcase from a mechanical travel accessory into a connected intelligent device.

The idea is simple: instead of forcing users to adapt to complicated technology, the technology should gradually disappear into the experience.

Apple Find My Adds Another Layer of Travel Security

Connectivity also plays an important role in modern travel.

The Airwheel SE3SX supports Apple Find My, allowing compatible Apple devices to help users locate the suitcase through the Find My network. When the suitcase is within an appropriate nearby range, users can also activate a sound to assist with locating it.

For travelers moving through crowded airports, railway stations, hotels or other busy environments, location-based connectivity can provide an additional layer of reassurance.

The feature reflects a wider shift in how people think about travel equipment. A modern suitcase is no longer isolated from the digital ecosystem surrounding its owner.

It can be connected, monitored and managed as part of a broader intelligent travel experience.

Designed for Real-World Travel

Advanced technology only becomes meaningful when it works within real travel conditions.

The Airwheel SE3SX adopts a 20-inch carry-on format, measuring approximately 530 × 360 × 236 mm, making it compact enough for everyday business trips, leisure travel and other mobility scenarios.

The product is equipped with a 73.26 Wh lithium battery and incorporates a modular, removable battery design to facilitate handling and inspection where required. The battery has passed International safety certification.

A TSA-compatible combination lock further supports international travel, while an external USB output interface allows users to recharge mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets and Bluetooth headphones during a journey.

These details demonstrate an important principle behind SE3SX: intelligent travel technology must remain connected to the realities of travel.

An Award That Recognizes More Than Appearance

The 2026 WGA Wonder Global Design Award evaluates product design across multiple dimensions, including creativity, aesthetics, functionality, practicality, market impact, emotional impact and problem-solving.

The SE3SX Silver Award therefore represents recognition beyond visual design.

Its combination of electric mobility, intelligent interaction, structural engineering and travel-oriented functionality demonstrates how a familiar everyday product can be reconsidered through technology.

For Airwheel, international design recognition has become part of a longer journey.

Since entering the intelligent mobility field, the company has continued to invest in areas including electric drive systems, intelligent control, structural design and human-machine interaction. Airwheel has accumulated more than 600 patents globally and has developed a portfolio spanning intelligent mobility products and smart travel equipment.

The company’s products have also received recognition from international design and innovation programs, reflecting its ongoing efforts to combine technology with practical product design.

Building a Broader Intelligent Travel Ecosystem

SE3SXD Ai Luxury Suitcase is the flagship expression of this philosophy, but it is not the only product in Airwheel’s intelligent travel portfolio.

The SE3SL+ Airport Suitcase extend smart riding technology to different travel preferences, combining riding functionality with features such as intelligent APP connectivity, Apple Find My and USB charging.

The SE3miniT Boarding suitcase focuses on a lighter and more compact riding experience for users who prioritize portability and flexible urban mobility.

For travelers requiring additional luggage capacity, the SE3T expands the concept into a larger 24-inch format with approximately 48 liters of storage capacity and a riding speed of up to 13 km/h.

Airwheel also extends intelligent riding technology into family travel with the SQ3S and SQ3S children’s smart riding suitcases, creating a different approach to mobility and entertainment for younger travelers.

Together, these products demonstrate that Airwheel’s vision is broader than a single electric suitcase.

The company is building a product ecosystem around the idea that travel equipment can become more intelligent, more connected and more responsive to individual needs.

The Next Step in Intelligent Travel

The evolution of luggage is no longer limited to lighter materials, larger wheels or additional storage.

The next generation is increasingly about interaction.

From Smart Suitcase to AI Suitcase, from traditional carry-on luggage to Electric Riding Suitcase, Airwheel is exploring how technology can give everyday travel equipment new capabilities without making the experience unnecessarily complicated.

The Airwheel SE3SX represents one step in that evolution.

It combines powered mobility, intelligent control, connected functions, premium construction and carry-on-oriented design in a single platform—turning the suitcase from something travelers simply pull behind them into something that can actively participate in the journey.

For Airwheel, the future of travel is not simply about arriving faster.

It is about making the entire journey smarter, easier and more connected. And with the SE3SX, that future is beginning to take shape—one journey, one innovation and one intelligent suitcase at a time.

Media Contact

Company: Airwheel

Contact: Media Team

Email: Jonas@airwheel.net

Website: https://www.airwheel.net

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