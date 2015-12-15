The event spotlighted sustainable packaging innovations, recycling solutions, and industry collaboration efforts at Crocus Expo, Moscow, June 16-19 2026

Moscow, Russia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 9, 2026) – RosUpack, one of Eurasia’s leading International Packaging & Labelling Exhibitions, has confirmed the 30th anniversary edition of the show returned to Crocus Expo, Moscow, from June 16 to 19 2026.

Green Packaging Revolution: How RosUpack 2027 Is Putting Sustainability at the Centre of Russia’s Packaging Industry

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/306439_rosupack_enhanced2.jpg

Each year, the four-day exhibition brings together more than 1,100 exhibitors from over 20 countries alongside upwards of 30,000 packaging professionals – procurement managers, production specialists, brand owners, and C-suite decision-makers from global companies.

RosUpack covers the full spectrum of the packaging value chain across eight industry verticals: packaging production machinery; ready packaging and labelling; raw and expendable packaging materials; transportation packaging; equipment and materials for the pulp and paper industry; packaging recycling machinery and equipment; warehousing systems; and POS materials. Visitor industries span food and beverage, pharmaceutical, FMCG, retail, wholesale, and industrial goods – reflecting the breadth of sectors that depend on packaging innovation to remain competitive.

Sustainability is a defining theme of the annual programme. Each edition provides a hub where manufacturers, retailers, and brands can explore practical pathways to reduce waste, improve recyclability, and modernise production – from paper and cardboard alternatives and advanced films to recycling equipment and smart packaging formats. The dedicated recycling machinery and equipment sector highlights solutions that support eco-friendly packaging throughout the value chain, while the business programme addresses Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), food safety, and circular economy strategy alongside production automation, robotics, glass packaging, and market analytics.

RosUpack is held annually alongside Printech, the international exhibition for print and advertising production, creating a unified business platform for packaging, printing, and labelling professionals. Together, the co-located events deliver the region’s most complete cross-sector view of packaging and print innovation under one roof.

In surveys of past editions, 91% of exhibitors reported finding new clients at the show. The RosUpack Connect app extends this value beyond the exhibition floor, enabling continuous networking, lead generation, and collaboration between exhibitors and visitors before, during, and after each annual event. The show also hosts the PART Award – an annual international prize in packaging production and design, in which more than 100 entries are evaluated each year by a professional jury, with winning solutions displayed as a dedicated exhibition at the show.

Exhibitor registration for the 2027 edition is open. Prospective participants can download the event brochure from the official website, which includes key event sectors, and visitor and buyer demographic data from past editions.

RosUpack is Eurasia’s leading annual international exhibition for packaging materials, machinery, and technology, held each June at Crocus Expo in Moscow. Organised by ITE Group, the show has taken place every year since 1996 and is rated Russia’s best packaging and labelling exhibition by the All-Russian Rating of Exhibitions. RosUpack brings together the full spectrum of the packaging industry – from raw materials and production equipment to ready packaging, labelling, warehousing systems, and recycling technology – providing the region’s most complete platform for packaging professionals to connect, source, and innovate. Co-located each year with Printech, it serves manufacturers, brands, and buyers from food and beverage, pharmaceutical, FMCG, retail, and industrial sectors across the CIS and beyond. More information is available at rosupackexpo.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306439