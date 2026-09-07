Fosun Pharma Announces H-Share Repurchase Plan of Up to HK$ 1 Billion

SHANGHAI, Sep 7, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (“Fosun Pharma”, stock code: 600196.SH; 02196.HK) today announced an H share repurchase plan, under which the company intends to repurchase its H shares with an aggregate amount of up to HK$1 billion. The shares so repurchased will be cancelled or held as treasury shares. Taking concrete action to respond to market concerns, this repurchase plan demonstrates management’s unwavering confidence in the company’s intrinsic value. The plan has come into effect and will be implemented as soon as practicable. As a continuation of the Group’s long-term value management toolkit, the company will dynamically evaluate and execute repurchases on a rolling basis in response to market conditions, establishing a normalized mechanism for shareholder returns.

In the first half of 2026, Fosun Pharma’s earnings quality continued to improve, with revenue contributions from innovative drugs and international markets steadily increasing. Core operational indicators further consolidated upon the foundation of 2025:

– Revenue: RMB 20,442 million, up 4.75% year-on-year;

– Profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company, net of non-recurring gains and losses: RMB 1,144 million, up 19.09% year-on-year;

– Net cash generated from operating activities: RMB 2,424 million, up 13.59% year-on-year.

The repurchase will be primarily funded by proceeds from the disposal of approximately 6.00% equity interest in Gland Pharma, with total consideration of around US$294 million. Upon completion of the transaction, Fosun Pharma remains the promoter of Gland Pharma with an approximate 45.76% equity interest, and Gland Pharma will continue to be consolidated into Fosun Pharma’s financial statements. Net proceeds from the transaction will primarily be allocated toward the Company’s R&D investments, share repurchases, and the repayment of interest-bearing debts. As the controlling shareholder, Fosun Pharma remains fully confident in Gland Pharma’s long-term development and its enduring role as a key engine for overseas value creation.

Looking ahead, Fosun Pharma will stay focused on innovation and globalization, accelerating the R&D progress and commercialization of its major pipeline candidates. This repurchase program is intended to convey the Company’s confidence in its intrinsic value and to generate sustainable returns for shareholders.

About Fosun Pharma

Founded in 1994, Fosun Pharma (stock code: 600196.SH; 02196.HK) is an innovation-driven global pharmaceutical and healthcare group. With the mission of Better Health for Families Worldwide, we focus on developing innovative medicines, medical technologies and diagnostics as well as delivering healthcare services. Through our business partner Sinopharm Group, we have also established pharmaceutical distribution network, built a comprehensive pharmaceutical and healthcare ecosystem.

Fosun Pharma is dedicated to innovation and globalization. The company has established a global R&D innovation system targeting at unmet medical needs. Our strategic focus is on key therapeutic areas including oncology, immunology and inflammation, neurodegenerative diseases, and selected cardiometabolic diseases and rare diseases. This approach enables the development of high valued competitive pipelines and comprehensive healthcare solutions. Meanwhile, Fosun Pharma has consolidated its core technical platforms including but not limited to antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates (ADC), small molecules and cell therapy. Additionally, we also actively advance cutting-edge therapeutic modalities such as radiopharmaceuticals and small nucleic acids. These efforts have strengthened our early-stage innovative portfolios and accelerated the transformation of scientific discoveries to drug development. Our innovative products are now available in more than 90 countries and regions worldwide, including major markets across China, the United States, Europe, Africa, India and Southeast Asia.

Looking ahead, guided by the strategy of “Innovation Driven, Deep Globalization, and AI Embracement”, Fosun Pharma remains committed to its core values: Care for life, Continuous innovation, Pursuit of excellence and Sustainable partnership. We strive to become a leading global healthcare innovation integrator, ensuring that the benefits of medical innovation reach more patients worldwide, and contribute to safeguarding human health.

For more information about the Group, please visit the company website:

https://www.fosunpharma.com/en/

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