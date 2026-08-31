Galaxis Technology Announces 2026 Interim Results, Revenue Surges 45.1% YoY and Overseas Business Expansion Accelerates

HONG KONG, August 31, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – The integrated intelligent intralogistics robotics provider – Zhejiang Galaxis Technology Group Co., Ltd. (“Galaxis Technology” or the “Company”, stock code: 2729.HK) is pleased to announce its interim results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2026 (the “Reporting Period”).

During the Reporting Period, the Company recorded revenue of approximately RMB504.9 million, representing a YoY increase of 45.1%. The revenue growth was mainly attributable to the increase in the number of large-scale multi-function comprehensive system and AMR deployment projects delivered in PRC. The gross profit was approximately RMB88.2 million, representing a YoY increase of 42.7% and a gross profit margin of 17.5%. The loss for the period decreased to approximately RMB73.3 million, narrowing by 14.7% YoY. As at 30 June 2026, the Company achieved an aggregate backlog value of robots and systems of approximately RMB2.2 billion, which the Company expects to fulfill within the next three years, out of which 56 were ongoing overseas projects with an aggregate backlog value of RMB710 million.

During the Reporting Period, the Company has been carrying out its globalization strategy systematically in overseas markets, setting up local teams in North America, Southeast Asia, South America, Europe and other overseas markets. The total number of its overseas partners reached 22, and its business has expanded to 31 countries and regions. Business opportunities sourced from overseas markets increased substantially by 61.5%. The Company made multiple key progress in overseas markets. It entered into the Australian market with very-narrow-aisle fork-type robots (VFRs) and secured project orders for VFR from a health supplement manufacturing company; officially entered the global shuttle system supplier directory of a globally renowned Swedish home goods retailer; secured new VFR projects in Japan with a leading global electronics manufacturer and a domestic furniture retailer, which marked its market presence in Japan; secured a new pallet shuttle project with a Brazilian food processing company, making progress in the development of South American markets.

In terms of domestic market development, during the Reporting Period, the Company successfully completed a core exemplary project in the Chinese Mainland. The project deployed 120 MSRs, 98 VFRs and a 15-kilometer-long automated conveyor track, with a daily outbound processing capacity of 320,000 order lines, a daily throughput of 60,000 items, and a shipping accuracy and timely delivery rate above 99.9%, which fully illustrates its strengths in technology implementation and systematic delivery in large-scale and complex projects.

The Company adheres to the R&D philosophy of “scenario-oriented, technology-based”, continuously strengthening its integrated hardware and software technical edges and enriching its robot portfolio to meet the diverse needs of intralogistics scenarios. Its R&D expenses during the Reporting Period amounted to RMB38.7 million, representing a YoY increase of 27.3%. As at 30 June 2026, the Company has 965 employees in total, among whom 286 are R&D personnel, accounting for 29.6% of the total headcount. The consistent investment in R&D and talent accumulation is being translated into a core driving force for product iteration and scenario-based deployment, laying a deep and solid foundation for the Company’s long-term competitive advantages.

Looking ahead, Dr. GU Chunguang, Chairman of the Board, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Galaxis Technology, stated: “In the first half of 2026, we achieved substantial revenue growth, secured benchmark projects in domestic and overseas markets and narrowed loss, which reflects positive operating momentum. Going forward, we will continue to follow the long-term development path of ‘based in China, best in global’ by maintaining product innovation leadership through continued investment in R&D; strengthening localized execution in overseas markets; expanding into new industries and application scenarios; reinforcing industrial-chain collaboration; and improving management and operating efficiency, and achieve sustainable growth in both domestic and international markets. Thus, we can further strengthen our core competitive strengths.”

About Zhejiang Galaxis Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Galaxis Technology (Stock Code: 2729.HK) is an intelligent intralogistics robotics provider focused on advancing automation in modern warehouse operations. The Company provides robotics products centred on three core product lines: multi-directional shuttle robots (MSRs), autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), and conveying and sorting robots (CSRs). These products possess core functions of storage, sorting and transport and cover the full scope of intralogistics business operations. Through sustained investment in R&D, the Company has established a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio, including invention patents, utility models, and design patents. Over the years, it built extensive experience in delivering integrated intralogistics solutions across multiple industries.

This press release is issued on behalf of Zhejiang Galaxis Technology Group Co., Ltd. by Porda Havas International Finance Communications Group. Should you have any enquiries, please contact:

Porda Havas International Finance Communications Group

Email: ProjectGalaxy.hk@pordahavas.com

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