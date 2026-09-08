Crealights Officially Included in Stock Connect, A New Capital Market Milestone for the AI Silicon Photonics Interconnect Pioneer

HONG KONG, Sept 7, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – Crealights Technology Co., Ltd. (“Crealights” or the “Company”, Stock Code: 1191.HK) has been officially included as a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Composite Index, becoming eligible for the Stock Connect trading scheme starting today. Mainland investors can now trade the Company’s shares directly through the Stock Connect channels, which is expected to further broaden the Company’s investor base and enhance its share trading liquidity.

This inclusion follows the Hang Seng Index Company’s quarterly review results for the period ended June 30, 2026, announced on August 21, 2026. The inclusion deepens the Company’s connection with the onshore capital market, which is expected to attract greater long-term capital interest and provide more diversified capital market support for the Company’s long-term value growth.

Continuous Financial Deliverables and Accelerated Product Structure Upgrades

The Company released its post-listing interim results on August 28. During the reporting period, total revenue reached RMB798.5 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 14.4% and a half-on-half growth of 52.7%. The revenue contribution from silicon photonics products surged significantly from 15.3% in the same period last year to 39.0%, as the Company’s business structure continues to upgrade toward higher-speed and higher-value-added solutions.

With 800G silicon photonics modules entering the volume shipment stage—supporting maximum transmission distances of up to approximately two kilometers—the Company’s large-scale commercial application capabilities in silicon photonics technology have been further validated. During the reporting period, R&D expenses increased by 58.5% year-on-year to RMB67.8 million, raising its proportion of total revenue to 8.5%. These investments were primarily channeled into continuous R&D for high-speed optical interconnects and next-generation silicon photonics products, securing technical reserves for subsequent product iteration and commercialization.

Multi-Dimensional Growth Drivers to Capture Long-Cycle AI Infrastructure Dividends

The accelerated construction of AI data centers has driven a sustained surge in demand for high-speed optical interconnects. The global market for AI optical modules is projected to maintain a compound annual growth rate of approximately 30% over the next five years, unlocking long-term growth opportunities for the silicon photonics and high-speed optical interconnect industries. Leveraging its end-to-end technological capabilities spanning silicon photonics chip design to optical module manufacturing, and bolstered by the secured supply of 10 million DSP chips, the Company has successfully consolidated its supply chain advantages.

On the product front, the Company’s 800G silicon photonics optical modules have achieved volume shipments, and 1.6T products are scheduled to enter large-scale mass production in the second half of 2026. Meanwhile, the Company is actively deploying next-generation high-speed interconnection solutions such as PCIe 6.0/7.0 silicon photonics AOCs and 3.2T/6.4T NPO/CPO products. On the capacity and manufacturing front, it continues to advance expansion and AI-powered smart manufacturing to further improve mass production efficiency and yield rates. On the client side, it is deepening domestic JDM cooperation while continuously breaking through major North American core customers.

Looking back at the first half of 2026, multiple key milestones were densely delivered, and long-term momentum is set to be continuously released. Entering the second half of the year, the Company will persistently enhance its competitiveness across capacity, manufacturing processes, products, and clients, capturing the long-term growth opportunities of the high-speed optical interconnect industry. This inclusion in Stock Connect marks a new milestone for the Company to connect with a broader capital market and march toward long-term value growth.

About Crealights Technology Co., Ltd. (1191.HK)

Crealights Technology Co., Ltd. is a joint-stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China with limited liability, whose shares are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (Stock Code: 1191.HK). Rooted in the forefront of optical communications, the Company focuses on the R&D, manufacturing, and sales of high-speed optical interconnection products, dedicated to providing high-performance and highly reliable optical communication solutions for global data centers, cloud computing, and telecommunication network customers. Led by its founder and CEO, Dr. Chaoyang Hu, the Company has established a solid market position and an exceptional industry reputation in the high-speed optical transmission field, underpinned by outstanding R&D innovation capabilities, rigorous quality management, and a comprehensive supply chain layout.

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