Doodle N Dash Adds No-Code and Low-Code App Development to Speed Up Builds

Front-end builds that once took six to eight weeks are now finishing in a matter of weeks, with one recent marketplace app launching in roughly half the usual timeframe.

Chicago, Illinois–(Newsfile Corp. – September 3, 2026) – Digital agency Doodle N Dash has expanded its mobile app practice into no-code and low-code development, using AI-assisted coding tools to compress build timelines for apps with simpler use cases.

The approach, often called vibe coding, uses AI tools to generate working code from plain-language descriptions of what an app should do. The agency uses Cursor, Claude Code, and GPT Codex as part of that workflow.

From sketch to working app, AI makes it happen up to 50% faster than traditional development.

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Vibe coding works best on productivity apps and lighter-scope consumer apps. It is not intended to replace full custom development for larger or more complex builds.

“Front end development used to take four to eight weeks for our clients to get to see something tangible and low-fidelity functional app. That happens in a day today,” said Doodle N Dash Founder Ahmad Sohail.

“Dev still takes time as a human engineer still needs to ensure the logic and code works well and comply with App Store and Google Play guidelines, but the timeframe of this entire process has been cut in half if not more.”

The agency has already applied the approach on a completed project, a two-sided local services marketplace connecting customers with neighborhood providers for on-demand home and community services. The build spanned three user experiences and more than 40 screens, with at least 10 core workflows and five or more third-party integrations. It launched in about two months end to end, roughly half the usual timeframe for a project of that scope.

To learn more about Doodle N Dash and its services, please visit https://doodlendash.com.

About Doodle N Dash

Doodle N Dash operates out of Chicago, building websites, mobile apps, and brand identity work for clients. A discovery call comes first, before any design work starts, so the agency understands what a client actually needs. From there, the work moves into strategy, then design, with revisions built into the process along the way.

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