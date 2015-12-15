Enablence Technologies Inc. Closes C$25 Million Strategic Investment

Ottawa, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 18, 2026) – Enablence Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ENA) (“Enablence” or the “Company“), a leading provider of planar lightwave circuit (PLC) optical chips for datacom, telecom, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced vision applications, is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated September 15, 2026, it has closed its private placement with Collingwood Investments Incorporated (the “Investor“) of 3,226,000 common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares“) at a price of C$7.75 per Common Share for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately C$25 million (the “Offering“).

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for planned capital expenditures to expand capacity at its fab facilities in Silicon Valley and Vietnam, working capital to support growing sales volumes, and general corporate purposes.

Concurrent with the closing of the Offering, the Company entered into an investor rights agreement with the Investor (the “Investor Rights Agreement“) which provides, among other things, pro rata pre-emptive rights on all future issuances of equity securities by the Company and certain top-up rights in favour of the Investor. A copy of the Investor Rights Agreement will be available in due course on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company’s issuer profile.

The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the closing date in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Offering remains subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Paradigm Capital Inc. acted as exclusive financial advisor to the Company in connection with the Offering and is entitled to an advisory cash fee equal to 5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering. Bennett Jones LLP acted as legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Offering.

About Enablence Technologies Inc.

Enablence is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ENA) that designs, markets and sells optical chips and sub systems, primarily in the form of planar lightwave circuits (PLC), on silicon-based chips for datacom, telecom, automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Enablence products serve a global customer base, primarily focused today on data center and other rapidly growing end markets. Enablence also works with customers that have emerging market uses for its technology, including medical devices, automotive LiDAR, and virtual and augmented reality headsets. In select strategic circumstances, the Company also uses its proprietary, non-captive fabrication plant in Fremont, California to manufacture chips designed by third party customers. For more information, visit: www.enablence.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company based on current expectations and assumptions of management, which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties associated with our business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require the Company to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the use of proceeds of the Offering, the ability to obtain the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange in respect of the Offering, and risks relating to the Company’s operations, business and economic conditions generally. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable based on the information available as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance as to future results, levels of activity or achievement or that such expectations or assumptions will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. As such, the Company cautions readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein as many factors could cause actual results, future events or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Additional information on these and other risk factors that could affect the Company’s operations are outlined in the Company’s continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Enablence’s issuer profile. Enablence does not intend and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission, or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315083