COSCO SHIPPING Ports Showcases at Hong Kong Green Week and ReThink HK, Sharing Practices in Low-Carbon Development and Nature-Based Governance

HONG KONG, Sept 14, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – From 10 to 11 September 2026, COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited (“COSCO SHIPPING Ports” or “CSP” or the “Company”, SEHK: 1199), the world’s leading ports logistics service provider, today announced took part in Hong Kong Green Week and the 7th edition of ReThink HK. The Company shared its practices and insights on low-carbon initiatives, smart port development and ecological conservation, centering on biodiversity governance and the green low-carbon transition of the shipping industry. Its continuous efforts in ESG have been recognised by the capital market, reflected in an upgrade of its Hang Seng Sustainability Rating to AA- for 2026.

Hong Kong Green Week Seminar: Exploring Nature-related Disclosure and Biodiversity Risks

On 10 September 2026, the seminar Nature-related Disclosure and Biodiversity Risk Assessment was held during Hong Kong Green Week. The event brought together investors, corporate representatives, policymakers and representatives from international organisations across China and globally for in-depth discussions on nature-related disclosure and biodiversity-risk topics. As a strategic partner, COSCO SHIPPING Ports was invited to present its nature-related assessment practices aligned with the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) framework and engage in exchanges with panellists on investor-engagement matters.

Seminar on “Nature-related Disclosure and Biodiversity Risk Assessment” at Hong Kong Green Week

Group Photo from the Seminar on “Nature-related Disclosure and Biodiversity Risk Assessment” at Hong Kong Green Week

In her opening address, Ms. Venus Zhao, General Manager of Public Relations Department at COSCO SHIPPING Ports, introduced the Company’s sustainability framework GRAND (Governance, Resilience, Agility, Nature, Dynamic), where “Nature-minded Stewardship” stands as one of the core pillars. She outlined three key practical measures. First, the mitigation hierarchy of Avoidance, Mitigation, Compensation, Protection, is strictly applied to all new-build, reconstruction and expansion projects, accompanied by baseline biodiversity surveys and assessments. Second, TNFD-consistent nature-related assessments were launched in 2025 to systematically identify impacts, dependencies, risks and opportunities stemming from the Company’s operations and upstream-downstream value chains. Third, commitments are translated into tangible action through partnerships such as coral- and seagrass-habitat restoration with WWF-Hong Kong, as well as environmental-education programmes co-organised with Ocean Park Conservation Foundation Hong Kong.

Ms. Venus Zhao, General Manager of Public Relations Department, COSCO SHIPPING Ports, Delivering a Speech

The opening panel session “Nature-related Disclosure and Shareholder Engagement” featured representatives from CDP, Vontobel Asset Management, BlackRock, Fidelity International, HSBC Asset Management, and COSCO SHIPPING Ports in an open discussion. Ms. Venus Zhao shared that COSCO SHIPPING Ports has deployed the TNFD-recommended LEAP methodology to conduct nature-sensitivity assessments across its major global controlled assets. Results indicate that the vast majority of operating sites are not located in highly biodiversity-sensitive areas. The Company has also evaluated nature-related impacts, dependencies, risks and opportunities across its operations and value chains. For investor outreach, ongoing dialogue is maintained via annual roadshows and results briefings, complemented by one-on-one meetings with institutional investors to dive into technical details of methodologies and datasets for nature-risk and opportunity assessments. Several ESG-focused and sustainability-oriented institutional investors have invested in COSCO SHIPPING Ports. The TNFD-aligned work demonstrates the Company’s commitment to embedding nature considerations into decision-making and long-term value creation, strengthening operational resilience, managing risks and delivering lasting value.

ReThink HK Panel Discussion: Jointly Advancing Green Shipping Transition

On 11 September 2026, at the 7th ReThink-HK conference, representatives from COSCO SHIPPING Ports, Towngas Hong Kong, Caravel Group and SeaKapital joined the panel discussion titled Scaling Low- and Zero-Carbon Vessels and Green Fuels: Advancing a Net-Zero Fleet in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area.

