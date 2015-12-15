Applications for Cohort 5 are open through October 1, $25,000 in support and services including a $10,000 grant, mentorship and industry connections to help media businesses grow.

New York, N.Y., (September 12, 2026) — BOMESI, which unites 400+ Black-owned and 2,500 diverse-owned media companies, has opened applications for the fifth cohort of the BOMESI Accelerator, a program built to help them grow revenue and build sustainable, high-growth diverse-owned media businesses. For the first time, Cohort 5 is open to creators as well as independent publishers.

Cohort 5 will select 11 companies: five publishers, five creators and one creator-in-residence. Each receives $25,000 in total support: a $10,000 grant and $15,000 in services, including travel, access to a financial advisor and marketing support. Participants also gain mentorship, working sessions with industry experts, masterclasses, and access to advertisers, investors, brand partners and the BOMESI network.

The Accelerator is BOMESI’s flagship program. Across its first four cohorts, 32 graduates have facilitated more than $2 million in direct ad revenue and received $675,000 in non-dilutive funding.

“Diverse-owned media companies have always shaped culture, and they deserve the infrastructure to grow,” said DéVon Christopher Johnson, Board Chair and CEO, BOMESI Foundation. “This cohort is about giving publishers and creators the tools and relationships to build something that lasts.”

To be eligible, applicants should be:

Producing original content through owned channels, with a direct audience relationship such as an email list or site traffic

A legally formed entity with fewer than 20 employees

Generating between $50K and $1M in annual revenue

Ready to scale and committed to the full program

Applications close October 1 at 11:59 p.m. EDT. Eligible publishers and creators nationwide can register at BOMESI Accelerator, and can join the BOMESI email list at bomesi.org for updates.

About BOMESI Foundation

Founded in 2020, BOMESI Foundation is an ecosystem that drives sustainable growth for independent, community-based, and diverse-owned media. Built on three pillars: Ecosystem, Education and Economic Empowerment. They prioritize their work in equity, innovation, and collaboration for a more representative and diverse media ecosystem by collaborating with brands and marketers to engage with underserved audiences. For more information, visit bomesi.org.