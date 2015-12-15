Arqit, Es’hailSat and AIEE Demonstrate Quantum-Safe Satellite Security

LONDON and DOHA, Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ, ARQQW), a global leader in quantum-safe encryption, Es’hailSat – the Qatar Satellite Company – a world-class satellite operator and service provider with coverage spanning the MENA region – and Advanced International Electronic Equipment Company (AIEE), a specialist systems integrator for secure communications infrastructure, today announced the successful demonstration of quantum-safe security across operational satellite communications infrastructure.

The collaboration demonstrates a practical way for satellite operators and critical infrastructure providers to strengthen communications resilience in the face of emerging quantum threats, without interrupting live operations.

As governments and infrastructure operators prepare for the cybersecurity implications of quantum computing, protecting long-life communications infrastructure is becoming increasingly important. This is particularly relevant in sectors where reliability and operational continuity are critical.

The collaboration integrated Arqit’s quantum-safe encryption technology within Es’hailSat’s live satellite environment at 25.5/26° East hotspot, using existing operational infrastructure of Es’hailSat’s Tier-4 certified Teleport facility in Doha. The demonstration showed how quantum-safe cryptographic protection can be introduced across existing satellite-connected networks with no adverse effect to existing systems, services or operational performance.

The project validates a practical and feasible route for introducing quantum-safe protection into existing satellite environments supporting government, enterprise, maritime, energy and critical infrastructure communications.

Es’hailSat provided the operational satellite environment using Es’hail-1 satellite for the demonstration, while AIEE led systems integration and interoperability testing across the ground and network infrastructure.

“Satellite infrastructure supports some of the world’s most operationally sensitive environments,” said Andy Leaver, CEO of Arqit. “What’s important about this project is that it proves a practical path to strengthening quantum-safe cryptographic resilience without requiring operators to rebuild existing infrastructure. That operational reality matters especially in critical infrastructure environments, where disruption simply isn’t an option.”

Mr. Ali Al Kuwari, President & CEO of Es’hailSat, said: “Es’hailSat’s satellite networks are critical to Qatar’s national infrastructure, economic development and secure digital transformation across the Middle East and North Africa region. This collaboration reflects our commitment to exploring technologies that can strengthen long-term communications resilience while maintaining operational continuity for customers and stakeholders operating critical services

Adam St Paul, Chief Technology Officer, AIEE, said: “This demonstration shows that organisations do not need to replace existing systems to achieve stronger security. By introducing quantum-safe protection into operational environments, satellite operators and critical infrastructure providers can ensure their communications remain resilient against the growing challenges posed by both state and non-state actors, while maintaining the continuity and reliability upon which their operations depend.”

The successful demonstration establishes a foundation for future quantum-safe satellite communications deployment, supporting secure enterprise connectivity, sovereign communications resilience, and the long-term protection of critical infrastructure.

About Es’hailSat

Es’hailSat – The Qatar Satellite Company, incorporated in 2010, provides satellite, broadcast, teleport, and managed services. Es’hailSat is a private joint stock company wholly owned by the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA). Strategically located in Doha, Qatar, our coverage extends across the Middle East and North Africa, delivering critical communication solutions to broadcasters, telecommunications providers, enterprises, and government entities. Our satellites, Es’hail-1 and Es’hail-2, are co-located at the 25.5°/26°E orbital position, recognized as the prime TV broadcasting hotspot for the MENA region. Complementing this orbital infrastructure is our 50,000 sqm Tier-4 certified teleport facility, enabling the delivery of reliable, secure, and high-performance connectivity services.

About AIEE

Advanced International Electronic Equipment Company (AIEE) is a leading systems integrator specialising in advanced communications, cybersecurity, and critical infrastructure solutions across government, defense, and enterprise sectors.

About Arqit

Arqit Quantum Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQQ, ARQQW) secures the world’s most critical data with quantum-safe encryption software. Simple, scalable, and compliant, its products integrate with existing infrastructure and require no rip and replace of hardware.

Arqit provides a complete “Detect, Protect, Comply” solution for governments and enterprises that detects and inventories cryptographic assets, protects data, ensures compliance, and safeguards transition to the post-quantum era.

Arqit’s primary product offerings are Encryption Intelligence and NetworkSecure™. Encryption Intelligence detects cryptographic exposure, identifies vulnerabilities, and maps dependencies. NetworkSecure™ protects data in transit with provably secure post-quantum cryptography and contributes to establishment of confidential compute environments for complete data sovereignty.

Arqit is an IDC Innovator for Post-Quantum Cryptography (2024) and a multi-award-winner in quantum-safe security. For more information, visit www.arqitgroup.com.

Media relations enquiries:

Arqit: Arqit@brands2life.com

Investor relations enquiries:

Arqit: investorrelations@arqit.uk

Es’hailSat: Noora Bohindi

Tel: +974 4499 3509

Email:nbohindi@eshailsat.qa AIEE: www.aiee.com

sales@aiee.com

Tel: +965 22281600

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Arqit’s expectations and beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond Arqit’s control. Forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for Arqit to predict these events or how they may affect it. Except as required by law, Arqit does not have any duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere after the date this communication is issued. In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this communication may not occur. Uncertainties and risk factors that could affect Arqit’s future performance and cause results to differ from the forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to: (i) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Arqit, (ii) the ability to maintain the listing of Arqit’s securities on a national securities exchange, (iii) changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which Arqit operates, variations in operating performance across competitors and changes in laws and regulations affecting Arqit’s business, (iv) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realise additional opportunities, (v) the potential inability of Arqit to successfully deliver its operational technology, (vi) the risk of interruption or failure of Arqit’s information technology and communications system, (vii) the enforceability of Arqit’s intellectual property, (viii) market and other conditions, and (ix) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Arqit’s annual report on Form 20-F (the “Form 20-F”), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on 9 December 2025 and in subsequent filings with the SEC. While the list of factors discussed above and in the Form 20-F and other SEC filings are considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realisation of forward-looking statements.