ReThink HK 2026 panel discussion “Scaling Low- and Zero-Carbon Vessels and Green Fuels: Advancing a Net-Zero Fleet in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area”

Ms. Fan Li, Sustainability Manager of COSCO SHIPPING Ports, presented the Company’s ESG progress. Leveraging digital and smart technologies, the Company is driving electrification of terminal equipment and deploying renewable energy to cut operational energy consumption alongside Scope-1 and Scope-2 carbon emissions. It has also rolled out comprehensive Scope-3 carbon inventory work and developed diversified decarbonisation solutions for customers. All domestically-controlled terminals can provide shore-power supply; some of the domestic and oversea terminals are equipped for LNG tank-swap refueling services and biofuel bunking capability to support clients in carbon reduction. She referenced Hong Kong’s first green-methanol bunkering operation with simultaneous cargo handling completed in March this year for a methanol-dual-fuel container ship at COSCO-HIT Terminal. The milestone marks a key step for Hong Kong Port toward becoming a green-marine-fuel bunkering hub.

Ms. Fan further noted that multiple central-government authorities have issued policy documents setting three strategic directions: accelerated diversified green-low-carbon transition in shipping fuels; improved technical-standard frameworks for green-smart vessels; and enhanced global competitiveness of China’s shipping industry across the full value chain. Against global shifts in shipping-energy systems, China is advancing a systemic shift from “following” to “leading” in the shipping sector.

ReThink HK is Hong Kong’s flagship sustainable-business forum and solutions expo. It brings together enterprises, investment institutions, innovators, government bodies and non-governmental organisations to support stakeholders in delivering net-zero and ESG strategies and advance Hong Kong’s sustainable-transition journey.

Hang Seng Sustainability Rating Upgraded to AA-; Named among HKQAA’s Top-220 Rated Stocks

Recently, Hang Seng Indexes Company published its 2026 sustainability ratings for listed companies in Hong Kong and Chinese Mainland. COSCO SHIPPING Ports was recognised among the top-220 assessed stocks. Its rating was improved from A+ to AA-, and it remains a constituent of the Hang Seng Sustainability Corporate Benchmark Index. The upgrade signals capital-market recognition of the Company’s continuous ESG-management improvements, progress on green-low-carbon and smart-port construction, and enhanced sustainability-disclosure quality. The Company will keep embedding ESG principles into business operations to foster high-quality and sustainable development.

Since 2014, Hang Seng Indexes Company has commissioned Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency (HKQAA), an independent professional assessor, to conduct annual reviews of listed companies’ sustainability performance. The rating serves as a robust measure of corporate ESG performance and a primary screening criterion for Hang Seng sustainability indices, delivering vital reference material for sustainable-investment decision-making by investors.

Looking Ahead: Deepening ESG Governance to Drive Green Transition of the Shipping Value Chain

Going forward, COSCO SHIPPING Ports will seize opportunities for green transformation and further strengthen sustainability management. Drawing on TNFD recommendations, it will steadily implement nature-related assessments, risk management and information disclosure. The Company will refine its energy and carbon emission management system, scale up smart green-port technologies and develop customised low-carbon service offerings for clients. Working hand-in-hand with industry partners, it will facilitate the green transition across the shipping value chain. Through more robust and resilient ESG governance, COSCO SHIPPING Ports will underpin its high-quality and sustainable corporate development.

About COSCO SHIPPING Ports (https://ports.coscoshipping.com)

COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited (Stock Code: 1199) is a leading ports logistics service provider in the world and its terminals portfolio covers the five main port regions and the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River in China, Europe, the Mediterranean, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, South America and Africa, etc. As at 30 June 2026, COSCO SHIPPING Ports operated and managed 394 berths at 40 ports globally, of which 245 were for containers.

Building on the brand philosophy of “The Ports for ALL”, COSCO SHIPPING Ports has established its corporate mission of “Connecting Different Worlds” and is committed to maintaining a customer-centric approach to continuously improve the service and capacity of its global network and enhance the strategic positioning of key node ports and optimise logistics resource distribution. Leveraging ports as a conduit to connect global shipping services and serve global trade, the Company is dedicated to establishing a platform for mutual benefits and shared successes for all stakeholders involved with a vision of becoming “the leading global port logistics service provider with a customer-oriented focus”.

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