Chervon Names Jeffrey P. Campbell Senior Vice President of Industrial Commercial Sales

NAPERVILLE, IL, Sept 15, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – Jeffrey P. Campbell joins Chervon as Senior Vice President of Industrial Commercial Sales effective Monday, September 14, 2026, reporting to CEO Joe Galli.

Campbell joins Chervon with 25 years of exceptional executive leadership experience in the professional tool industry. He has built and led high-performance sales and channel marketing teams, developed strategic key account partnerships and has consistently driven strong growth across all professional and automotive channels of distribution. In his new role, Campbell will lead Chervon’s Industrial / Commercial Sales network serving the many professional and automotive tool channels.

“Jeff brings an impressive and unmatched combination of professional and automotive channel sales leadership, channel management, customer partnership skills and organizational development,” said Joe Galli, CEO of Chervon. “His exhaustive command of our channels, key accounts, and users, combined with his deep understanding of our aftersales service requirements and channel marketing expertise will be instrumental as we accelerate our company’s growth in the years ahead.”

Campbell started his career at Porter Cable Pro Power Tools in 1990 and rose through a series of increasingly responsible positions until being named Vice President of Sales. In 2003, Campbell was named Vice President of Sales for the Irwin/Lenox Professional Tool Group. Campbell then was a Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Werner Ladder before joining the Apex Tool Group as Executive Vice President of Professional Tool Sales.

“Chervon has built an exceptional foundation of brands, products, and core competencies, and I am extremely excited about the opportunity ahead,” said Campbell. “The company’s combination of advanced cordless technology and thriving product development system combined with a maniacal focus on customers all provide a massive opportunity for future growth.”

ABOUT CHERVON

Chervon North America is part of a global total solution provider specializing in R&D, manufacturing, testing, sales, and after-sales service of power tools and outdoor power equipment (OPE).

Guided by user-centric innovation, the Company operates an integrated business model supported by global sales and distribution networks. Chervon’s portfolio includes EGO, FLEX, SKIL, and DEVON, serving industrial, professional, and consumer markets globally.

Better Tools. Better World.

Chervon is committed to delivering superior products to users worldwide through continuous innovation and strives to become a global leader in power tools and OPE in the lithium-ion, intelligent, and digital era.

PR Contact:

Corporate Communications: CorpComm@na.chervongroup.com

SOURCE: Chervon

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