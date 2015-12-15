AnalytixInsight Inc. Announces Closing of the Sale of Its 49% Interest in MarketWall S.r.l. to Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 8, 2026) – AnalytixInsight Inc. (TSXV: ALY) (“AnalytixInsight” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completely the previously announced sale (See Press Release Dated April 21, 2026, and June 1, 2026) of its entire 49% interest in MarketWall S.r.l. (“MarketWall”) to Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (“Intesa Sanspaolo” or the “Bank”) for €3,920,000 in cash (the “Transaction”).

Vincent Kadar, Chairman of AnalytixInsight, commented:

“The closing of this Transaction is an important step for AnalytixInsight. It lets us move forward and gives the Board a clearer picture as we consider what comes next, whether that is a new business combination or returning value to shareholders. I want to thank our shareholders and the Italian regulatory authorities for their work in bringing this transaction to closing.”

Proceeds from the closing, after deducting closing costs, will be immediately prioritised towards settling the Company’s outstanding obligations and creditors. Once all liabilities are satisfied, the Board will assess options for the Company’s future, including potential business combinations or returning any remaining funds to shareholders. The Company will provide further updates as developments warrant.

The Transaction has received approval from the TSXV, shareholder approval, and the applicable Italian regulatory authorities.

Corporate Update

The Company also announces the resignation of Mr. Richard Greco from the Board of Directors. The Board is currently evaluating the resulting vacancy and will, in due course, begin the process of identifying and appointing a replacement.

About AnalytixInsight Inc.

AnalytixInsight Inc. is a financial technology company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “ALY”.

www.analytixinsight.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s next steps and future planning. These statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although the management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including factors beyond the Company’s control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

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