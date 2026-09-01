China Risun (01907.HK) Interim 2026 Profit Surges 376%, New Energy Business Footprint Further Expanded, Interim Dividend Significantly Increased to RMB1.44 Cents per Share

HONG KONG, Sep 1, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – China Risun Group Limited (“China Risun” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”; Stock Code: 1907.HK), a leading global integrated producer and supplier of coke, coking chemicals, refined chemicals and new energy (including hydrogen energy) products, as well as a relevant operation management services provider, recently announced its unaudited interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2026. During the reporting period, the Group recorded revenue of approximately RMB21,856 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 5.2%; profit for the period reached RMB244.4 million, a substantial surge of 376.0% year-on-year; basic earnings per share was RMB4.77 cents, a sharp increase of 736.8% year-on-year. The board of directors declared an interim dividend of RMB1.44 cents per share, a significant increase of 620% compared to RMB0.20 cents per share in the same period last year, with a dividend payout ratio of not less than 30% of the profit attributable to owners of the Company for the period.

Financial Performance: Overall Improvement in Profit Quality, with Gross Margin and Cash Flow Both Enhanced

In terms of profit quality, the Group’s gross profit margin increased from 8.1% in the same period last year to 10.6%, with gross profit reaching RMB2,311 million, up 37.7% year-on-year. Profit from operations was RMB1,057 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 34.0%. Net cash generated from operating activities amounted to RMB2,527 million, up 35.8% year-on-year, indicating continuous improvement in cash flow. EBITDA margin increased from 8.9% to 9.8%, and return on equity surged from 0.4% to 3.4%. All core financial indicators improved across the board, reflecting the Group’s significant enhancement in operational resilience and profit recovery capability amid industry cyclical fluctuations. In terms of cost control, the Group’s selling and distribution expenses as a percentage of revenue remained stable at around 3.5%, while administrative expenses decreased by 8.9% year-on-year to RMB511 million, demonstrating the effectiveness of the Group’s continuous efforts in cost reduction and efficiency enhancement.

All Business Segments Jointly Driven, Coke Overseas Dual Engines, Refined Chemicals Blossoming in Multiple Areas

Revenue from the coke and coking chemicals production business increased by 9.6% year-on-year to RMB6,966 million, mainly benefiting from the average selling price of coke rising by 11.3% year-on-year to RMB1,515 per ton. Leveraging its 31 years of accumulated coal blending technology advantages, the Group effectively maintained the coal-coke price spread at above RMB300 per ton, driving the segment’s gross profit margin to a healthy level of 13.7%. During the period, coking coal prices rose in nine rounds and fell in two rounds, with a cumulative increase of RMB385/ton. Relying on its core competitive advantages in “sales-transportation-production-supply-R&D” accumulated over 31 years, the coking coal segment’s operating revenue increased by 9.6% year-on-year, and gross profit increased by 10.5% year-on-year. Overseas business became an important growth engine. Risun Wei Shan (Indonesia) Limited recorded year-on-year increases in revenue, net profit attributable to the parent company owners, and sales volume of 976%, 1,854%, and 61%, respectively, benefiting from favorable factors such as global capacity growth from newly added and restarted blast furnaces, as well as India’s cancellation of quota policies. With both sales volume and price rising, profitability significantly improved.

Revenue from the refined chemicals production business increased by 4.2% year-on-year to RMB9,475 million, gross profit increased by 41.4% year-on-year to RMB926 million, and gross profit margin rose from 7.2% to 9.8%. The average selling price of caprolactam increased by 13.3% year-on-year to RMB9,701 per ton. The industry’s self-discipline in reducing production to maintain prices led to a recovery in both prices and profitability. The feedstock for methanol is coke oven gas, and its annual production capacity of 600,000 tons ranks first in the country. During the period, driven by reduced supply and increased demand, methanol prices rose, and the methanol-ammonia production line generated considerable profits. It is worth noting that the Group’s self-developed innovative process route for 50,000 tons/year of hexamethylenediamine officially commenced production during the period and achieved full production and sales, with its quality widely recognized by downstream customers. The amino alcohol new material not only achieved year-on-year growth in sales volume and customer numbers, but also expanded its export markets to South America and Southeast Asia, further broadening its downstream application markets. It now supplies to the battery, carbon capture, electronic cleaning, high-end pharmaceutical, and cosmetics fields, continuously expanding its industry influence.

Revenue from the operation management services business increased by 46.2% year-on-year to RMB1,863 million, mainly due to the addition of the Wulong Magnesium Industry management and operation project during the period. As of the end of the reporting period, the Group provided operation management services to three coke producers and four refined chemicals producers, continuously consolidating its industry influence. The gross profit margin of the operation management business increased from 4.8% in the same period last year to 8.1%, mainly benefiting from the widened price spread of the Kangnaier aniline production line. Revenue from the trading business decreased by 20.2% year-on-year to RMB2,977 million, but gross profit increased by 116.8% year-on-year to RMB193 million, and gross profit margin rose from 2.4% to 6.5%, reflecting the remarkable results of the Group’s strategy of proactively optimizing the trading business structure and reducing low-margin items, achieving the business goal of “reducing volume while increasing profit”.

