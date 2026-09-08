Black Duck Signal Debuts on the Claude Directory

Black Duck Signal now available to Claude users, bringing real-time vulnerability detection directly into AI-assisted development workflows

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Black Duck®, the leader in AI-powered application security, today announced that Black Duck Signal™ is now available as an MCP server in the Claude Directory, making its AI-powered security analysis accessible directly within Claude Desktop.

As AI coding assistants accelerate how quickly developers write and ship code, security teams face growing pressure to keep pace without slowing teams down. Signal addresses that gap by embedding vulnerability scanning at the point of code generation and review inside the same Claude Desktop environment developers already use to write, refactor, and reason about code.

Signal Code Analysis is an AI-powered security analysis engine that brings real-time, contextual vulnerability detection into modern development workflows. Delivered through the Black Duck Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration, Signal connects directly to Claude Desktop, allowing developers to scan git changes, individual files, or entire projects for security vulnerabilities without leaving their AI-assisted workflow.

Scanned source content is transmitted to Black Duck’s remote analysis endpoint for processing. Once a scan is complete, results are exposed as MCP resources, giving Claude the structured context it needs to reason about findings, explain risk, and help developers prioritize and remediate issues in natural language.

“Developers are moving faster than ever with Claude, but that speed can’t come at the expense of security,” said Dipto Chakravarty, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Black Duck. “Bringing Signal into the Claude Directory means Claude users get blended, AI-powered vulnerability detection built directly into the workflow they’re already in, so security keeps pace with how fast teams are building.”

Availability

Available today as an MCP server in the Claude Directory, the Black Duck Security Scanner helps customers bring Signal’s trusted application security insights directly into their AI-powered workflows.

Contact your Black Duck representative to get started.

About Black Duck

Black Duck® meets the board-level risks of modern software with True Scale Application Security, ensuring uncompromised trust in software for the regulated, AI-powered world. Only Black Duck solutions free organizations from tradeoffs between speed, accuracy, and compliance at scale while eliminating security, regulatory, and licensing risks. Whether in the cloud or on premises, Black Duck is the only choice for securing mission-critical software everywhere code happens. With Black Duck, security leaders can make smarter decisions and unleash business innovation with confidence. Learn more at www.blackduck.com.