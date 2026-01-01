Formerra Receives 2026 Eaton Supplier Excellence Award

ROMEOVILLE, IL, Sept 4, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – Formerra, a leader in performance materials distribution, was recognized for its partnership at Eaton’s 2026 Global Supplier Conference & Excellence Awards, held Thursday, August 27 in Beachwood, Ohio. Formerra was one of only 30 suppliers recognized with Eaton’s Supplier Excellence Award from among the company’s global network of more than 30,000 supplier partners.

Eaton grants the Supplier Excellence Award to suppliers that exceed expectations through exceptional performance, innovation, and contributions to growth. Formerra serves as Eaton’s preferred plastics distribution partner, a role built through disciplined execution and engagement across Eaton’s corporate organization and manufacturing sites.

While the partnership began over 15 years ago in North America, it now extends into Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, where Formerra recently established dedicated logistics and warehousing capabilities in Dubai to support Eaton’s expansion in the region.

Formerra has broadened its support, extending beyond polymer distribution in response to Eaton’s dynamic requirements. The scope now covers thermoset materials, finished goods distribution, supply chain optimization, global logistics, and technical application support.

“Eaton holds its supply base to a high standard, and this recognition reflects work our teams do every day across three continents,” said Tom Kelly, Chief Executive Officer, Formerra. “Our people earned it by understanding how Eaton operates, anticipating needs, and solving problems before they reach a production line.

The relationship between Formerra and Eaton offers strengthened supply resiliency, reduced supply chain risk, vendor consolidation, and improved operational efficiency as Eaton continues to pursue global growth.

Caption: (L to R) Mike Hibbs, Global Category Manager, Eaton; Susan Logue, Sr. Key Accounts Manager, Formerra; Tom Kelly, CEO, Formerra

Key Details:

Formerra received the Supplier Excellence Award at Eaton’s annual supplier conference.

Formerra was one of 30 suppliers recognized from a global network of more than 30,000.

Formerra serves as Eaton’s preferred plastics distribution partner across North America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Formerra has established warehousing capabilities in Dubai to support Eaton’s regional operations.

Support extends beyond plastics distribution into thermoset materials, finished goods distribution, supply chain optimization, and global logistics.

About Formerra

Formerra is a preeminent distributor of engineered materials, connecting the world’s leading polymer producers with thousands of OEMs and brand owners across healthcare, consumer, industrial, and mobility markets. Powered by technical and commercial expertise, it brings a distinctive combination of portfolio depth, supply chain strength, industry knowledge, service, leading e-commerce capabilities, and ingenuity. The experienced Formerra team helps customers across multiple industries to design, select, process, and develop products in new and better ways – driving improved performance, productivity, reliability, and sustainability. To learn more, visit www.formerra.com.

Contact

Media Relations Global & Americas:

Jackie Morris

Email: Jackie.Morris@Formerra.com

Phone: 630.849.3620

SOURCE: Formerra

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