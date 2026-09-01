Cornerstone Robotics Announces Strategic Partnership with Medtronic to Expand Global Access to Robotic-assisted Surgery

HONG KONG, Sep 1, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – Cornerstone Robotics, an innovative surgical robotics company founded and headquartered in Hong Kong, today announced a strategic partnership with Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology. As part of the partnership, Medtronic will make an approximately US$700 million strategic investment in Cornerstone Robotics and have rights to distribute Cornerstone Robotics’ SentireTM surgical system in select markets outside the U.S. where the system is market approved.

A Shared Vision: Bridging the Global Access Gap in Minimally Invasive Care

With robotic-assisted surgery adoption still in single digits globally, the opportunity to make advanced surgical care accessible to more patients, physicians, and health systems around the world is significant.

Addressing this market requires both continuous technical innovation and strong market scaling capabilities. By aligning Cornerstone Robotics’ technology with Medtronic’s comprehensive global presence, the two companies aim to make high-quality robotic-assisted surgery accessible to more patients worldwide.

A Strategic Alignment: Scaling Technology Solutions to Reach More Patients

Cornerstone Robotics has established a strong strategic foundation through its full-stack in-house R&D and vertically integrated paradigm. By independently developing its core hardware, control software, advanced algorithms, and proprietary imaging and energy platforms, Cornerstone Robotics maintains substantial control over product integration, quality, and supply chain resilience. This underpins the exceptional stability and high-fidelity performance of the Sentire surgical system in demanding clinical environments.

In 2024, Cornerstone Robotics’ Sentire surgical system received National Medical Products Administration approval in China. In May 2026, Sentire surgical system received CE Mark in the European Union and approval from Singapore Health Sciences Authority, both covering minimally invasive general, gynecologic, thoracic, and urologic surgical procedures.

“This partnership marks an important step in advancing access to robotic-assisted surgery around the world,” said Professor Kwok Wai Samuel AU, Founder and CEO of Cornerstone Robotics. “There remains a significant gap between the growing demand for minimally invasive surgery and the availability of robotic-assisted surgical technologies. At Cornerstone Robotics, we have built a strong foundation through full-stack in-house R&D and vertical integration, enabling us to continuously advance the core technologies of surgical robotics. Our partnership with Medtronic positions us to further accelerate and scale our work to bring the benefits of robotic-assisted surgery to more surgeons and patients around the world.”

“This investment and distribution agreement strengthens Medtronic’s ability to further expand access to minimally invasive surgery to more patients around the world. We’re excited to bring more choice in robotics, and Sentire is a strong complement to our Hugo platform,” said Matt Anderson, Senior Vice President and President, Surgical at Medtronic.

The partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies to collaboratively advance their shared mission of making robotic-assisted surgery more accessible worldwide.

Advisors

Kirkland & Ellis and Global Law Office are acting as legal counsel to Cornerstone Robotics. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Medtronic, and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP is serving as lead legal counsel.

About Cornerstone Robotics

Founded and headquartered in Hong Kong, Cornerstone Robotics is an innovative surgical robotics company driven by the vision of leading medical innovations for a healthier world. We advance surgical care with cutting-edge robotic systems that make high-quality healthcare more accessible and efficient globally. With three global R&D hubs and six business centres worldwide, Cornerstone Robotics has established a 30,000-square-meter manufacturing facility in China. Developed entirely in-house, our SentireTM surgical system has completed multi-specialty clinical trials and received market approval across China, the European Union and Singapore, advancing high-quality surgical care worldwide.

To find out more information, please visit https://en.csrbtx.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Medtronic

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic, visit www.Medtronic.com and follow on LinkedIn.

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