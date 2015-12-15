All Bettors Launches a Social Prediction and Gaming Platform Focused on Virtual Play

All Bettors has officially launched as a social, entertainment-first gaming platform that removes financial risk with a free-to-play platform. It offers casino-style games like Blackjack, Slots, and Mad Chicken, and social prediction markets in a real and fun competition.

Dallas, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – September 12, 2026) – All Bettors has announced the launch of its social gaming platform, introducing a community-focused experience where users can participate in prediction markets and casino-style games using Curv coins, the platform’s virtual in-game currency. The platform has been developed for players who enjoy forecasting outcomes and interactive games without participating in traditional real-money gambling. Instead of cash wagering, users earn or purchase Curv’s to access games, take part in prediction markets, and compete on community leaderboards.

All Bettors, the free to play social prediction and social casino, just launched

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Available through All Bettors website, the platform combines prediction-based experiences with social casino-style games, including Blackjack, Roulette, Plinko, High/Low, Coin Flip, Wheel of Fortune, SkyRush, Greek God Slot and Mad Chicken (a crash-style game).

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Alongside its gaming catalogue, All Bettors introduces prediction markets that allow users to forecast outcomes across sports, entertainment, culture and other real-world events. Users can also create their own prediction market event and invite other members of the community to participate.

All Bettors is designed around a virtual token system that allows users to participate in games, challenges, leaderboards and prediction markets without using traditional real-money betting mechanics.

The platform’s Curv’s system functions as the in-platform currency used for gameplay and participation. Users can receive Curv’s through platform activities, rewards, referrals, and other engagement features, according to the company.

All Bettors said the model is intended to create a competitive entertainment experience while removing the financial exposure typically associated with real-money betting platforms.

Curv’s serve as the platform’s virtual currency and are earned through gameplay, daily login rewards, successful predictions, referrals and other platform activities. Additional Curv’s can also be obtained through optional purchases for users wishing to continue playing after exhausting their balances.

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All Bettors Combines Industry Experience With Community Input

According to the company, community participation is a central part of the platform’s long-term development strategy. Players will regularly be invited to vote on new features, games and future product updates through in-platform polls.

“Many digital gaming experiences have become increasingly focused on transactions rather than participation,” said Sérgio Paulino, the founder of All Bettors. “The objective behind All Bettors was to create an environment where prediction, strategy and social interaction could exist without the financial pressure commonly associated with traditional gambling platforms.”

Growth in Social and Interactive Gaming

Social casino has become an established segment of the broader gaming market, supported by the continued adoption of free-to-play and digitally delivered gaming experiences. The global social casino market was valued at approximately $8.36 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $13.49 billion by 2031, representing an estimated compound annual growth rate of 8.32%, according to industry research “Social Casino Market Size & Share Analysis – Growth Trends And Forecast (2026 – 2031)” by Mordor Intelligence.

The expansion of social casino has coincided with the development of other interactive gaming formats, including experiences built around competition, shared activity and user participation. Prediction-based experiences have also gained greater visibility in the U.S., contributing to broader interest in interactive formats that allow users to participate around real-world events.

Within this broader market, social interaction has become an increasingly common feature of online gaming. Multiplayer functionality, competitive rankings, shared activity and digital communities allow users to interact with other players as part of the gaming experience.

All Bettors is entering this market with a platform that incorporates social interaction into its gaming environment. The platform includes features intended to allow users to compete, share predictions and interact with other users, with the company stating that user participation and feedback will also design the future of the company.

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An experience built for the future of social gaming.

All Bettors was founded by an entrepreneur with more than a decade of experience in the gambling industry, including leadership positions within the sector. That experience contributed to the development of the platform and its approach to online gaming.

According to the company, years spent working in the industry highlighted how similar many casino platforms had become, with comparable game mechanics and a strong emphasis on promotional offers, bonuses and customer acquisition.

All Bettors was subsequently developed with a focus on the overall user experience and interaction between users. The founder’s professional background in branding, design and marketing also influenced the platform’s development and its vision.

Community is another central element of the platform’s approach. All Bettors is designed to give users opportunities to interact, compete and contribute to the development of the platform, rather than treating them solely as individual customers.

The company describes this as a community-led approach, with the intention of developing the platform alongside its users and allowing their feedback and participation to influence how the product evolves.

Further information about the platform, its social prediction markets and the company casino-style game details can be found at All Bettors website.

About All Bettors

All Bettors is a social gaming platform that combines prediction markets, casino-style games and community competition using Curvs, its virtual in-platform currency. The platform enables users to participate in interactive experiences without real-money wagering while encouraging social engagement, strategy and user-driven platform development.

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