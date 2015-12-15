Genlook Launches New AI Virtual Try-on Model for Fashion Stores: Any Garment on the Shopper in Under 10 Seconds

Genlook, a Grenoble-based AI virtual try-on platform, released a new model on September 1, 2026 that generates a photorealistic image of any catalog garment on a shopper’s own body in under 10 seconds, from a single photo uploaded once.

Grenoble , France–(Newsfile Corp. – September 2, 2026) – Genlook released a new version of its AI try-on model today. It generates a photorealistic image of any garment in a store’s catalog on any shopper’s body under 10 seconds, from a single photo they upload once. The new model supports every type of fashion garment, from dresses and outerwear to swimwear, footwear and accessories, including categories earlier versions could not render reliably.

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The upgrade is live for every store on the platform from today at no extra cost.

The shopper experience stays where it was. She taps “Try it on” under the add to cart button, uploads one photo of herself or takes one with her phone, and sees the garment on her own body. Her face, her pose, her shape. Only the clothes change. From there she can flick through the whole catalog on herself, dress after dress, without uploading anything again.

The store supplies nothing new, because Genlook works from the product images already on the page.

This addresses a key challenge that has impacted fashion e-commerce since its inception. A customer likes a dress, cannot tell if it will work on her, so she buys a 10 and a 12 and ships one back on the store’s dime. She counts as two sales in the report and one sale in the bank.

More than 600 fashion stores now run Genlook. Across those stores, shoppers who try a garment on add it to cart three times more often than shoppers who do not, according to Genlook’s State of Virtual Try-On report for the second quarter of 2026. Nine in ten of those try-ons happen on a phone.

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Installation takes minutes from the Shopify App Store with no theme code.

Genlook runs on Shopify, WooCommerce, PrestaShop and Shopline, and offers an API for teams building try-on into their own product. The widget inherits the store’s theme, reads the store’s language setting, and carries the merchant’s logo rather than Genlook’s.

Behind the widget sits the part merchants care about. Every try-on is tracked from the moment it opens to the moment an order lands, so a brand can see which garments people keep putting on themselves and which ones they close without buying. Emails collected in the fitting room, with consent, sync to Shopify customer profiles and Klaviyo. A shopper who generated a look and left can be retargeted.

Photos are handled conservatively. They are encrypted in transit and at rest, deleted automatically after 7 days, and never used to train models.

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“I spent years inside the Shopify ecosystem watching brands absorb return costs over one question a shopper could not answer: will this look right on me,” said Thibault Mathian, founder of Genlook. “I had the same question every time I bought clothes online. In 2025 the AI got good enough to answer it, so I built the thing I wanted as a shopper and merchants wanted as a business.”

Genlook holds a 5.0 rating on the Shopify App Store.

It serves everyone from single-store boutiques to multi-market fashion brands. Self-serve plans start free with no card required. Enterprise customers get custom quotas, pricing and support. An AI size chart is in development with a waiting list open now.

Merchants can test it on their own products at genlook.app or browse the live demo store at demo.genlook.app.

About Genlook

Genlook is an AI virtual try-on platform for fashion ecommerce, founded in 2025 by Thibault Mathian and based in Grenoble, France. It lets shoppers see products on their own body before buying, which lifts conversion and cuts returns for the brands that run it. Genlook supports Shopify, WooCommerce, PrestaShop and Shopline, plus a try-on API for developers. More than 600 fashion brands use it today.

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