DDNYC 2026 Draws Record Attendance as Thousands Pack New York for Doginal Dogs’ Flagship Event

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – September 2, 2026) – DDNYC 2026, the flagship community event hosted by Doginal Dogs, drew record attendance over its three days in New York from September 2 to 4, 2026, according to figures reported by the organizers. Thousands of attendees turned out across the multi-day program, with lines stretching around the venue and a level of turnout the organizers described as the largest in the community’s history.

The milestone marks a notable moment for Doginal Dogs, a community-driven collection of 10,000 hand-curated pixel-art dogs inscribed on the Dogecoin blockchain that launched as a free mint in January 2024. What began as a grassroots community has grown into the organizer of a multi-day event drawing thousands of attendees to New York.

Held across venues at Dream Downtown in Chelsea, DDNYC 2026 sold out within hours of tickets being released. Over the three days, the surrounding area saw a steady stream of attendees, with lines forming around the venue ahead of key sessions and a visible presence across the neighborhood that added to the event’s energy. The program ran from September 2 to 4 and featured community sessions, panels, social events, and the official debut of the brand’s trading card game.

“We’ve worked on this event for a long time and we’re very happy to see everyone enjoy and appreciate all our team’s efforts,” said Christan Barker, Founder and CEO of Doginal Dogs.

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Strong Turnout and an Enthusiastic Response

Beyond attendance, the event generated a wave of activity online. Throughout the three days, attendees shared photos, videos, and reactions across social media, with many describing DDNYC 2026 as among the best community events they have attended. Posts highlighted the atmosphere, the sessions, and the sense of community that the organizers say has defined the brand since its launch.

Merchandise was a standout, with the organizers reporting record sales of event merchandise as attendees lined up for limited items. The official debut of the brand’s trading card game also drew large crowds, with attendees gathering to see the game in person for the first time.

The response extended beyond the venue itself. Attendees and community members posted consistently positive reviews across social platforms during and after the event, and the volume of activity kept Doginal Dogs a talking point across the community throughout the weekend.

Continued Growth

The record turnout continues a period of sustained growth for Doginal Dogs, which has hosted more than 20 self-funded events worldwide since its launch. The community maintains a daily broadcast schedule and operates its own marketplace built on the Dogecoin blockchain.

DDNYC 2026 attendance and merchandise figures were compiled by the event’s organizers. Full details about the event and the Doginal Dogs community are available at doginaldogs.com.

About Doginal Dogs

Doginal Dogs is a community-driven collection of 10,000 hand-curated pixel-art dogs inscribed on the Dogecoin blockchain, launched as a free mint in January 2024. The community hosts daily broadcasts, operates its own marketplace, and has held more than 20 self-funded events worldwide. More information is available at doginaldogs.com.

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