Energy New Business via Binhai Energy Acquisition,Anode Materials Grow 63.9%, Becoming the Biggest Highlight

During the period, the Group completed the acquisition of a 14.5% equity interest in Tianjin Binhai Energy & Development Co., Ltd. (“Binhai Energy”), strategically entering the new energy battery materials industry. Through an acting-in-concert arrangement, China Risun in aggregate controls approximately 23.82% of the voting rights of Binhai Energy, and consolidates its financial statements. Binhai Energy added production lines for green electricity, artificial graphite anodes, and anode materials, expanding the product value chain to six major categories and 63 products, including 58 chemical production lines, 14 coking production lines, 6 graphitization production lines, and 5 high-purity hydrogen production lines. The first phase of the nation’s only 580MW power generation, grid, load, and storage project, with a capacity of 150MW, officially commenced grid-connection trial operation, further reducing costs and increasing efficiency, and enhancing the profitability of the new energy business segment.Relying on its Ulanqab industrial base, Binhai Energy has now built an artificial graphite anode production capacity exceeding 100,000 tons. The performance of the new energy products production business became the biggest highlight of the first half of 2026. Revenue from this segment increased by 122.9% year-on-year to RMB523million, and achieved a significant turnaround from a loss of RMB12.95 million in the same period last year to a profit of RMB58.26 million, with the gross profit margin turning from negative to positive at 11.1%. The production/processing volume of lithium battery anode materials was 42,000 tons, a year-on-year increase of 63.9%. Graphitization and anode material products not only achieved year-on-year growth in production capacity and sales volume, but revenue also increased by 78% year-on-year.

Meanwhile, the 200,000-tonne integrated project is expected to be fully completed and operational by the end of 2026, with full-year shipments projected to reach 130,000 tonnes. Concurrently, the supporting 580,000 kW (580 MW) “source-grid-load-storage” green power project is set to commence operation in phases within the year. With green power coverage exceeding 50%, this rare industry model not only significantly reduces production costs but also meets the carbon accounting requirements for exports. Additionally, the company is expanding into new anode materials, such as silicon-carbon and porous carbon, to perfect its full-category lithium battery materials portfolio.

Active Capital Operations, Ample Liquidity, Significant Increase in Shareholder Returns

In terms of capital operations, the Group completed the acquisition of Binhai Energy in April 2026, with a total consideration of RMB571.2 million;. This transaction constitutes an optimization of the equity structure within the same actual controller system, with the actual controller remaining unchanged. The parties have signed a concerted action agreement to exercise voting rights in a unified manner. Upon completion of the acquisition, the Group’s synergistic strategy of ‘overall development via the Hong Kong-listed platform and focus on new energy via the A-share platform’ with its dual listing platforms has been officially implemented. This marks a key milestone in the Group’s industrial layout of three growth poles: coke, chemicals, and new energy.

Meanwhile, in June, the Group introduced a strategic investor, Zhangzhou Gulei Port Economic Development Zone Guozhi Qixu Equity Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership), which injected RMB495 million into Hebei Risun Energy Co., Ltd. During the period, the Group repurchased 22,646,000 shares, involving a total consideration of approximately RMB41.94 million, and granted share awards for the second time to 600 eligible participants. As of the end of the period, the Group held 198,217,000 treasury shares. In terms of liquidity, as of June 30, 2026, the Group held cash and cash equivalents of RMB4,455 million, a significant increase from RMB1,589 million at the beginning of the year. Unutilized banking facilities amounted to RMB9,852 million, of which RMB7,626 million were unconditional credit, indicating ample liquidity reserves. The capital gearing ratio was 2.6 times, and the debt-to-asset ratio was 78.5%, with the overall financial structure being sound and controllable. In terms of shareholder returns, the board of directors declared an interim dividend of RMB1.44 cents per share, a substantial increase of 620% compared to RMB0.20 cents per share in the same period last year. The total dividend amount is approximately RMB61.23 million, with a dividend payout ratio of not less than 30% of the profit attributable to owners of the Company for the period, fully demonstrating the Group’s determination to share development achievements with shareholders.

Outlook for the Second Half: Accelerating the Advancement of Silicon-Carbon Anode, Porous Carbon Materials, and Energy Storage Projects

Looking forward to the second half of 2026 and the seventh “Five-Year Plan” period, the Group stated that it will continue to advance the construction of the 2,000-ton/year silicon-carbon material production line, 1,000-ton/year porous carbon material production line, 20-ton/year integrated anode material production line, and the supporting second phase 430MW power generation, grid load, and energy storage project, further improving the product variety in the new energy battery materials field and strengthening the cost and supply chain advantages of “green electricity + materials”. The new production capacity will provide strong support for the rapid ramp-up of the Group’s third growth curve. Relying on the strategic framework of the seventh “Five-Year Plan”, the Group will continuously increase its market share in the fields of coke, refined chemicals, and new energy products through various means such as operation management arrangements, mergers and acquisitions, and establishing joint ventures with regional leading enterprises, promote the green transformation and high-end upgrading of the industry, and strive to achieve a higher level of sustainable development and shareholder value creation.

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