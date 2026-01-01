CENTRESTAGE ELITES presents KIT WAN STUDIOS, A star-studded fashion extravaganza features sci-fi aesthetics with over 30 new creations

HONG KONG, Sept 3, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government, CENTRESTAGE, Asia’s annual premier fashion event and a flagship programme of the third edition of Hong Kong Fashion Fest, takes place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) from 2 to 5 September 2026. As a dazzling focal point of the fair, the opening gala CENTRESTAGE ELITES took centre stage tonight in the Grand Hall at HKCEC. Seamlessly weaving artistic creation into fashion design, the show presented a runway pulsating with futuristic and sci-fi aesthetics, set against the Victoria Harbour backdrop.

KIT WAN STUDIOS, a multidisciplinary design studio spearheaded by Hong Kong-born visual artist Kit Wan, presents its solo fashion show in Hong Kong.

This year, the grand opening fashion show, CENTRESTAGE ELITES, put the spotlight on KIT WAN STUDIOS, a multidisciplinary design and visual arts studio led by Kit Wan, a Hong Kong-born creative director and visual artist. The studio’s collaborative roster of local artist is formidable, encompassing Miriam Yeung, Hins Cheung, MC Cheung, and Panther Chan. Designing “stage armour” for artists in Los Angeles at the Grammy Awards and Eurovision in the United Kingdom allow Hong Kong design to shine on a global stage. Over 30 brand-new looks made their debut on the CENTRESTAGE ELITES runway, with select pieces displayed at the fairground throughout the fair (Booth No.: 3D-D06).

Rosanna Law, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism of the HKSAR Government (sixth from left); Prof Frederick Ma, Chairman of the HKTDC (sixth from right); visual artist Kit Wan (fifth from left); Sophia Chong, Executive Director of the HKTDC (fourth from left); Katherine Fang, Chairman of the HKTDC Garment Advisory Committee (fifth from right); Dr Peter Lam, HKTDC Council Member (third from left); Shirley Chan, HKTDC Council Member (second from left); Sunny Tan, Legislative Council member (fourth from right); Drew Lai, Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries (third from right); Smilely Lam, Associate Executive Director of the HKTDC (second from right) alongside models, graced the CENTRESTAGE ELITES opening fashion show.

Rosanna Law, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism of the HKSAR Government, graced CENTRESTAGE ELITES as the Guest of Honour. A constellation of celebrities, artists, fashion heavyweights, and style enthusiasts also gathered to support the event. The After Party further elevated the night with live performances by renowned Hong Kong electronic musician hirsk and Belgian model and musician Kim Peers. Adding to the allure, a dedicated exhibition zone was set up at the venue, showcasing 7 iconic stage costumes previously designed by KIT WAN STUDIOS for artists like Hins Cheung and Miriam Yeung, highlighting the studio’s deep ties with Hong Kong’s music scene.

CENTRESTAGE opens its doors to both industry professionals and the public free of charge for four consecutive days. The fair features a kaleidoscope of over 40 captivating events, including more than 30 runway shows and parades. Local, Chinese Mainland and overseas visitors are warmly welcomed to experience the boundless charm of Asia’s fashion capital. On Friday (4 September), Kit Wan will personally attend the fair for a dialogue with Dan Hastings, Editor of The Business of Fashion to share his insights on creative inspiration and his journey in expanding the brand into overseas markets.

Tonight, the Organiser specially arranged to livestream this fashion extravaganza across multiple official pages and online platforms. To relive the spectacular ELITES performance, please visit the following links:

CENTRESTAGE Website: https://www.hktdc.com/event/centrestage/en/livestream

CENTRESTAGE Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/centrestage_hktdc

HKTDC Exhibition Channel Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1AAMjms6eB/?mibextid=wwXIfr

HKTDC YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/live/dsECvOgiYNE?si=0OLm1S_9hXhjLiYI

Photo download: https://bit.ly/4zS9rXg

KIT WAN STUDIOS, a multidisciplinary design studio spearheaded by Hong Kong-born visual artist Kit Wan, presents its solo fashion show in Hong Kong. Rosanna Law, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism of the HKSAR Government (sixth from left); Prof Frederick Ma, Chairman of the HKTDC (sixth from right); visual artist Kit Wan (fifth from left); Sophia Chong, Executive Director of the HKTDC (fourth from left); Katherine Fang, Chairman of the HKTDC Garment Advisory Committee (fifth from right); Dr Peter Lam, HKTDC Council Member (third from left); Shirley Chan, HKTDC Council Member (second from left); Sunny Tan, Legislative Council member (fourth from right); Drew Lai, Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries (third from right); Smilely Lam, Associate Executive Director of the HKTDC (second from right) alongside models, graced the CENTRESTAGE ELITES opening fashion show.

KIT WAN STUDIOS presents the ‘MUTANT // MYTHOLOGY’ Fashion Show

Christina Chung Kim Peers Anouck Lepère

Live performances at CENTRESTAGE ELITES After Party

hirsk

Celebrities at CENTRESTAGE ELITES

Photo download (updating in real time): https://bit.ly/4iFpUIf

Siu Yea Hedwig Tam Fish Liew

CENTRESTAGE: https://www.hktdc.com/event/centrestage/en

CENTRESTAGE buyer online registration: https://bit.ly/4xydTct

CENTRESTAGE Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/centrestage_hktdc/?hl=tc

Fashion Hong Kong: https://www.fashionhongkong.com/

Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers’ Contest (YDC): https://www.fashionally.com/en/

HKTDC’s Communications & Public Affairs Department:

Katy Wong Tel: (852) 2584 4524 Email: katy.ky.wong@hktdc.org Jane Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4137 Email: jane.mh.cheung@hktdc.org

HKTDC Newsroom: https://mediaroom.hktdc.com/en

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong’s trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on @hktdc and LinkedIn

About Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA)

The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) since 2009, was established in June 2024. CCIDA is a dedicated office under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative sectors with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate development of the arts, culture and creative sectors as industries. CCIDA’s strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and multi-disciplinary collaboration, promoting industrialisation of the arts, culture and creative sectors under the industry-oriented principle, and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community, thereby reinforcing Hong Kong as Asia’s creative capital and our positioning as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange.

About Hong Kong Fashion Fest

Announced by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Chief Executive in the 2023 Policy Address, “Hong Kong Fashion Fest” will be organised to develop Hong Kong into a fashion design hub in Asia. Through consolidating various fashion design events and introducing innovative elements and affiliate activities annually, the Hong Kong Fashion Fest promotes Hong Kong’s fashion and textile design brands and boosts Hong Kong’s position as a prime destination for hosting mega cultural and creative events. Under the theme “Rhythm of the Heart”, the third edition of Hong Kong Fashion Fest will be held from 1 to 14 September 2026 at various landmarks in Hong Kong. The event will bring together eight flagship programmes organised by six industry organisations and, for the first time, will be combined with CENTRESTAGE – the annual fashion extravaganza organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council – to generate stronger synergies. The event will attract fashion design industry players from all over the world to come to Hong Kong; foster collaboration, innovation and business opportunities; establish platform for local and international fashion designers and brands and connect with different sectors in the fashion design industry of Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland and overseas, thereby consolidating Hong Kong’s position as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange.

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