DesignRush Podcast Features Ark Entertainment Media Founder on 50%+ Revenue Program

DesignRush has released a new podcast episode featuring Ark Entertainment Media Founder Lisa Robbin Young, who shared how a customer need led to a program that generated more than 50% of the company’s revenue.

Miami, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – September 3, 2026) – DesignRush has released a new episode of the DesignRush Podcast featuring Lisa Robbin Young, Founder and Keynote Speaker at Ark Entertainment Media.

Lisa Robbin Young, Founder of Ark Entertainment Media, joins the DesignRush Podcast.

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Young shared how conversations with other entrepreneurs uncovered a repeated customer need that led to the creation of Ark’s Incubator. This program generated more than 50% of the company’s revenue in one year.

“You can only grow so much, so far, so fast when it’s just you,” Young told DesignRush Podcast host Kia Johnson.

In the episode, Young explained how Ark identified a customer problem and turned it into a paid program while continuing to focus on customer retention, delegation, and high-stakes decisions as the company grew.

The conversation covers:

Customer conversations that led to the creation of the Incubator

The program’s growth to more than 50% of Ark’s revenue in one year

What kept roughly 80% of members from leaving

Young’s approach to delegation and setting clear decision boundaries

The “first domino” approach to making high-stakes decisions

Watch the full episode on YouTube or listen on Spotify.

Want to be a guest on the DesignRush Podcast? Email spotlight@designrush.com to be featured.

About Lisa Robbin Young:

Lisa Robbin Young is the Founder and Keynote Speaker at Ark Entertainment Media, which she started in 1993. Her work has included consulting, education, publishing, media, memberships, and speaking. She currently focuses on high-stakes business decisions and company resilience.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.

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